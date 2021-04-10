A Croke Park protest, the phantom goal and 'f*****g animals': The Top 50 GAA controversies of the past 50 years

Charlie Redmond sent off twice in an All-Ireland final

IT didn’t last long but it provided anxious moments nonetheless for Dublin in the hours after their first All-Ireland SFC title for 12 years.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Charlie Redmond was sent off when, reacting to a heavy challenge from Fergal Logan, he appeared to lunge with his head towards the Tyrone man, prompting a discussion between referee Paddy Russell and his linesman, Willie O’Mahony, which resulted in Russell showing Redmond to the dug-out.

But two minutes later Redmond was still on the field, forcing Russell to stop the game and this time ensure that Redmond left.

Dublin won the game but the technicality of a player ordered off staying on the field could, potentially, have given Tyrone the game and the title. Tyrone officials insist they never weighed up challenging the result in the game’s immediate aftermath but the Ulster champions’ captain Ciarán Corr brought clarity with his contention that “even if the board are contemplating an appeal but as far as we are concerned, Dublin are the All-Ireland champions.” By the Monday the matter had died away.

49: Cork head for the train (1987)

Rock goals against no opposition in bizarre finish

Expand Close Dublin's Barney Rock scores what proved to be the winning goal in extra time. Cork had not presented themselves for the start of extra time / Facebook

AS Barney Rock was kicking a ball into an empty net to ensure Dublin’s passage to a league semi-final, the Cork players that had shared the pitch with Rock and company just 15 minutes earlier were exiting Croke Park for the train back home.

A league quarter-final that had ended level took a bizarre twist when Cork headed for their dressing-room, despite regulations that allowed for extra-time, which was announced over the public address as they made their way off.

The Cork management, headed by Billy Morgan, has reasoned that with the Meath/Galway quarter-final postponed until the following week, there was no requirement for extra-time, they had played in heavy conditions and now had a train to catch.

But Dublin returned, referee Micheal Greenan threw in the ball and Rock did the honours in the strangest of circumstances.

A three-hour meeting on the Monday night decided that the result, a Dublin win, should stand and that Cork should get no reprieve.

At a Cork county board meeting the following night held in camera, a decision not to appeal was reached but frustration with the team leaving the field was also vented, where it was made clear, in a subsequent statement, that it had been a management call.

48: Sheep In A Heap (1998)

‘Babs’ exits Offaly after delivering withering criticism

Expand Expand Previous Next 48 rock Close Offaly manager Michael "Babs" Keating with Gary Hannify during the Guinness Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final match between Offaly and Wexford at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Offaly manager Michael Babs Keating during the Church & General National Hurling League Division 1A match between Offaly and Limerick at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile / Facebook

IT was swift, maybe not as contentious as it was shaping to be but still, Michael ‘Babs’ Keating’s departure as Offaly hurling manager within two days of a Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny had context some 10 weeks later, when the county collected only its fourth, and last, Liam MacCarthy Cup.

From the relative chaos of a five-point defeat to Kilkenny and all that followed, it was a stunning transformation, unforeseen when a shoeless Keating stood beneath the Cusack Stand after the game, surrounded by media, and excoriated the Offaly players for what he had just seen.

There had been a prelude two months earlier when he came close to stepping down after a number of Offaly players failed to make a fundraising challenge match in Clonmel against Tipperary, citing heavy traffic en route. It wasn’t what you would get in Kilkenny, Cork or Tipperary, quipped Keating who had to be persuaded by then Offaly chairman Brendan Ward to remain on.

But it was a fractured peace and tensions were there, resurfacing when Kilkenny reclaimed a first Bob O’Keeffe Cup in five years.

Keating cut loose, famously describing them as being “like sheep running around in a heap”. “The players aren’t listening to me. I just wonder am I wasting my time in an Offaly dressing-room,” he asked.

Nor did their attitude impress him. “It’s a vein running through this Offaly team of individualism, of not thinking of colleagues, not playing for their colleagues. They just sail along. There’s not a lot of disappointment in that dressing-room. They just take every day as it comes.”

Always one to deliver it straight, his comments stunned the Offaly public and players, provoking a reaction.

Many of the Offaly players were playing a golf classic the following day when Johnny Pilkington took a call from the Irish Independent. For Pilkington, Babs’ path back into the Offaly dressing-room would be a difficult one. “He’s making it look like the Offaly players are idiots and indisciplined. It is stupid and unfair,” retorted the Birr man.

“The players will not take this criticism lying down. I don’t think any manager anywhere has ever made comments of this nature after losing.

“It is very hard for players to have the same respect for Babs. We don’t need this kind of stuff from him. It’s very unprofessional from him.”

Dissatisfaction

On the Monday night, Babs and his management met with the board and while dissatisfaction with his comments, as well as issues around training were expressed, there was a commitment to press on.

All that changed, though, when Pilkington’s comments aired. The Offaly players rallied around him and by 4pm the manager had given a statement and interview to RTÉ’s Colm Murray confirming his departure.

Michael Bond had watched the Leinster final from a bar in New York, where he was holidaying. Within a week he was their manager, unknown to them but confident enough to tell them they would win the All-Ireland title, which they did.

Would they, though, had the Irish Independent’s Liam Horan not picked up the phone to Pilkington that afternoon?

47 Critical tipping point on way to setting up of DRA

Westmeath’s Rory O’Connell wins High Court injunction, sowing the seeds for the establishment of GAA’s new disciplinary system

Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 47 gallery Close Rory O'Connell, Westmeath, lifts the trophy after victory over Laois Westmeath manager Paidi O Se and Tomas O Flathartha, Selector, right, pictured leaving the High Court after an injunction was granted to Rory O'Connell Westmeath midfielder Rory O'Connell celebrates with manager Paidi O'Se after victory over Laois Referee Paddy Russel shows Westmeath's Rory O'Connell the red card / Facebook

THE establishment of the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) in 2005, an arbitration vehicle that is an independent last resort in the GAA’s disciplinary chain, was precipitated by an increasing ‘run’ to the High Court in previous years by individuals and teams seeking injunctions to temporarily set aside suspensions and allow them to play imminent games.

Win an injunction and the prospect of a full hearing to determine the merits of a disciplinary case in the High Court, it was too laborious and costly for the GAA to pursue.

The case that became the tipping point for the establishment of the DRA was arguably Rory O’Connell’s successful visit to the High Court to have his three-month ban set aside, freeing him to play in the Leinster final, Westmeath’s first in 55 years, the following Sunday.

The Westmeath midfielder had been sent off in Leinster first round match against Offaly for an alleged stamping offence, something he denied.

A three-month ban was upheld through the various internal stages of the disciplinary chain but a letter from Offaly’s Pascal Kellaghan, stating he didn’t know how he had suffered a blow to the head, was a key piece of evidence for the court as it had not been considered by the Games Administration Committee in handing out the suspension.

The challenge was funded by businessmen in the county and became a landmark case with the DRA in place from Congress the following year, taking most cases out of the High Court from then on. For O’Connell it was worth it as he was free to contribute to Westmeath’s only Leinster SFC title success.

46: Battle of Omagh (2006)

Mass melees and messy disciplinary fall-out after bitter rivals wage war

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 46 gallery Close Tyrone and Dublin players scuffle during the game as Dublin manager Paul Cafferey tries to intervene Owen Mulligan, Tyrone, tries to push his way through the Dublin players from left Denis Bastick, Paul Casey,5, David Henry, Niall O'Shea, and Coman Goggins Tyrone and Dublin players scuffle during the game Dublin manager Paul Caffrey and Tyrone manager Mickey Harte after the final whistle Dublin and Tyrone players scuffle during the game / Facebook

THE game was only five minutes old when the first skirmish erupted down near the Tyrone goal. As a portent for what was to come, it couldn’t have been more accurate.

