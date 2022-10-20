48-week bans sought by Mayo GAA after alleged physical assaults on refs at two games last weekend

Mayo GAA's disciplinary arm has proposed two 48-week penalties for alleged physical assault against referees at two separate junior matches at the weekend.

The county's Competition Controls Committee have informed the respective clubs of the penalties after receipt of the referees' reports in each case.

One of those facing suspension is a player, the other is a supporter. Both have the opportunity to seek hearings to contest the proposed suspensions.

The cases are the latest to have been dealt with by a county CCC for alleged physical assault on referees.

In Wexford two 96-week suspensions were handed down over the last two months while a case in Roscommon in August also led to the maximum 96-week suspension.

The proposed Mayo suspensions come as the GAA is preparing to host 'Respect a A Referee' day on Sunday.