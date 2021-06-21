We’re living in strange times. By next Sunday evening the season will be over for seven football counties.

It is an insult that there is no back door in the football championship for the second year in a row.

Why are inter-county footballers being treated differently than hurlers?

It is wrong on so many levels. The seven counties that exit the provincial series won’t have another meaningful game until late January/early February 2022.

Expand Close Tipperary players celebrate after their Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tipperary players celebrate after their Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Final victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

There is no chance of them improving – never mind closing the yawning gap that exists between the best and the rest.

Granted, the straight knockout format has the ability to throw up shock results.

There were three outstanding examples last year: Cork beating Kerry; Tipperary beating Cork; and Cavan beating Donegal. Rest assured we will have surprise results in the coming weeks.

The upside of giving teams a second chance is that it ensures all the top sides are involved in the latter stages of the All-Ireland series.

Merited though their provincial successes were, neither Tipperary nor Cavan are among the top four teams in the country.

And the fact that they will both play in Division 4 next season merely adds to my argument.

Last year’s All-Ireland series provided thousands of people with entertainment during a dark time.

But, save for the provincial successes achieved by Tipperary and Cavan, it was a forgettable championship. Let’s hope for better fare this summer.

Expand Close James McCarthy is the only outfield player to start all eight of Dublin's All-Ireland wins since 2011. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp James McCarthy is the only outfield player to start all eight of Dublin's All-Ireland wins since 2011. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

We witnessed some green shoots during the league to suggests the championship might be more entertaining and competitive this summer.

I’m not holding my breath, but hope springs eternal.

I could write the list of contenders for the Sam Maguire Cup on the back of my hand. Dublin and Kerry are miles ahead of the chasing pack. Mayo are a distant third, and they have slipped further if Cillian O’Connor is out for the season, with Donegal even more adrift.

Being full of hope, I’ve added Tyrone, Monaghan, Galway and my dark horses Armagh to the list.

But, listen, I will be flabbergasted if Dublin and Kerry don’t face each other in the All-Ireland final in ten weeks’ time. Below I run the rule over the main contenders.

DUBLIN

Veni, vidi, vici. This famous Latin quote, which means ‘I came, I saw, I conquered’, sums up Dublin perfectly.

Expand Close Kerry will be keen to make amends under Peter Keane. Photo: Inpho / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kerry will be keen to make amends under Peter Keane. Photo: Inpho

A winning machine, their exemplary standards are driven by the players.

They don’t deviate from the process and their work rate and attitude are top class.

They tick all the boxes and have just shared the league title, despite playing in second gear.

But, whisper it, I believe they peaked in 2018. They were there for the taking by Kerry in the drawn 2019 final.

It was the same story last year, but Mayo were the wrong team in the final.

Age caught up with Bernard Brogan, Diarmuid Connolly and Michael Darragh Macauley who have retired. And Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion have dropped out prematurely. Surely, they have lost the X factor.

Their defence can definitely be got at as the key figures in the sector – Stephen Cluxton (if he returns), Jonny Cooper, Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy (and he may be needed at midfield) – all have a lot of football mileage in their legs.

In the second half of the league tie in Thurles Kerry exposed that defensive vulnerability when they ran at them.

Of course, they deserve to be favourites. Yet this is the year Dublin can be taken, but only in the All-Ireland final

KERRY

Kerry remind me of the Johnny Nash hit record: ‘There are more questions than answers.”

Can they sort out their defence? They conceded four goals against Dublin, and it could have been eight.

The backline was poor against

Roscommon as well, the lowest scorers in Division 1.

Overall, their league form was in the ‘iffy’ category, as neither Galway or

Tyrone turned up – and those games turned into meaningless turkey shoots.

The key to the summer is the mindset of Peter Keane.

For the second year in a row he could do a Pep Guardiola on it, and over-analyse the opposition.

Then he will change tactics, select defenders in attack and have Kerry play a safety-first, conservative brand of football with the handbrake on. It was a recipe for failure in 2020, and most likely would be again this year.