Referee Paddy Russell had detected a “worryingly bad atmosphere beforehand” and Dublin had eschewed the tradition of giving the reigning All-Ireland champions a guard of honour as they came out on to the field.

Tyrone-Dublin games, especially in the league, had taken a turn for the worse in these years and Omagh, for the opening round of the 2006 league, felt like the apex.

Dublin hadn’t come to honour the champions, they had come to make a statement as the treasured ‘Blue Book’ would reveal when it entered the public domain two years later, recalling how Omagh was “a day when we crossed the line together like a Dublin squad hasn’t done in years”. It was a Dublin team determined at the time to show that there was no soft side to them and too often, that determination was far too overstated.

Dublin’s Alan Brogan and Tyrone’s Brian Meenan were yellow-carded after the initial skirmish but the more serious flashpoint developed 10 minutes into the second half and spilled over on to the sideline, one of two more after the interval, as big numbers from either side piled in.

Russell ended up sending off Brogan and Denis Bastick while Tyrone’s Stephen O’Neill and Colin Holmes (straight red) were also dismissed. By the end, Russell had issued 12 yellow cards on top of those four reds.

It didn’t come close to the Meath/Mayo row 10 years earlier in terms of clear punches thrown but at a time when the GAA wanted a more disciplined product this was a tangled, unseemly, mess as players pulled and dragged each other across Healy Park, with little regard for the image being created.

Russell admitted afterwards that at one stage he considered abandoning the game. The walk off the field was “frightening” he revealed years later in his autobiography ‘Final Whistle’, adding that it was the most disappointing day of his long career.

Yet there was backing for the Tipperary official from Tyrone manager Mickey Harte, who acknowledged that “God Almighty couldn’t have refereed that game today. It was well nigh impossible.”

Dublin had taken their substitutes out of the stand at one stage in the second half as the situation grew more volatile. They won the game but didn’t, perhaps, extract the benefits from it they thought they would subsequently.

The disciplinary probe that followed was just as messy. Nine players were subsequently charged with bringing the game into disrepute after the then Central Disciplinary Committee (CDC) trawled through the video and got a letter from Russell to confirm that he had not seen the nine in question, five from Dublin, engage in incidents that would have merited taking disciplinary action other than what was referenced in the official report.

Upgrade

This was a consequence of Ryan McMenamin’s retrospective ban after the previous year’s Ulster final replay between Armagh and Tyrone, when he successfully took a case to the newly constituted Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), which ruled that video evidence couldn’t be used to upgrade a yellow card offence to red if a referee had already adjudicated on the same incident.

Of the nine players, the charges for seven stuck. For Dublin, Ciarán Whelan, Kevin Bonner, Alan Brogan (all eight weeks) and Bryan Cullen (four weeks), for Tyrone, Michael McGee (eight weeks), Owen Mulligan and Kevin Hughes (four weeks).

But the seven then had those suspensions overturned on appeal as the Central Appeals Committee (CAC) were concerned that the DRA would overturn them anyway, over aspects of the investigation.

In future years the CDC was split between the Central Competition Controls Committee and Central Hearings Committee in subsequent years.

In the end, only one player. Holmes, served a suspension for Omagh as he was straight red-carded, a poor reflection on a new disciplinary system that had only been crafted less than a year earlier. Faith in the rule book was badly shaken as a consequence.

45: Stuff the League - we're not playing

Derry refuse to play replay after ref, who their fans attacked, was reappointed

Expand Close Paul Kelly / Facebook

“THEY came for me like wild animals, not human beings. Only for the guards, I would have been torn asunder” – Referee Paul Kelly (Dublin) after the drawn Derry-Kerry National League semi-final in Croke Park in April 1973.

A group of Derry supporters chased Kelly at the final whistle, having lost their sense of reason after he sent off defender Chris Browne and forward Tom Quinn in the second half and awarded Kerry three frees late on, which were all pointed. Kelly wasn’t the only one under fire from the trouble-makers, who also attacked gardaí.

The disciplinary follow-up saw Quinn suspended for six months and Browne banned for four months for the offences which led to their dismissals, while Derry were also fined £500, which was a big hit 48 years ago. Derry’s appeal against the punishments was lost and while there were rumours initially that they were considering pulling out of the replay, they insisted they would play.

However, although not publicly stated, it was conditional on Kelly not being re-appointed. The GAA asked Kerry on the Friday night before the replay, if they would agree to a change of referee and were answered with an emphatic ‘no’.

Derry reacted by withdrawing from the game, allowing Kerry into the final, where they beat Offaly.

There were many in Derry who thought that withdrawing was a major error, possibly costing them a first league title for 26 years. It was another 19 years before they next won the title.

44: Serious strain placed on relationships (2018)

Mayo ladies squad starkly divided after 12 players leave in mid-season citing their ‘player welfare’ issues

Expand Expand Previous Next 44 gallery Close Mayo Manager Peter Leahy with his players 24 June 2018; Captains Sarah Tierney of Mayo, left, and Tracey Leonard of Galway with referee Gerry Carmody prior to the TG4 Connacht Ladies Senior Football Final match between Mayo and Galway at Elvery's MacHale Park in Castlebar, Mayo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

WHEN eight Carnacon players withdrew their services from the Mayo ladies football squad in July 2018 it set off a chain of events, claims, counter-claims, boardroom meetings, suspensions and appeals over the following three months that, in truth, was still overshadowing the county right up to the end of last year.

The eight Carnacon players, among them Cora Staunton, considered by many the ladies game’s greatest exponent who had only returned to the squad weeks earlier after a spell playing WAFL with Great Western Sydney in Australia, were subsequently joined by four more players and two members of the backroom team, as deep rifts with management and a divide in the dressing-room became apparent.

The reasons for the departure were quite ambiguous at first, the players citing “player welfare issues that are personal and sensitive to the players involved,” but declining to elaborate to avoid fanning flames as the rest of the team prepared for a championship game with Cavan.

In response, the Mayo ladies board backed the management and its player welfare record.

Heavy

Mayo were under new management, Peter Leahy replacing Frank Browne at the end of 2017 after a heavy All-Ireland final defeat to Dublin. A league final to the All-Ireland champions was also lost that April.

Mayo beat Cavan but were subsequently knocked out of the championship by Galway. In between, mediation involving all parties did not broker a settlement.

After the championship exit, the Mayo ladies board voted overwhelmingly to throw all Carnacon adult teams out of their respective competitions for the rest of the year, claiming the withdrawal of eight players from the club, a move which was conveyed to the board by the club’s secretary, brought the game into disrepute.

Staunton subsequently described the suspension as a witch hunt against her club. They got the decision overturned on appeal to Connacht but a counter-appeal by the Mayo board resulted in four-week suspensions for the eight players, which was halved by a further appeal to the LGFA’s appeals committee in October. By then, the rifts had deepened. The remainder of the Mayo squad issued a statement in early September, stating that they were “surprised and disappointed to hear of these issues and if we had witnessed any welfare issues, we would not have hesitated to highlight them to the management.”

They backed the management and said they took “offence to some of the comments that have been made by certain players over the last few weeks.

“Our manager Peter Leahy has shown integrity and honour under tremendous pressure and he has always treated us as elite athletes.”

Staunton was back on Newstalk’s ‘OTBAM’ again to deny that there was any attempted ‘coup’ to remove Leahy but added that the environment in which they found themselves in was challenging.

That prompted Leahy to respond and in an interview with ‘SportsJoe’ he said he felt compelled to reject any suggestion that the environment, as the county’s most decorated player suggested, was as Staunton suggested.

