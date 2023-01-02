| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 talking points ahead of a GAA season like no other

More matches, smaller windows for preparation and a hurling final bonanza generate plenty of intrigue for 2023 campaign

A general view of Croke Park Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Westmeath's Ray Connellan lifts the Tailteann Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

A general view of Croke Park Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

A general view of Croke Park Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Westmeath's Ray Connellan lifts the Tailteann Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Westmeath's Ray Connellan lifts the Tailteann Cup. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

A general view of Croke Park Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

A new GAA inter-county season beckons with so much change in the air once more.

For the fifth time in seven years the All-Ireland football championship will be played under a different format with the introduction of round-robin qualifiers in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups and second and third-placed play-offs after that.

Most Watched

Privacy