The handbrake has to be left off. Kerry have an abundance of attack-minded footballers.

They must be allowed play front-foot football – moving the ball into the danger zone as quickly, and as often, as possible.

A Kerry team playing with confidence, rather than caution, is a dangerous animal.

So, it’s a case of let the dogs loose and they have a chance.

MAYO

Such is their warrior spirit, they can never be written off.

Mayo’s athleticism and physicality enable them to play a counter-attacking running game, with players pouring forward at pace.

They have averaged 25 points a game and their first-half performance against Clare, when they scored 2-13, was an example of Mayo at their best.

But the negatives certainly outweigh the positives.

They played in Division 2 of the league, which was no help – and they are burdened with years of mental baggage from heartbreaking near misses.

Too often they get blinded within sight of the finish line in key games, and fail to finish the job.

James Horan is a conservative manager and though they reached the final last year they are still in transition. I’m not sure he knows what his best XV is.

Defensively, they lack imposing players in key positions. And with Rob Hennelly now their first-choice goalkeeper, they are vulnerable under the high ball in their own square.

Without Cillian O’Connor they have no chance. Overall, I don’t think they carry the all-round scoring threat to win an All-Ireland.

A Connacht title and another loss to Dublin – this time in the All-Ireland semi-final – may the best they can hope for.

DONEGAL

A distant fourth in the ratings. They are blessed with an abundance of physically powerful and athletic footballers.

On their day Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty are unstoppable, and there is no team better at kicking long-range points.

But all I’ve seen this spring suggests they are on the slide.

They haven’t a settled XV and without Murphy – who is battling to overcome a hamstring injury – they are a very ordinary team.

Other key players such as Neil

McGee and Ryan McHugh are showing signs of wear and tear as well.

They are struggling to replicate their high-tempo, running game – which means they have difficulty penetrating blanket defences.

Maybe they will surprise me with a big summer, but I really doubt it.

Winning another Ulster title is about as much as they can hope to achieve in 2021.

TYRONE

They have talented footballers, most of whom are blessed with pace, and on their day can be a match for most teams.

However, they’re in the middle of transitioning from a defensive, counter-attacking style – which ex-manager Mickey Harte swore by – to a more attack-orientated, front-foot style of football.

For now they are caught between two stools, and have been handicapped by the lack of time they have spent together under their new

management team of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

Throw in injury doubts over Darragh Canavan, Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane, plus Conor McKenna’s loss of form and an unsettled midfield – and, realistically, it’s hard to see Tyrone being in the mix this year.

GALWAY

On the plus side, they appeared to have recovered from that first-round league mauling in Tralee.

Defensively, they have been quite solid since, are working hard and have talented players like Robert Finnerty and Matthew Tierney coming through.

On his day Shane Walsh is unstoppable, but Galway have become too dependent on him.

Mentally, they’re very fragile. Perhaps the heavy defeats they endured in the league against Mayo last year and Kerry this spring have left them questioning themselves.

They were at least seven points better than Monaghan last Sunday.

But they lacked composure and belief.

Furthermore, poor decision-making and a novice management team – the decision to replace Finnerty and Walsh before the end of normal time was baffling – cost them their place in Division 1.

On their day, Galway could beat anybody in Connacht – but that’s as far as they’ll go.

MONAGHAN

One has got to admire their tenacity. Given their population size, eight consecutive seasons in Division 1 is a magnificent achievement. They’re another team of warriors, but they are damn good footballers as well.

The involvement of defensive coach Donie Buckley has benefited them and Karl O’Connell and Ryan McAnespie are two of the best attacking wing-backs around.

But they remain too dependent on an ageing Conor McManus, and the rest of the forwards are too inconsistent for them to pose a real threat.

ARMAGH

They fit my bill as the best outside bet. Kieran Donaghy’s involvement has raised their confidence levels and improved their forward play.

The O’Neill brothers bring a lot of flair to their attack and their defence looks like it has been finally sorted as well. They’re the most improved team in the country.

Against that, Armagh of late have a woeful record in the championship and are untested and untried against the really big guns.