Instead, he suggested that team selection was behind any disgruntlement and referenced a free-taking issue where Staunton took the responsibility in an earlier game despite apparent instructions that two other girls should take them.

“If somebody wants to come out and say, ‘Peter Leahy did x, y and z’, I’d welcome it. It has to be put out in the public domain at this point.

“Some of the players weren’t happy with my selection, simple as that. We only had nine players from the All-Ireland (final) last year playing. That was a problem to a lot of them.”

But the 12 players and two members of management came back days later with their statement and at a press conference where only two national TV correspondents were on the invite list, they doubled down on the reasons for their departure.

“(The) reasons were in relation to player welfare issues that we witnessed or experienced in our time with the set-up. We would like to be clear to everyone that these were not due to selection issues, nor to one or two players.

“Specifically, a number of players but most notably our captain Sarah Tierney has endured an extremely difficult relationship with the Mayo manager over the 2018 season.

“The whole experience had a significant impact on our mental health. We used the terms ‘unhealthy’ and ‘unsafe’ and accept, and take responsibility for the implications of this language but for us, these are relevant terms and stepping away was the right decision.

“Our issues were broader and deeper and dismissing them as ‘feelings’ (which Leahy had suggested) is extremely unhelpful and careless. We made a decision for ourselves, as amateur players, who absolutely love our sport, to step away from it.

Upset

“This decision was not taken lightly and our intention was never to cause upset for anyone rather to protect the well-being of each other.”

The ‘12’ added that one of the “saddest” outcomes had been the “serious strain” it placed on friendships.

The following day the Mayo board responded with another statement, reinforcing their backing for Leahy.

“We are of the opinion that the walkout was an orchestrated move designed to make the management of Peter Leahy untenable due to sheer weight of numbers leaving the panel. We feel it was a move designed to wrestle control of the senior team from the management and but for the steadfastness of Peter Leahy, the existing Mayo panel and the County Board, it would have succeeded.”

Without doubt, there hasn’t been a dispute like it in the ladies game, the effects of which were still being felt three years later.

43: Tom Ryan and the trial by treaty (1996)

Limerick ‘20-questions’ review of All-Ireland hurling final defeat turns very sour

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 43 gallery Close Adrian Fenlon of Wexford, left, supported by team-mate, Martin Storey, in action against Mike Houlihan, second from left, and Ciaran Carey of Limerick during the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Wexford and Limerick Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Limerick team during the Guinness All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final match between Wexford and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile November 1997; Tom Ryan, former Limerick hurling manager. Picture credit; Damien Eagers/SPORTSFILE. / Facebook

Twitter

WITHIN days of their second All-Ireland SHC final defeat in three years, Limerick hurling manager Tom Ryan was summoned to a meeting with county board officers.

If Ryan had been expecting a routine debrief it quickly escalated out of hand when he was handed a list of 20 questions quite clear, in tone and in wording, as to where the authors laid the blame for the defeat.

Ryan had a difficult relationship with the board throughout his tenure and had briefly resigned in 1994 over the way a proposed holiday for the beaten

All-Ireland finalists that year was being funded. At the time and since, it was felt the rancour over the holiday was designed to move him on.

But two years later, the 20-question inquisition was quite pointed. In hindsight, many officers didn’t intend to present the review in such light but it had a damaging effect, nonetheless, on Limerick hurling, with the dust barely settled on the season.

Every minute detail was examined. Why was the match lost? Did the selectors accept responsibility for losing the game? What was done about players being pestered for tickets?

Had any pre-planning been done if a team had lost a man on the day? Were hurl-carriers justified when players on the panel had to be up in the stand? What instruction was given to goalkeeper Joe Quaid for puck-outs when Wexford were reduced to 14 players? The role of team trainer Dave Mahedy was also scrutinised in four of the questions. By general consensus, while some of the questions were merited, the overall presentation of the inquisition was petty and mean-spirited, prompting Mahedy to step away.

Ryan stayed but was gone by the end of the next season and Limerick didn’t win a Munster title for a further 17 years.

42: Cavan players oust manager Liam Austin (1999)

‘They tried to shaft me on three occasions’

Expand Expand Previous Next 42 gallery Close Joe Brolly of Derry in action against Peter Reilly and Gerry Sheridan of Cavan Cavan manager Liam Austin in 1998 / Facebook

Twitter

THE woollen hats that Liam Austin had purchased as Christmas presents for the Cavan players lay untouched, undelivered over the festive season as the relationship with the management and the players deteriorated.

Cavan had been Ulster champions in 1997 but then manager Martin McHugh had stepped away in the aftermath of that first provincial success in 28 years.

Former Down midfielder Austin took over, bringing with him his contemporary from Monaghan, Hugo Clerkin, a PE teacher by profession.

But after a season in charge things began taking a turn during the pre-Christmas league games with a vote of no confidence expressed in the management by the players that came to light early in the new year.

In that first week of the year, meetings and press conferences across various venues in the county dominated the sports headlines.

Austin resigned but wasn’t going to go quietly without presenting his side of the story holding a press conference in Cabra Castle, Kingscourt where, flanked by his management, he made it clear that certain elements of the county board had conspired with the players to move against him.

He also claimed a journalist had phoned him on the issue from a private line which was only ever used by one member of the board.

“They tried to shaft me on three occasions,” Austin claimed. “I think it’s too much. All I want to do is restore the integrity of myself and these men beside me.” Brendan Murtagh of sponsors Kingspan also attended the press conference in a show of support.

The following night in Cavan the players staged their own press conference where 22 players stood behind vice-captain Gerry Sheridan as he read out a statement, outlining the criticism of the training and why they had taken the action they did with the 22-4 vote against the management.

The players also confirmed their support for then county board chairman Brendan Keaney, who Austin had been critical of.

41: Capital Debate (2002)

Official call to split Dublin in two

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 41 gallery Close The Dublin team huddle prior to the Bank of Ireland All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Armagh and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin in 2002 10 February 2002; Dublin selectors Dave Billings, left, and Paul Caffrey, centre, pictured with Dublin manager Tommy Lyons during the Allianz National Football League Division 1A Round 1 match between Dublin and Donegal at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile 20 January 2002; Pictured from left, Chairman of The Strategic Review Commitee, Peter Quinn, GAA President Sean McCague and Secretary of The Commitee Brendan Waters / Facebook

Twitter

IN its 264-page report, the GAA’s Strategic Review Committee suggested many wide-ranging measures for the Association to take.

But none captured the imagination, then or since, quite like the proposal to split Dublin into two county board administrations which would both field a team.

The suggestion was based on a concern that the games were not penetrating the areas sufficiently and the GAA was losing market share.

The division of Dublin in 2002, as envisaged by the former GAA president Peter Quinn and his committee, has never been far from the main debating points since.

At the time it came with the promise – and subsequent delivery – of many additional resources. But the split never happened.

Initially, they were to field two minor teams in 2003, two league teams in 2004, extending into the 2005 Leinster Championship, which ironically yielded the first of their 14 from the last 15 provincial titles.

“We don’t want to override Dublin but this is a national issue. It’s a matter for everybody in the GAA. One way or another, we must make progress,” Quinn said at the time.

Resistance to the suggestion was swift, a Herald newspaper survey finding that 29 out of 31 clubs were opposed to it. Eventually, it died away but the investment element was retained and has contributed to Dublin’s success over the last decade.

