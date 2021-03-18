10 years on... the series that put a spring in the step of the Dubs

The Decade of the Dubs looked a whole lot different at the start than at the finish. Cast your mind back to February 19, 2011, and the opening night of the Spring Series.

It was a rollicking night for all manner of reasons. The Dublin hurlers pipped All-Ireland champions Tipperary, with all bar 1-2 of their 1-16 total coming off the stick of the prodigal Conal Keaney. Their football counterparts inflicted similar pain on the Sam Maguire holders from Cork, a hat-trick of goals doing the damage. Sandwiched in between, Lucan’s finest bobbed and weaved and warbled on the pitch, to the screaming delight of all the young tweenagers in a crowd of 35,028.

Apologies to Paul Casey, who played wing-back that night – we’re talking about Jedward.

Ten years on, the world is a different place. Jedward’s place in the musical zeitgeist isn’t quite what it was, even if the peroxide twosome haven’t gone away and are still causing a stir on Twitter.

Their stickability, though, is nothing compared to the Dublin footballers. Back in 2011 these perennial pretenders were stuck in that seemingly permanent place between hope and despair, setting out on year 16 of the Great Famine. And since? They have feasted on eight of the last ten All-Ireland titles.

Read More

Explanations for this spectacular transformation have been analysed to death, ranging from fawning worship of a special generation all the way to green-eyed begrudgery.

In truth, the reasons are multi-faceted. But one jigsaw piece, however small or significant is open to debate, is the Croke Park factor.

*****

Since the Dublin footballers bade farewell to Parnell Park’s bijou charms and became full-time tenants of a sprawling pad off the Jones’s Road, it has become not just their home but their fortress.

Starting with that victory over Cork in 2011, they have played 104 league and championship matches at Croke Park – and won 87 of them. They have drawn eight and lost nine, translating into a win ratio of over 83pc. The average margin of victory, even when you subtract those rare losing deficits, has been close to 7.5 points per game.

In the same period, starting with Dublin’s 2011 league opener in Armagh, they have played just 41 NFL and SFC fixtures at other venues. One of those was a ‘home’ game – last year’s delayed league clash with Meath which reverted to Parnell for reasons of Covid. Of those 41 games, Dublin won 27, drew five and lost nine. This equates to a win ratio of over 65pc, while the average winning margin was a shade under four points per game.

Lies, damned lies and statistics? Perhaps. At a basic level, you can deduce that Dublin are considerably more adept at winning in Croker than elsewhere - and by larger margins. This is hardly a surprise: the size and speed of the pitch mean the venue is made for them.

However, those statistics demand further context. Just seven of those 41 games were played in the championship and Dublin are far more likely to lose a league game on the road. This is because (a) they have been facing Division One opposition rather than some Leinster wannabe/whipping boy; and (b) invariably they are more vulnerable in those early league weeks, pre-St Patrick’s Day, as they slowly crank up fitness after their latest All-Ireland team holiday.

In one respect, though, league results don’t matter. The more fundamental longer-term benefit is the extent of Croke Park exposure afforded every aspiring Dub who has sought promotion under Pat Gilroy, Jim Gavin or now Dessie Farrell. Think of it: almost 72pc of Dublin’s games over those ten years have been played at HQ.

Barry Cahill was a battle-hardened veteran by the time he slotted home Dublin’s third goal on that first night of the Spring Series. He already knew every nook and cranny of Croker. Not so for some of his younger teammates – or all the league debutants who would follow.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a big factor, but I think you can’t ignore the fact that there is a benefit to it,” says Cahill. “To play in that type of national stadium where all the bigger games are played during the business end of the year, particularly for newer guys trying to get into the panel, trying to feel their way into being an inter-county player … you’re getting a handful of games during the Spring Series, in a less pressurised environment, it’s not a win-at-all-costs type of scenario compared to maybe an All-Ireland quarter-final, semi-final or final.”

But how do you measure that benefit? According to Cahill, it has less to do with pitch dimensions and more to do with routine.

