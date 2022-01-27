30 counties post 2021 surpluses in €12m lockdown bonanza for GAA

GAA county boards returned a cumulative surplus of around €12m for 2021 to make a significant recovery on the previous year’s losses.

For 2020, the GAA revealed overall losses of €34.1m that included county/provincial deficits of some €7m.

But that has been turned on its head with 30 of the 31 counties (not including Antrim) whose accounts are publicly available showing considerable excesses of income over expenditure.

Galway recorded a loss but only after depreciation was deducted from a near €200,000 operating profit.

The gains were made against the backdrop of largely empty terraces for club games that were played within the 11-month financial year which ended on September 30. Most of the more lucrative fixtures at club level were played after that date.

Read More

Strong State support accounts for some of the healthy balance sheets, with Covid supports and the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) drawn down for many of the Association’s full-time coaching and administration staff in counties where incomes dropped by more than 30pc.

The GAA, at central level, took over the payment of team preparation expenses too and that led to a big drop with the shortened season also a factor, though most counties had to include expenses from the 2020 championship which ran into November and December that year.

Dublin returned the biggest overall surplus, €1,115,456 on income of €5,187,295, although this is recorded as a €365,456 surplus when €750,000 was set aside for development projects. Wexford and Roscommon also had €1m-plus surpluses, reduced to six-figure sums after depreciation was factored in.

The GAA will reveal the broader financial results ahead of Congress in Mayo next month but have already been pledged a further €20m from the State as part of a package of measures to help sports organisations announced by Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers in December.