40: Put your house on it (1973)

GAA is left aghast at bookie’s offer to reward players with houses for scores

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 40 gallery Close The Galway Team v Cork in the 1973 All Ireland Senior Football Final PICTURED HERE, FROM LEFT, ARE SEAN O SIOCHAIN, SIR MATT BUSBY, BARBARA KELLY AND JOE LYNCH. NO MORE INFO. 23 September 1973; Cork captain Billy Morgan shakes hands with Galway captain Liam Sammon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Galway Team v Cork in the 1973 All Ireland Senior Football Final

IN the week before their clash with Cork in the 1973 All-Ireland football final, Galway footballers were handed the opportunity of a lifetime to acquire a house for free. Beat Cork by 12 points or more and the keys would be theirs.

The offer came from Galway auctioneer, Tim Colleran, who said he was arranging insurance at a cost of around £7,500 ‘in old punts’ to cover the cost if the Tribesmen, who had ended Offaly’s three-in-a-row bid in the semi-final, demolished Cork. Three-bed semis in Galway city cost around £10,000 at the time.

Galway had shot 18 wides in the semi-final and Colleran suggested that the house offer “might make them seize those chances on Sunday”.

The GAA were infuriated by his intervention, describing it as “a publicity gimmick”.

Director Seán Ó Síocháin acknowledged there was nothing the GAA could do to stop it, but condemned the “outrageous offer to young men who are striving for an All-Ireland title.

“It’s in very bad taste at a time when so many families cannot get homes,” said Ó Síocháin.

“I could have made it 25 points but that wouldn’t have been a gamble at all,” said Colleran.

As it turned out, neither was 12 points. Cork, for whom 19-year-old Jimmy Barry-Murphy scored 2-1, won by 3-17 to 2-13.

39: You can’t be serious! (2008)

Kerry captain Paul Galvin knocks referee Paddy Russell’s notebook out of his possession

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 39 gallery Close Paul Galvin, Kerry, knocks referee Paddy Russell's notebook to the ground before being sent off 21 September 2008; Paul Galvin, 28, Kerry, runs onto the pitch to replace team-mate Tommy Walsh 15 June 2008; Paul Galvin, Kerry, is restrained by team-mate Tomas O'Se after being sent off by referee Paddy Russell 15 June 2008; Referee Paddy Russell issues Paul Galvin, Kerry, with a yellow card before sending him off 15 June 2008; John Hayes, Clare, in action against Paul Galvin, Kerry / Facebook

Twitter

IN his autobiography, Paul Galvin sought to offer context around an incident that remained alive right throughout that summer. That context was framed around an injury he had carried into the 2008 season, not to mention the sense of injustice he felt about both yellow cards, but particularly the second one, that he picked up in Killarney in the second half of Kerry’s Munster semi-final with Clare.

But the context was that Galvin was captain of Kerry and with that comes big responsibility. By impulsively slapping the notebook out of referee Paddy Russell’s grasp as Russell prepared to send him off, it made this a big deal.

Galvin took his dismay to the linesman who had initially reported his ‘jostle’ with Clare defender John Hayes, remonstrating with him before being pulled away by colleague Tomás Ó Sé.

Within days Galvin was hit with a six-month ban but after going to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA), a three-man panel sent it back to a newly-constituted Central Hearings Committee (CHC) because they felt “procedural irregularities occurred at the CHC hearing on June 23, 2008 which were in breach of (Galvin’s) right to fair procedures and to a fair hearing”.

Galvin had the ban halved to three months and was subsequently able to play in the All-Ireland final.

38: ‘Semplegate’ tunnel row (2007)

Cork and Clare players banned for Thurles tunnel exit bust-up

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 38 gallery Close Clare's Frank Lohan and Cork's Diarmuid O'Sullivan clash as the teams come out of the dressing rooms Players from both sides clash as the teams come out of the dressing rooms Players from both sides clash as the teams come out of the dressing rooms Gerry Quinn, Clare, breaks his hurley contesting a dropping ball with Kieran Murphy, Cork Players from both sides clash as the teams come out of the dressing rooms Players from both sides clash as the teams come out of the dressing rooms Clare's Gerry O'Grady and Brendan Bulger, no. 6, clash with Cork's John Gardiner / Facebook

Twitter

THE gold standard for GAA tunnel rows of the ‘pitch entrance’ variety.

Cork and Clare had rekindled a bit of a rivalry in the middle of the decade and when they met in the Munster SHC quarter-final in late May, it was still simmering.

With Clare timed to leave their dressing-room first at 1.40pm, Cork, it seemed, jumped the gun early and the two teams met at the confluence beneath the stand with Clare captain Frank Lohan barging past Donal Óg Cusack who reacted, setting off a chain of further reactions that would end up in disciplinary meeting rooms almost three weeks later, on the eve of Cork’s Munster semi-final with Waterford.

After an investigation, three Cork players, Cusack, Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, were suspended for one month while four Clare players, Andrew Quinn, Alan Markham, Barry Nugent and Colin Lynch got the same ban for their part in the melee. There was anger in both counties over the breadth of suspensions handed out, Clare chairman Michael McDonagh even intimating a feeling prevalent among supporters that they should pull out of the All-Ireland championship.

The whole process was slow and the upshot was that the trio of Cork players only got an appeal, which they lost, on the Friday before the Waterford game, taking a helicopter up to Portlaoise that evening.

The following day they took their cases to the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) and lost there too.

The semi-final was also lost, no surprise with half a defence missing, and afterwards Cork’s normally placid manager Gerald McCarthy unleashed criticism in every direction over the whole affair, chastising the GAA’s disciplinary process, the Thurles stewards, the media, then GAA president Nickey Brennan who he personally phoned to vent his frustration and received “a curt, short response before he hung up on me”.

“I certainly feel the GAA has to do something to avoid a recurrence,” McCarthy said.

“There was a rush to judgement by the CCCC. Press went to town on the game on the Monday. The day after the CCCC met in haste and brought in those suspensions.

Scandalous

“Anyone who looks at the video of those incidents and looks at situations and incidents in every game that has been played since ... there was nothing, absolutely nothing in the incidents that merited those suspensions.

“It was scandalous treatment of our players, to be, firstly, pilloried the way they were and secondly, to be treated the way they were over the last three weeks.

“They have been inhumanely treated, and even if they were successful in their appeal last night, there was no way they could play today,” argued McCarthy.

37: Newbridge or Nowhere (2018)

Kildare stand ground and win war of will to host big clash against Mayo

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 37 gallery Close Kildare supporters and player Mark Hyland celebrate following victory over Mayo Mark Hyland of Kildare is congratulated by his mother Máire Mayo supporters watch on Aidan OShea of Mayo catches a kick-out ahead of team-mate Jason Doherty and Kildare players Fergal Conway, behind, and Peter Kelly Eoin Doyle of Kildare celebrates / Facebook

Twitter

IT lasted a little more than two days but in that short space of time, a firm principle was established.

Counties who have won or earned the right to play at home in a competition should retain that right, irrespective of the capacity of their venue.

When Kildare were drawn first to face Mayo in a third-round qualifier it felt like a reward for two tough assignments on the road in previous weeks against Derry and Longford. But for the GAA’s Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) it was a headache in the knowledge that Mayo’s travelling support could never be catered for in St Conleth’s Park, where the capacity for an all-ticket match would only be around 8,000.

Kildare began preparations soon after the draw, alerting local Gardaí as the Irish Derby was on just out the road in The Curragh on the same day.

CCCC requested that an alternative venue be nominated by Kildare but they refused, prompting the games body to fix the game for Croke Park instead, on the basis that it could not sign off on all the safety requirements for Newbridge.

It prompted a massive reaction, not just in Kildare but around the country where the perception was that the association was seeking to cash in on an attractive fixture.

Kildare stood their ground, released a statement underlining how adamant they were that they would not move from Newbridge which was embellished by manager Cian O’Neill’s appearance on the Six-One news.