“You know what time you’ll be leaving your house to go to where your pre-match meal is,” he expands. “It’s getting on the bus, going into the stadium, being familiar with the dressing-room and the warm-up area, walking onto the pitch and getting that 15-20 minute warm-up and getting maybe 70-80 minutes under your belt. I think it’s everything. It’s rare enough that there’d be full houses, etc, at those games; but still I don’t think that lessens the fact that you become a little bit more comfortable every time you get minutes in Croke Park.”

By way of contrast, he cites the Cavan players who faced Dublin last December, many of whom had minimal experience of a venue that, full or empty, can be daunting. “I think it’d be crazy to say that it’s not an advantage,” Cahill concludes, “but it’s maybe not quite at the level that some people would think.”

*****

What we shouldn’t forget is that, back in 2011, most people beyond as well as inside the Pale had only good things to say about the Spring Series concept. The ‘Dublin Debate’ of that era was a very different one, dissecting their capacity to lose season-defining matches in every conceivable way. The previous decade alone had bequeathed the full box-set of last-minute trauma (Armagh ’02), shock horror ambush (Laois ’03, Westmeath ’04), home straight implosion (Mayo ’06, Cork ’10) and Startled Earwig capitulation (Tyrone ’08, Kerry ’09, Meath ‘10).

Cork folk aren’t noted for housing inferiority complexes and their footballers, having come with a late semi-final surge past Dublin in 2010, had no reason for inhibition revisiting the scene of that triumph. Nor was there any sense, that February, of Croker offering a huge advantage. “Jesus no,” says Colm O’Neill, Cork’s full-forward that evening. “Any time we went up to play Dublin in Croke Park, we didn’t feel they were getting the edge.”

The Spring Series, he adds, “was probably a good initiative, to get bums on seats. At the time Dublin weren’t the dominant force they are now. I know they did beat us in that league game (3-13 to 0-16) but we pipped them in the league final the same year.” Another Dublin collapse best forgotten.

Despite their back-door redemption in 2010, the jury was still out on Project Gilroy. The county board wasn’t plotting global domination when switching all of their Allianz Football League games (and a chunk of their NHL fixtures) from Donnycarney to Dublin 3. Rather it was, essentially, a clever promotional wheeze aimed at (a) filling Parnell Park several times over while (b) tapping into the youth market, getting impressionable Dubs hooked on GAA.

Based on that metric, the concept has worked even if attendances have ebbed from the early highs of 2011 (average attendance 28,243) and 2012 (31,526). This figure plummeted to 19,790 in 2013 before settling around the early to mid-twenties, then rising again last year to 30,247.

Through it all, the Dublin hurlers have been an occasional junior partner, their league matches flitting between Parnell and Croker (if suitable double-headers allowed). Thus it’s harder to quantify if the arrangement has helped or hindered them, even more so given all the anecdotes about ‘Fortress Parnell’ in the Anthony Daly era.

And yet the county’s first NHL title in 72 years coincided with that maiden Spring Series, when Dublin played two of their three regulation home games – plus a bizarrely one-sided final against Kilkenny – in Croke Park. Two years later, in 2013, they followed up with a first Leinster success in 52 years.

David O’Callaghan featured in both of those historic HQ days – as well as in that ‘Jedward curtain-raiser’ against Tipperary. “Ah look, the more you can get in there, the better,” he proclaims. “Don’t get me wrong, Parnell Park, we’d some really special league games there and there was a brilliant, unrivalled atmosphere as well – and I know from talking to boys from other counties, they hated going there. So, there was obviously that element but, in the bigger scheme of things, where are you trying to get to?

“The more we were in Croker, I would have preferred that personally. And for younger players coming in for debuts, to be getting them in league games in Croke Park was a great learning curve.”

The only caveat for ‘Dotsy’ is that the hurlers would sometimes kick off the night’s entertainment in a near-deserted coliseum. “It could be a bit eerie,” he acknowledges. Countering that was the opportunity to avail of Croke Park’s vast acreage – and to familiarise yourself with the place.

O’Callaghan had been a Dublin footballer in the noughties and has no doubt that the Spring Series was a boon for Gilroy and then Gavin.

