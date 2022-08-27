| 7.5°C Dublin

‘40k a man’ - The high costs in recruiting a county manager

Between selectors, training sessions and underage development, ideally county boards look for a manager who will leave a structure in place for after they leave – a legacy manager is the holy grail

Conor McKeon

A few years back, a delegation from a county board travelled to a hotel a couple of hours away to wrap up a deal for a new senior football manager.

All ground work was done. Terms broadly agreed. The trip was made in expectation rather than hope.