Ironically O’Neill had come under pressure following their defeat to Carlow in the Leinster Championship but here, his resolution won over many sceptical supporters.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations took place as emotions ran high over the potential displacement, with the GAA conceding that Kildare had the right to host the game, once safety criteria was met. The Lilywhites went on to record a famous victory.

36: Kevin Cassidy removed from Donegal squad over book collaboration (2011)

McGuinness expels star player over ‘breach of trust’

Expand Expand Previous Next 36 gallery Close Kevin Cassidy, Donegal. Donegal manager Jim McGuinness, left, Michael Murphy, and Kevin Cassidy, right / Facebook

Twitter

A DECENT crowd had gathered in Teach Mhicí in Gweedore on the first Saturday night of November for the Donegal launch of ‘This Is Our Year’ a journey through the 2011 championship through the eyes of a participant from each of the nine Ulster counties.

The author Declan Bogue had focused on some strong characters for his project, skipping through the diaries of their summer with overlaps where they happened.

It just so happened that the Donegal player was Kevin Cassidy, coaxed out of brief retirement by Jim McGuinness who had come in the previous year with a radical agenda to change Donegal’s ways of preparing and playing.

Cassidy, being the straight-shooter that he is, left no stone unturned as he provided Bogue with a 3D vision of their first season under McGuinness, right up to the morning of their infamous All-Ireland semi-final with Dublin when the manager asked everyone to hand in their phones for the day before revealing a game-plan that would position 14 players behind the ball when they hadn’t got possession.

Launch

Conspicuously absent from the Gweedore launch however were any of Cassidy’s Donegal team-mates and there was distance in the months and even years that followed.

Having previewed in the local press that week, McGuinness was deeply annoyed that first, he had no knowledge of the collaboration and second, that Cassidy had revealed so much of their inner workings.

By early the following week after a meeting in the Clanree Hotel, Cassidy, who has never backed down on his contribution, had been removed from the squad for what McGuinness felt had been a breach of trust with his squad.

Cassidy’s departure intensified focus on McGuinness’ methods and there were a few sequels, a meeting arranged by then county chairman PJ McGowan to try and broker a return for the player which didn’t happen – Cassidy was offered a way back but didn’t accept – and then McGuinness’ insistence after the All-Ireland final win that Bogue should not sit at the post-match press conference in Croke Park.

Had Donegal not won the 2012 All-Ireland, maybe Cassidy’s departure would have been cast in a different light.

To this day Cassidy himself has stuck by every aspect of what was a hugely insightful collaboration, never once regretting what he ultimately missed out on.

35: Páidí and the Kerry ‘animals’ (2003)

Sunday Independent interview lands Kerry manager in hot water with supporters and his own management team

Expand Close Paidi O Se / Facebook

When the Sunday Independent GAA writer Kevin Kimmage set off for Ventry from Dublin early one morning between Christmas and New Year in 2002, he could hardly have expected the furore that would follow his interview with then Kerry manager Páidí Ó Sé.

Kerry had lost the All-Ireland final to Armagh the previous September and Páidí was clearly feeling the heat.

“Being Kerry manager is probably the hardest job in the world because Kerry people, I’d say, are the roughest type of f***ing animals you could ever deal with. And you can print that!” declared an ebullient Gaeltacht man.

The paper duly did print the words on Sunday, January 5, just as the Kerry team were touching down in Cape Town for their team holiday.

Those comments and implied criticism of John O’Keeffe’s training techniques with a suggestion from Páidí that he himself would be more ‘hands on’ in 2003, caused controversy that didn’t abate for more than two weeks when Ó Sé returned home to meet with O’Keeffe and other board members to clear the air.

His “animal” comment jammed the phone lines to the local radio stations and caused outrage among supporters, many of whom wanted him to resign, prompting the board to issue a statement.

“The Kerry county board disassociates itself unequivocally from the remarks made by Páidí Ó Sé. We apologise to all the people who were offended and we assure them that we do not in any way condone them.” O’Keeffe issued his own statement, outlining that he wouldn’t be taking a scheduled session until the “air was cleared”.

Eventually, it led to Páidí clarifying and then apologising for any offence caused. “I have no question mark of any kind over Johnno’s physical training techniques. As an individual, he is a man of the highest integrity.” But it had been a bruising couple of weeks.

34: The Big Apple turns sour for David Hickey (1977)

Hickey and McCarthy warned not to travel to US after aiding Gardaí to remove pitch invaders

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 34 gallery Close The Dublin team, back row, left to right, Kevin Moran, Anton O'Toole, Seán Doherty, Jimmy Keaveney, Paddy Cullen, Tommy Drumm, John McCarthy, Bernard Brogan, Bobby Doyle. Front row, left to right, Brian Mullins, Pat O'Neill, Tony Hanahoe, David Hickey, Robbie Kelleher, Gay O'Driscoll. All Ireland GAA Senior Football Championship Final, Dublin v Armagh, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE New York GAA Official John Kerry O'Donnell sits for a portait. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile David Hickey, Dublin, Football. Picture credit Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

“GAA HELD UP TO RANSOM” ran the heading on the Irish Independent’s front page lead story on 21 April, 1977.

It told of how ‘Irish-American GAA bosses’ had blacklisted Dublin’s David Hickey, stating that he was not welcome Stateside for the All-Stars tour a week later.

Just before the start of Dublin-Kerry NFL final the previous Sunday, Croke Park was invaded by a group protesting over treatment of Provisional IRA prisoners who were on hunger strike.

A few players, including John McCarthy, father of current Dublin star, James, and Hickey helped Gardaí and stewards to clear the pitch. A few days later, word came through from the US that it would be “in the best interests” of McCarthy and Hickey to withdraw from the tour.

McCarthy wasn’t travelling anyway, having opted out for personal reasons, but Hickey, backed by the Dublin county board and the Croke Park authorities, made it clear that they would not be bullied by groups, led by the Irish National Caucus in America, who were unhappy with the players’ actions on league final day.

The North American GAA board and John Kerry O’Donnell, then ‘Mr Big’ in New York GAA, claimed there was deep anger among many Irish people in the US over players intervening in what the Croke Park invaders insisted was a political demonstration.

The Dublin squad made it clear that if Hickey was forced out of the trip, they wouldn’t travel. It was a fraught few days but there was no question of Hickey, Dublin or the GAA backing down.

The call to have him banned from the tour was withdrawn later in the week when the hunger strike was called off, but the affair seriously damaged relations between Croke Park and the GAA in America.

There were no protests against Hickey at any of the All-Star games in the US, but an unfortunate incident erupted in San Francisco when the Dublin team had to leave an official dinner and receive a police escort back to their hotel after a noisy group made threats at the function venue.

Dublin were most unhappy that the squad had to leave, rather than action being taken against the protesters.

33: Hurling All Star selection chaos (1994)

‘Hurler of the Year’ Brian Whelahan omitted from All-Star team

Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 33 gallery Close Brian Whelahan, Offaly. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE...ABC AT THE EIRCELL GAA ALL-STARS AWARDS IN THE BURLINGTON HOTEL, MARTIN STOREY AND BRIAN WHELAHAN. PICTURE: JOEY CLEARY 4/12/98 Larry O'Gorman of Wexford. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Dave Clarke Limerick / Facebook

Twitter

THE selection of All-Star teams has inevitably thrown up its fair share of controversies but none greater than the omission of Brian Whelahan from the hurling team in 1994.

Whelahan was voted Texaco ‘Hurler of the Year’ and Sunday Press ‘Players’ Player of the Year’ that year but because the All-Star team was then chosen by secret ballot, his versatility saw his nomination slip through the gaps.