“They were playing all their games there, it was nearly like a back garden,” he suggests. “Croke Park is a bit different than just your normal ground. It’s the main stadium, where all the big games are, so some lads maybe mightn’t have played there all year and they’re coming up to play a championship game in Dublin – against Dublin.

“I’m not in any way diminishing the Dublin team who I love watching – they maximise Croke Park and maximise the spaces. But at the end of the day, if you’re there a lot more, that familiarity with the whole set-up … I’m sure the Dublin lads wouldn’t be complaining about that fact. So, is it an advantage? I’d say it’s definitely benefitted.”

For Cahill, reflecting on that first Spring Series, it’s not the venue but the results – scalping Cork and Kerry on consecutive weeks – that stand out. “Those are the games that add a little extra belief,” he stresses.

Ten years on, so much has changed. Some observers will argue that Dublin’s home league fixtures should be shoehorned back into Parnell Park, if only to level the playing field.

Cahill is not entirely convinced. “It’d be water off a duck’s back for Dublin players … playing to a full house in Parnell Park has its benefits as well,” he points out. “That possibly might happen, but I think the stadium is there to be used, there’s a lot of weekends when it’s empty; there’s a lot of premium ticket holders that I’m sure would like to go to the matches where possible in Croke Park.

“You know, it’s an easy one for Dublin to take in terms of ‘Okay, we’ll move back to Parnell Park.’ But I think that would be a very short-term, narrow-minded view.”

The 2007 All Star would have far less issue if the Leinster powerbrokers decreed that only their provincial SFC final should be played in Croke Park.

In summary, while the Spring Series has definitely aided Dublin’s championship ambitions, it is one factor among many. Colm O’Neill believes familiarity has helped but is loath to “do them an injustice … given the quality of the team for that run of eight or ten years, if you had those games played in Parnell Park, I don’t think the results would have been much different.”

One burning question remains: in the midst of their pre-match routine, did any of the Dubs get to see Jedward? “Em, we actually did,” says Cahill. “I think they came into our dressing-room! Sort of by accident. They were coming down the tunnel, they just ran in and were high-fiving lads! And then ran off.”

While Dublin got primed to run away from the rest.

DUBLIN’S HOME COMFORTS

Ten-year analysis of Dublin football results (2011-2020) since the Spring Series was launched, measuring how they have performed in Croke Park – and elsewhere.

OVERALL

Croke Park: P104 W87 D8 L9

Elsewhere: P41 W27 D5 L9

Venue breakdown: 71.72pc of all Dublin games at Croke Park, 28.28pc elsewhere*

Dublin win ratio: 83.65pc at Croke Park, 65.85pc elsewhere

Points per game**: 1.75 at Croke Park, 1.44 elsewhere

Average winning margin: 7.43pts at Croke Park, 3.95pts elsewhere

NFL

Croke Park: P47 W35 D5 L7

Elsewhere: P34 W20 D5 L9

Venue breakdown: 58.02pc of games at Croke Park, 41.98pc elsewhere*

Dublin win ratio: 74.47pc at Croke Park, 58.82pc elsewhere

Points per game**: 1.60 at Croke Park, 1.32 elsewhere

Average winning margin: 5.04pts at Croke Park, 2.05pts elsewhere

SFC

Croke Park: P57 W52 D3 L2

Elsewhere: P7 W7 D0 L0

Venue breakdown: 89.06pc at Croke Park, 10.94pc elsewhere

Dublin win ratio: 91.23pc at Croke Park, 100pc elsewhere

Points per game**: 1.88 at Croke Park, 2.0 elsewhere

Average winning margin: 9.40pts at Croke Park, 13.14pts elsewhere

NINE LIVES LOST

Six counties have shared nine Croke Park victories over Dublin over the past decade. They are: Cork x 2 (2011 NFL final, 2014 NFL); Kerry x 2 (2012 NFL, 2017 NFL final); Tyrone x 2 (2013 and 2019 NFL); Mayo (2012 SFC); Donegal (2014 SFC); Monaghan (2018 NFL)

*Games elsewhere include 1 NFL game at Parnell Park, v Meath in 2020

**Based on 2pts per win, 1pt per draw, SFC included