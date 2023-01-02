10 talking points ahead of a GAA season like no other

A new GAA inter-county season beckons with so much change in the air once more.

For the fifth time in seven years the All-Ireland football championship will be played under a different format with the introduction of round-robin qualifiers in the Sam Maguire and Tailteann Cups and second and third-placed play-offs after that.

There is also the seeding system for those round-robin groups in the Sam Maguire which places emphasis on reaching a provincial final and finishing as high up in the league (Division 1 and 2) as possible to secure inclusion. It will be the biggest programme of games yet, compressed into a seven-month window which brings its own challenges.

Some of the changes are clearcut and have been well flagged but the consequences of other tweaks are not so apparent. Here is a look at the new season for hurling and football in 10 different takes.

The Biggest Programme Yet

With 99 football championship games, up from 60 last season, (including Tailteann Cup), it is the biggest football championship yet, more than a three-fold increase on the traditional straight knock-out format of old and as played during two ‘Covid’ years.

Add in 99 hurling championship games (MacCarthy/McDonagh/Ring/Rackard/Meagher) and the expansion in just five years is eye-catching, 198 in all. With 116 football league and 101 hurling league games, the number of competitive inter-county games will be 415. With pre-season games, 46 in Leinster alone, the number from early January to the end of July is closer to 500.

Lower training to game ratio

Excluding pre-season games, an inter-county footballer will have a minimum of 11 games, four championship/seven league, in 2023.

The most is 19, for a county from Leinster or Ulster that reaches a league final, plays a preliminary round in their province, reaches a provincial final, plays in a second/third place play-off and reaches an All-Ireland final, an unlikely path but possible, nonetheless.

Add in a maximum five pre-season games in Leinster and four in Ulster and that rises to 24 and 23 in those provinces alone.

For whatever team it is, the training to game ratio will be reduced.

For hurling, seven league games (including a semi-final and final), followed by a Leinster team reaching a provincial final losing it (reaching a preliminary quarter-final as third placed team also) but making an All-Ireland final offers a maximum of 16 games. With pre-season games that could hit 20. A Munster county taking the same route has a maximum 15 (pre-season 18).

Just one week’s preparation for Division 4 finalists

For the finalists in Division 4 in 2023, it is unavoidable now that they will have just one week to prepare for their first round provincial championship games.

All eight Division 4 teams – Leitrim, London, Sligo, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Carlow and Waterford – are fixed for the weekend after, April 8/9, that the league finals are due to be played, a consequence of the new format being adapted to the split season that leaves even less room than before.

For Leitrim, should they qualify, there is the small matter of hopping on a plane for New York some time during the following week for their Connacht opener.

The ‘conflict’ of a league final and championship opener seven or eight days later is not restricted to just Division 4 teams.

From Division 3, Tipperary and Antrim are out the following weekends, Antrim against Armagh, Tipperary against Waterford.

The dilemma for these teams is that being in the top two of this division, while not guaranteeing Sam Maguire status, at least opens up that prospect.

From Division 2, Clare and Cork would have opening Munster Championship games a week after a possible league final, 18 counties in total are left with that conundrum.

Little wonder that the Central Competition Control Committee pitched for no league finals in their initial draft.

Westmeath Watch

Westmeath are guaranteed ‘Sam Maguire’ participants in 2023, courtesy of their 2022 Tailteann Cup win. But all eyes, well at least those of the Division 3 finalists if Westmeath themselves are not one of them, will be fixed on their Leinster Championship progress.

Should they not get promotion from Division 3 or reach a Leinster final then it will guarantee that neither Division 3 finalist gets to play ‘Sam Maguire’ in 2023. Wait for that to blow up if it happens!

Nothing pre-ordained for provincial finalists in draw

The first round of the new ‘Sam Maguire’ round-robin groups will be staggered with games involving the Munster and Connacht finalists on one weekend (May 20/21) and those involving the Leinster and Ulster finalists, who play their provincial finals a week later (May 13/14), on May 27/28. But that doesn’t pre-ordain that Connacht winners/Munster runners-up and vice versa will be in the same groups. It just means the first round scheduling will be different.

Once the provincial finalists are known, a draw for the round-robin groups will take place with four tiers, one from each tier in each group – provincial champions, provincial runners up, highest four league finishers (not from the eight provincial finalists) and next four league finishers.

This will be one of two draws during the championship, the other determining what provincial champions play what second/third place play-off winner.

Round-robin football seedings pre-determined

Among the downfalls of the ‘Super 8s’ were dead-rubbers, Dublin’s 2019 trip to Omagh to play Tyrone in the last round being the best (worst) example after they had both won their opening games.

A second/third place play-off for a quarter-final place will guard somewhat against that but by pre-ordaining the format in this (below) way, it still invites potential ‘dead rubbers’, at the top end of these groups.

Format: Seed 1 v Seed 3 and Seed 2 v Seed 4 in round 1

Seed 3 v Seed 2 and Seed 4 v Seed 1 in round 2

Seed 1 v Seed 2 and Seed 3 v Seed 4 in round 3

Leinster and Munster hurling finals on the same afternoon

The original thinking was that these games would alternate between Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons and Leinster went ahead with a Saturday evening fixture for Kilkenny and Galway’s meeting last season, just as they did in both ‘Covid’ years.

But perceived logistical difficulties for Munster around organising a Saturday evening final have pushed both games back into the same window again, Sunday, June 11.

It’s not unprecedented. When Wexford won the 2019 Leinster title, it came on the same day as Limerick hammered Tipperary in the Munster final but traditionally these games have been played a week apart when time pressure was much less.

There is still some flexibility for one of the games to move to a Saturday slot yet but not a different weekend.

Leinster hurling’s new score difference rule

Should three or more teams finish level on points in the province’s round-robin group, placings will be determined by score difference between those three teams and not score difference overall.

It’s a small tweak but a potentially consequential one nonetheless with 2019 in mind when Kilkenny, Wexford, Dublin and Galway all finished level on five points. Galway lost out with a score difference of just +3 (Dublin were next on +11), primarily because they beat Carlow by just six points.

The other three teams beat Carlow by 15, 14 and 12 points respectively. Now the variance between margins of victory against some of the province’s traditionally weaker counties won’t have such an influence.

Respite for McDonagh Cup finalists

In the past the second tier finalists had just a week to bring themselves down or pick themselves up but now they’ll have three weeks before a preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final. The McDonagh Cup takes place on the weekend of May 27/28, probably in Croke Park alongside the All-Ireland U-20 hurling final which has made Semple Statium, Thurles its home since 2010.

Potential Munster McDonagh Cup carrot for Kingdom

Next month a motion will be tabled to the Munster GAA convention that will allow Kerry, as Joe McDonagh Cup winners, to go straight into the following year’s Munster SHC round-robin.

As it stands, they would have to play the bottom Munster team but should the motion pass, and with the expectation that it will, a six-team round-robin group in the province would follow a Kerry McDonagh Cup win.

How relegation back down to the McDonagh Cup would play out after that remains to be seen.