It was a time when All-Star teams selected players in the positions where they played and ordinarily Whelahan would have been named at right half-back. But because Limerick’s Dave Clarke was considered to have had such a strong year, both he and Whelahan were nominated for the right and left half-back positions.

Two other players who had hurled at left half-back that year, Offaly’s Kevin Martin and Wexford’s Larry O’Gorman, were also nominated for left half-back, offering more choice for the 24-man selection committee. And when the votes were counted Clarke and Martin were in and Whelahan was out, despite having more cumulative votes than both.

The flexibility of nominating players in positions they hadn’t played in split the selection committee, resulting in such a seismic error. Some were adamant that it shouldn’t apply and balked at the Whelahan/Clarke compromise.

Only the scheme’s steering committee, much smaller than the selection committee, saw the outcome when it couldn’t be repaired.

Naturally, there was an outcry. One selector resigned instantly while sponsors Bank of Ireland departed to concentrate on their football championship sponsorship in 1995, The teams were selected by the players in 1995 and ’96, when Powerscreen sponsored, but that too encountered some difficulties.

When the scheme returned to the media for 1997, changes were introduced, chiefly the abolition of the secret ballot. But the Whelahan omission has always been a stain.

32: Only Bendix could whitewash this lot! (1985)

Kerry defy Croke Park over All-Ireland final commercial venture

Expand Expand Previous Next 32 gallery Close The Kerry senior football squad. All-Ireland Football Final, Kerry v Dublin, Croke Park, Dublin. Kerry captain Paidi O'Se introduces President of Ireland Patrick Hillary to Kerry full forward Eoin " Bomber " Liston before the game / Facebook

ON the morning of the 1985 All-Ireland football final, a full page ad in the Sunday Independent featured the Kerry football team, many in shorts only, surrounding a Bendix washing machine under the caption ‘Only Bendix Could Whitewash This Lot!’

Harmless as it seemed, it was still a shot across the bows of the GAA’s strict policy on commercialism.

It wasn’t the first time that Mick O’Dwyer had thrown down a commercial gauntlet to the GAA hierarchy.

Kerry used adidas gear, again in contravention of GAA rule because it wasn’t Irish-made, during the 1982 season and went head-to-head on the issue with the GAA in the run up to the final when they had to wear their second strip because of a colour clash. O’Dwyer suspected that ruling came because the expectation was in Croke Park that adidas wouldn’t have a second strip ready but they did and while Kerry removed the logos they were still fined £500 for wearing them, a fraction of the £20,000 the international sportswear company paid them.

The Bendix deal, which had actually been organised by the Kerry County Board for £5,000 had a sequel when the money didn’t filter into the team holiday fund and some players who didn’t go to the Canaries weren’t given travel vouchers instead. The team threatened to withdraw from a lucrative challenge match with newly-crowned 1986 league champions Laois.

31: 12-man Dubs win bruising

All-Ireland title (1983)

For some 12 Apostles, for others the ‘Dirty Dozen’

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 31 gallery Close Dublin's Brian Mullins is sent off by Referee Sean McKeogh as a Galway players lies on the ground Dublin's Barney Rock issues instructions as referee John Goguh, Antrim, comes between Jim Roynan, 8, and Galway's Richie Lee and Stephen Kinneavy Dublin manager Kevin Heffernan watches the final moments of the game Galway's Stephen Kinneavy in action against Dublin's Jim Roynane Dublin captain Tommy Drumm, left shakes hands with Galway captain Seamus McHugh / Facebook

Twitter

ARGUABLY the most fractious All-Ireland football final ever as Dublin, down to 12 men and playing against a very strong breeze for much of the second half, held on to win by 1-10 to 1-8.

The weather was awful and may have contributed to the nasty undercurrent that prevailed. Brian Mullins was sent off first after 23 minutes for a retaliatory strike on Brian Talty. Galway’s Tomás Tierney and Ray Hazley were dismissed for wrestling on the ground just before half-time.

As the teams made their way off the field there was further trouble with a tunnel row that left Talty unable to return for the second half. It got worse. Kieran Duff swung his boot dangerously close to defender Pat O’Neill’s head prompting referee John Gough to reduce Dublin to 12 men.

In the subsequent investigation, Duff got a 12-month ban, Mullins was suspended for five months while Tierney and Hazley got one month each. Dublin manager Kevin Heffernan was banned for three months for pitch incursions.

As the showpiece game of the season, it had been shambolic.

30: ‘A kangaroo court decision’ (2015)

Anthony Cunningham is ousted by Galway hurlers

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 30 gallery Close Galway manager Anthony Cunningham celebrates his side's victory at the final whistle Galway manager Anthony Cunningham reacts during the game Galway manager Anthony Cunningham consoles Cyril Donnellan after the game / Facebook

Twitter

LESS than three weeks after turning around at half-time in an All-Ireland hurling final against Kilkenny three points ahead, manager Anthony Cunningham was facing a group of Galway hurlers telling him his time was up.

Having delivered a first Leinster title for Galway three years earlier, Cunningham may well have been surprised but nonetheless there was no mention of the players’ misgivings at a Galway Hurling Board meeting the following night when their full support was intimated.

But soon it became public that the players wanted change. It was a gamble on their part to remove a management team that had brought them so close twice in the previous four years.

But in a subsequent letter, they deemed the management’s tactical approach “disjointed” and not good enough, suggesting that “the county is not best placed to win the All-Ireland next year if Anthony Cunningham continues to be team manager. We know other people may not agree with this opinion but with respect to anyone else’s views the players are probably best placed to assess Anthony’s performance as manager.”

Galway travelled to Boston for the ‘Super 11s’ Fenway Classic without Cunningham and his team while independent mediation failed.

In the end, Cunningham relented but delivered a stinging parting shot in mid-November, describing it as “a kangaroo court decision, led by a core group of players orchestrated with the help of others outside Galway, motivated by a desire to unjustly extend their lifespan as inter-county players, placing personal agendas above the greater good of Galway hurling.”

Within two years Galway did win an All-Ireland title under Micheál Donoghue while Cunningham embellished his managerial CV with a Connacht SFC title win with Roscommon in 2019.

29: Inter-county players cross the commercial Rubicon (2000)

Gaelic Players Association sign landmark player commercial deal with recruitment company Marlborough

Expand Close Dublin's Brian Stynes, centre, who along with Kilkenny's DJ Carey were announced as the remaining two players in the sponsorship deal with the Gaelic Players Association. Also pictured are, David McKenna, Marlborough Group and (right) Donal O'Neill, Chief Administrator, Gaelic Players Association. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

IN the headquarters of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) in Santry a series of photographs provide a short chronological history of the fledgling players’ body. Prominent is a picture of a number of high-profile players posing by the side of a south Dublin street at the announcement of a £50,000 endorsement deal with recruitment company Marlborough, the first of its kind that would reward individual players rather than a team.

It was a landmark afternoon less than 12 months since the GPA’s birth, firing a shot across the GAA’s bows as it went against the association’s rules, principles and its own recently conceived charter on commercial earning, drawn up by a newly formed players committee under the chairmanship of former Armagh captain Jarlath Burns.

Arranged through a Dublin consultancy firm, it aimed to set aside half of a players’ commercial earnings for the rest of that player’s team and an injury fund.

The GPA arranged a different deal. Ten players, among them hurlers, Offaly’s Brian Whelahan, Cork’s Brian Corcoran and Clare’s Brian Lohan, and footballers, Tyrone’s Peter Canavan and Galway’s Ja Fallon, were to receive £4,000 each for four commitments to Marlborough each year with £10,000 going to the GPA directly, an 80:20 split.

Founder of global business consulting firm Teneo Declan Kelly, then a PR executive in Dublin, helped to broker the deal which put the GPA on a collision course with the GAA.

