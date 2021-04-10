| 3.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A Croke Park protest, the phantom goal and 'f*****g animals': The Top 50 GAA controversies of the past 50 years

Expand

Close

Colm Keys Twitter Email

50: Charlie Redmond’s double dismissal (1995)

Charlie Redmond sent off twice in an All-Ireland final

Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin Expand
Referee Paddy Russell sends off Dublin's Charlie Redmond. Expand
Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin Expand

50 gallery Close

Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin

Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin

Referee Paddy Russell sends off Dublin's Charlie Redmond.

Referee Paddy Russell sends off Dublin's Charlie Redmond.

Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin

Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin

/

Charlie Redmond, Dublin,about to score Dublin's goal despite the efforts of Paul Devlin