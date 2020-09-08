9/11 volunteer Burke puts on fundraising jersey

A 9/11 rescue volunteer with strong connections to New York GAA will today start a tour around Ireland on a unique fundraising effort that will also commemorate those who perished in the attack on the World Trade Centre.

Michael Burke was born in New York but has links to Tubbercurry in Sligo and now lives in Castleisland in Kerry from where he is setting off to distribute specially-commissioned 9/11 GAA jerseys to current or former players in almost every county. His hope is that the unique jersey can then raise funds for charities of the players' choice.

It has been designed and donated by O'Neill's and features silhouettes of the World Trade Centre and of the American flag, while also paying homage to the NYPD and PAPD. As a mark of respect and in recognition of the unique design, there will be a 9/11 flag-raising memorial taking place at O'Neill's in Strabane on Friday.

Michael himself will be gathering signatures in every county he visits which he will then donate to children's hospice LauraLynn. The first signature is that of former Kerry great Mick O'Connell, whom he visited in recent weeks. A former past president of the Sligo club in New York, he will finish his journey in Charlestown, his mother's home town, where he will present his final jersey to members of the Mayo football team in the hope that it can raise funds for a new walkway to commemorate the late detective garda Colm Horkan.

Michael was a great friend of Sligoman Kieran Gorman, one of the Irish who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy in 2001.

A carpenter by trade, he recalls being moved to commit to the rescue effort at the very moment he heard what had happened in the knowledge that Kieran had been working there at the time.