Burns hit out, suggesting that “those who claimed in the past that the GPA is elitist and only representative of a greedy minority may well have been proven right.”

At the event, Corcoran was adamant about what his rights as an individual were.

“I feel like I am free to do what I want in my spare time and I don’t see why the GAA should have any control over that. The GAA aren’t sharing their revenue with us, why should we have to share ours with them.”

The deal and its potential fall-out – there was speculation that the likes of Whelahan could have been suspended for the following month’s All-Ireland final – only served to raise the GPA’s profile and pave the way for future commercial deals for individual players.

The GAA had to quickly accept an inevitability about the power of a player’s brand and how far it could reach, leading to changes in the wording of rules around amateurism.

It was a significant fork in the road.

28: New era for player power emerges (1992)

Mayo manager Brian McDonald quits

Expand Close JACK O'SHEA / Facebook

“PLAYER power has reached its day of judgment,” observed Vincent Hogan in the Irish Independent, after 26 Mayo players had taken the ‘nuclear’ option of publicly calling for manager Brian McDonald’s head in the wake of their disappointing 1992 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Donegal.

Reclaiming a Connacht title for the first time in three years did little to assuage concerns in the Mayo dressing-room that they were heading in the wrong direction and now a statement outlining that in such detail was new territory for the GAA.

McDonald, a former All-Ireland winner with Dublin (1963) who had moved west, had been just one season in charge but a meeting of the county board weeks earlier in the wake of the Donegal game then Mayo chairman Christy Loftus admitted he had approached Jack O’Shea with a view to taking over from McDonald, his sense of it being that Mayo needed change. But board delegates didn’t agree and backed McDonald for another year.

At a subsequent players meeting attended by 26 players, four more were unavailable, it was decided to give McDonald an ultimatum to step down or the players would outline their grievances in the statement.

McDonald held out and the statement, first aired in the ‘Western People’ newspaper took major issue with preparations overseen by McDonald during the year.

The pushing of a selector’s car around a car park as a conditioning exercise has been largely emblematic of this dispute in the years since but the players cited other props, like a dance routine and a hooter sounding to trigger a lift in performances as evidence of why they felt it would be a “shambles” if McDonald was to continue.

They claimed he was “negative” in his approach to players, especially if they were injured and pointed to dressing-room scenes “bordering on the farcical.”

Talks involving former GAA president Mick Loftus didn’t broker peace and the Mayo board looked like they were being left in a bind before McDonald announced his departure at a meeting, saving them the unpalatable task of removing him or losing the vast majority of their squad.

McDonald didn’t go quietly and taking issue of much of what the players had outlined, he described the statement as a “poisonous, personal attack on my credibility”.

“I know when I’m not wanted and I’m not a man to overstay my welcome.

“This was supposed to have been a sporting venture but it has turned out to be a nasty nightmare of which I want no further part,” he said.

‘Player power’ had been overwhelming, ushering GAA administration and management into a new era.

Kerry legend O’Shea took over but Mayo’s fortunes didn’t improve much in the following three years until John Maughan arrived.

27: Strike averted (2007)

Government grants appeases the GPA but irks the ‘rump of malcontents’

Expand Expand Previous Next 27 gallery Close Kieran McGeeney, left, Secretary, Gaelic Players Association, Donal Og Cusack, Chairman, Gaelic Players Association, and Dessie Farrell, GPA Chief Executive, at a press conference to announce the outcome of a ballot of the Association's members Dessie Farrell, GPA Chief Executive, after a press conference to announce the agreement between the Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism and the Irish Sports Council, GAA and GPA to recognise the contribution of Senior Inter-County Players and additional costs associated with enhancing team performance / Facebook

IN October 2007 the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), a little over eight years in existence, reached for the nuclear button, advising all of its members to vote in an upcoming ballot to strike when competitions resumed in the new year.

Frustration at the slow pace at which exchequer-funded grants were being embraced and subsequently implemented for all inter-county players had brought them to this juncture.

For the previous three years, the GPA had been trying to devise a scheme that reflected the tax relief system introduced by then Minister for Finance Charlie McCreevy for elite athletes. But without earnings directly accruing from the playing of sport GAA players could not be brought into this system.

Lobbied

Then GPA chief executive Dessie Farrell had lobbied hard, pushing the case that inter-county players, because of their contribution to society, deserved “parity of esteem” with other elite athletes through some form of State recognition.

He had the ear of then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern too who pledged funding at the GPA’s 2006 annual awards night but the mechanism for getting it across the line was the sticking point.

The GAA treaded very carefully, fearing that it impinged on its amateur status. The association wanted the funding to go directly to the players from the Sports Council, but all Sports Council funding went through the relevant federation.

There were many hurdles to cross. The GPA were reluctant to implicitly criticise the GAA for ‘dragging its feet’ but always felt it could do much more to help push it through.

At the end of November a breakthrough came when agreement between all parties was reached. The Government would put up €3.5m per year for three years for inter-county players, the GAA would redistribute it as expenses. Every inter-county player at every level would see something for their efforts.

It was a huge victory for the GPA, a big step in their progression but it elicited a reaction, particularly in Ulster where among others, Club Tyrone official Mark Conway established ‘Of One Belief,’ a movement designed to oppose what they felt was a clear breach of rules around ‘pay for play’. After their first meeting Farrell called them a “rump of malcontents” suggesting it was “an extension of the opposition that there was to changes in Rule 42 and Rule 21.

“What’s important is that the players are still revered and respected in their own locality and this scheme in no way damages the amateur ethos,” he said.

Opposition elsewhere was sporadic and eventually died away with the scheme winning approval at Central Council and then Congress the following year.

26: The great whodunnit (1985)

John Finn’s broken jaw

Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 26 gallery Close John Finn, Mayo, in action. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE The Mayo team. All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi Final Replay, Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Connolly Collection / SPORTSFILE Ex Mayo Gaelic footballer John Finn on the streets of Claremorris. Picture Ray Ryan / Facebook

SO who did it? That was the question in the weeks between the drawn Dublin/Mayo

All-Ireland semi final and replay and the question for weeks and months after. Even now, 36 years on, the mystery of who broke John Finn’s jaw remains.

In front of an attendance of 44,000, the Mayo wing-back was left taking his food through a straw for weeks afterwards yet no one could identify a culprit.

It was an incident that dominated the sports pages and the airwaves in the aftermath and even by the following year, ahead of Congress, Director-General Liam Mulvihill singled it out in his annual report. If it was now, the identity would surface within seconds but back then Croke Park was a much more camera shy place, prompting then GAA president Mick Loftus to suggest their installation.

When the Irish Independent’s Vincent Hogan spoke to Finn in the week of the 2006 All-Ireland final between the counties he had the answers but wasn’t shedding light.

“I know exactly the lead-up to it. And I know exactly why it happened. I know exactly who made it happen and, of course, I know exactly who did it.

“But I’m not going to name names. Let me just say that there was pressure coming from beyond, from a particular person.

“I know quite a few of that Dublin team well. And all the guys of that period, including the fella who hit me, are decent, nice guys. I’ve played golf with a lot of them since. And I feel confident saying that what happened to me wasn’t intended by the fella involved.”

To this day it remains the GAA’s great whodunnit!

25: See you in court (1991)

Waterford chairman wins court case to overturn suspension over expenses to their manager

IN 1991, the GAA ran into a major legal minefield after suspending Eamon Murphy, the then Waterford county board chairman, for allegedly acquiescing in paying coach Joe McGrath more than stipulated expenses.

