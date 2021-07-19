Ulster SFC final between Tyrone and Monaghan to take place at Croke Park on July 31

Tyrone's Cathal McShane, right, and Darren McCurry of Tyrone, celebrate after their sides victory over Donegal in the Ulster SFC semi-final

The Ulster football final between Tyrone and Monaghan looks set to take place in Croke Park on Saturday week at 4pm.

Details of the fixture are due to be confirmed tomorrow but in principle it has been agreed to bring the game to headquarters to avail of a capacity that will be 18,000 at least, in line with both the Leinster hurling final and football semi-finals last weekend.

The Christy Ring, Nicky Rackard and Lory Meagher Cup finals were all due to take place on that Saturday but the expectation is that one of those games will now move to Sunday to accompany the Leinster football final between Dublin and Kildare.

The option of switching the Leinster football final to the Bank Holiday Monday was not considered to avoid as much disruption as possible.

Ulster brought their provincial football finals to Croke Park in three consecutive years, 2004 to 2006, to capitalise on bigger crowds which came on the back of surge of interest in the province from Armagh and Tyrone All-Ireland final wins.

Already, Connacht GAA has fixed its football final between Mayo and Galway for next Sunday in Croke Park at 1.30.

Ulster GAA has the facility to welcome full capacities to its stadiums since restrictions were loosened in recent weeks but have opted for a more cautious approach on that front with the numbers being admitted to games.

No venue in the province has even close to the seating capacity that Croke Park offers, making it a safer environment in which to attend a game.