10 years on... the series that put a spring in the step of the Dubs

Croker move helped Blues to rule – but do rivals have grounds for complaint?

Jedward enter the fray at Croke Park for their performance on the opening night of the Allianz League Spring Series in February 2011. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jedward enter the fray at Croke Park for their performance on the opening night of the Allianz League Spring Series in February 2011. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

The Decade of the Dubs looked a whole lot different at the start than at the finish. Cast your mind back to February 19, 2011, and the opening night of the Spring Series.

It was a rollicking night for all manner of reasons. The Dublin hurlers pipped All-Ireland champions Tipperary, with all bar 1-2 of their 1-16 total coming off the stick of the prodigal Conal Keaney. Their football counterparts inflicted similar pain on the Sam Maguire holders from Cork, a hat-trick of goals doing the damage. Sandwiched in between, Lucan’s finest bobbed and weaved and warbled on the pitch, to the screaming delight of all the young tweenagers in a crowd of 35,028.

Apologies to Paul Casey, who played wing-back that night – we’re talking about Jedward.

