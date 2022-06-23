80 clubs and 2,000 players ready for Féile hurling and camogie finals

John West Féile ambassador and Limerick hurler Seán Finn (right) and Reece Byrne of Whitehall Colmcille prior to the John West Féile na nGael National Camogie and Hurling Finals 2022 which take place across ten venues in Dublin and Meath on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Eighty club sides from Ireland, the UK, Europe and US will compete in the John West Féile na nGael National Camogie and Hurling Finals 2022 across ten venues in Dublin and Meath on Saturday.

What has grown to become one of the biggest underage sporting events in Europe is once more returning to regional venues for its final stages this year for the first time since the pandemic.

Close to 2,000 camogie players and hurlers will descend on the GAA’s National Games Development Centre at the National Sports Campus in Abbotstown as well as UCD, Belfield; Westmanstown, Donaghamore Ashbourne, Boardsmill, Dunganny, Kildalkey, Kiltale, St Peter’s Dunboyne and St Patrick’s Stamullen.

Throughout its sponsorship, John West has focused on the importance nutrition plays in fuelling young athletes whilst encouraging children to participate in Gaelic games.

John West Féile retained the move to the under-15 age grade in 2022, introduced last year to ensure children who missed out due to the pandemic in 2020 got a chance to compete in 2021.