The GAA’s action was supposed to act as a deterrent at a time when rumours of under-the-counter payments to managers and coaches were rife, but it backfired badly. Murphy, who vehemently protested his innocence, took an action in the High Court where the judge found in his favour after deciding that Croke Park’s internal procedures in dealing with the case had been seriously defective.

Having had the suspension imposed by the Games Administration Committee (GAC), Murphy appealed to Central Council, who upheld the GAC decision.

However, some members of the GAC were also on Central Council and the judge decided that it was inherently unfair that they were, in effect, ruling twice on the same case.

It led to an overhaul in disciplinary procedures, not only in the GAA but in other sports organisations too where similar mechanisms applied.

Winning the court case was a major vindication for Murphy while losing it was deeply embarrassing for the GAA as the apparent contradiction in their appeal procedures had been pointed out to them.

24: Eamonn Coleman sacked by Derry (1994)

Coleman inspires historic glory but sacked within a year

Expand Expand Previous Next 24 gallery Close Derry manager Eamonn Coleman celebrates after victory over Dublin EAMONN COLEMAN, CENTRE, TALKING TO REPORTERS / Facebook

Twitter

STANDING in a room in Chicago, a few days before he was due to return home after spending a summer in the Windy City, a call from a representative of the Derry county board delivered the shock news – Eamonn Coleman was no longer wanted as the county’s senior football manager.

Twelve months after leading the county to their one and only All-Ireland title in 1993 Coleman’s time in charge was over. It was quite a stunning development given his success. Coleman and some of his Derry team had spent the summer working and playing football in the US, having lost an epic Ulster quarter-final to Down, eventual All-Ireland champions.

But the Derry board moved against him in his absence, first enquiring if he was interested in retaining his position and then informing him that they were moving in a different direction.

That direction was Mickey Moran, Coleman’s coach for the previous three years.

Initially, the Derry players refused to play for Moran, adamant that Coleman had to be restored.

According to Coleman, in his posthumous memoir written by his niece Maria McCourt, the board initially didn’t outline reasons why he was displaced but some background was cited, his management of Tyrone club side Kildress, his admission at a ‘questions and answers’ session that he was receiving £50 in weekly expenses from the board, an approach to a supporters club to cover his wages the week before and after the All-Ireland final and his summer spent in the US, tenuous reasons at best.

Deep down Coleman also suspected however that some board officers felt he was too close to the players.

Derry players eventually relented, at Coleman’s prompting, but it was a fractured peace and despite winning the league cracks appeared in their unity in an Ulster semi-final when they lost to 13-man Tyrone. Moran stepped down after that.

By common consensus, Coleman’s removal was handled badly and had a lasting impact on a Derry team that really should have added another All-Ireland title.

23: International Rules carnage (2006)

‘That’s thuggery, that’s all it is’

Expand Close Ireland and Australia players fight in the early stages of the game in 2006 / Facebook

LINDSAY GILBEE had promised “open slather” in the Australian media in the week between the two Tests.

A quick search of what the term meant brought a sense of foreboding ahead of the second Test in Croke Park that November.

Trouble threatened before a ball had even been thrown in when four players congregated around Graham Geraghty, fingers pointing in his direction.

By the end of the first quarter, Geraghty was off the field playing no further part after a hard tackle had left him concussed by the forceful impact of his fall to the ground.

Geraghty had been the touchstone for Australian ire after the first Test in Galway eight days earlier, courtesy of an incident for which he was cited and cleared in a midweek tribunal. But other alleged incidents had also raised their hackles, leading to a vicious afternoon in Croke Park.

In truth, the darkness had been brewing from the previous year in Australia when the brutality of the hosts had been evident in so many challenges. Flagging Australia’s win the Irish Independent headline ran “Thugs 2 Ireland 0”.

Australia won comfortably after Ireland had led from Galway but that was a minor detail on an afternoon when the Irish manager Seán Boylan had threatened to take his team off the field after the first quarter as pockets of attrition sprung up just about everywhere and the play seemed incidental.

Boylan fumed afterwards at a press conference. The whole concept has always simmered with potential discord but now it had reached a nadir.

“All week it’s been highlighted what they were going to do to him (Geraghty),” he said. “So don’t go to a press conference with me and say that you’re not going to do it. You know some of the decisions that were made out there today were absolutely disgraceful.

“I’ve been involved in team management for 23 years and as far as I am concerned, what happened out there in that first quarter is not acceptable in any code of sport. It’s not acceptable on the street. In all my years of being involved, I never was as vexed in my life.

“Let me tell you why I was vexed. I don’t mind being beaten. I never minded being beaten. But, when somebody has been done – and then to pride yourself at the end of the first quarter, saying ‘yeah well we softened them up a little’ – don‘t give me that as sportsmanship. Don’t give me that as trying to promote a series. That’s thuggery. That’s all that is.”

Irish captain Kieran McGeeney said: “But you know, if you want to box, say you want to box and we’ll box. If you want to play football, say you want to play football and we’ll play football.”

The Australian coach Kevin Sheedy laid the blame at Ireland’s door but the Irish pulled the plug on the return series in Australia the following year, only restoring interest when new rules and protocols were eventually put in place.

22: The Tony Hanahoe Affair (1978)

Dublin captain Hanahoe incurs suspension for criticism of All-Ireland final referee

Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next 22 gallery Close Tony Hanahoe holds aloft the Sam maguire cup after Dublin defeated Kerry in the 1976 All-Ireland final INDO PIC indo pic 24 September 1978; Denis Moran, (left) Kerry captain shakes hands with Tony Hanahoe, Dublin captain watched by referee Seamus Aldridge, Kerry v Dublin, All Ireland Football Final, Croke Park, Dublin Picture credit: SPORTSFILE/ Connolly Collection REFEREE SEAMUS ALDRIDGE, POINTS DUBLIN'S PADDY CULLEN AWAY AS KERRY'S MICKIE SHEEDY PICKS UP THE BALL TO TAKE HIS QUICK FREE, PICTURE COPYRIGHT TO JIM O'KELLY / Facebook

Twitter

EMOTIONS were raw in Dublin after the 17-point defeat by Kerry in the 1978 All-Ireland final, with Mikey Sheehy’s cheeky goal from a free a major talking point. Opinion was divided among neutrals too over whether Dublin should have had a free out, rather than Sheehy being handed the chance to pounce for a goal at a time when Dublin were ahead during the first half.

A month later, Dublin captain, Tony Hanahoe told ‘Magill’ magazine in a lengthy interview that he had objected to the appointment of Séamus Aldridge (Kildare) as referee for the final, having earlier done likewise for the Leinster semi-final clash with Offaly. Hanahoe had said he was unhappy with Aldridge’s “interpretation of the rules of the game”.

Irritated by the growing trend of criticising referees by players and officials around that time, the GAA had earlier issued a warning stating that it could lead to suspensions.

Hanahoe became the first to be hit by the new regulation, incurring a one-month ban, which was imposed after a four-hour meeting on a Saturday. Despite the suspension, Hanahoe played a league game against Kildare the following day, with Dublin arguing that because an appeal was planned, he was eligible to play.

The stakes were now much higher as Hanahoe faced a possible six-month ban for playing while suspended. The controversy dominated GAA coverage for a month, during which it was claimed the Dublin squad would strike if their captain was banned for six months.

At a lengthy meeting in late November, the GAA’s Management Committee defused the situation (some claimed it was a capitulation) by upholding the one-month ban, while taking no action against Hanahoe for playing after the initial suspension was imposed.

It had been a tense month in the GAA, during which Kildare county board also entered the fray, praising Aldridge for his “competent and first-class handling” of the All-Ireland final.

21: Limerick players down tools on Justin McCarthy (2010)

A season to forget as Limerick board stands ground against their players Limerick players down tools on Justin McCarthy