'There's a great bite to the sessions' - Kerry captain Paul Murphy insists Kingdom 'buzzing' for Galway tie

Qualifiers if you’re a faltering Liam MacCarthy wannabe; no back door if you’re a fallen footballer. Tweak a rule and the small ball fraternity goes apoplectic - but not their big ball cousins.

Paul Murphy can spot a trend, and he can only wonder why the hurling community are far better at kicking up a stink when officials start to tinker.

The Kerry captain is preparing for the start of their Allianz Football League campaign, hosting Galway in Tralee on Saturday, but he knows the only results that really matter will take place in the straight knockout bear pit that follows from late June.

As someone who suffered the horrors of Páirc Uí Chaoimh last November, when the pretenders-in-chief to Dublin’s Sam Maguire throne lasted just one evening of sodden SFC combat against Cork, Murphy knows all too well about the perils of life without a safety net.

He is “slightly disappointed” that there’s no back door for a second season running, while acknowledging that this is “completely understandable too when you factor in the extra counties playing at football compared to playing in hurling. And when you want to have a meaningful club year at the end of it, it’s understandable.

“Ideally, I’d like to have some sort of a back door system. The knockout is high risk, as we found out to our cost last year,” he continues.

“But, on a broader point, I think football could learn a bit from hurling in terms of the lobbying and the PR machine that hurling seems to have. If you even look at the uproar (last weekend)in relation to the advantage rule in hurling – and the black card that’s not a black card, it’s yellow card in hurling.

"So, I think the football side of the GAA seems to take rule changes and things like that lying down a bit more than the hurling side of things.”

It is now seven years since Murphy won a Celtic Cross and All Star in his maiden campaign as a Kerry senior. He doesn’t deny the fact that they have plenty to prove after 2020.

“Absolutely,” he concurs. “We’ve had a long time to think about it too, and to wait for it, but we’re back training now three weeks ago.

“There’s a great buzz, a great bite to the sessions. Certainly, there is something to prove. There is savage hunger among the group. We’re raring to get stuck in,starting with Galway and Dublin and Roscommon in the following weeks. They are our immediate focus. We want to start well and see where we go from there.”

Moreover, contrary to those wild winter rumours of unrest in the camp, he adds: “The first day back was like Christmas morning. Jesus, lads were so excited to be backtogether. Even from a football point of view and a human point of view, to be back amongst your peers and everybody is trying to achieve the same thing.

“We’re all pulling in the one direction. When you’ve a big group of people who are trying to achieve the same thing like that, it can be a really powerful environmentto be a part of. Yeah, we’re delighted with the set-up we have both in terms of the backroom and the players.”