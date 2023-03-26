Stephen Cluxton is pictured as part of the Dublin squad for the Allianz Football League Division 2 match against Louth at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton has made a sensational return to the Dublin senior football panel.

To the shock of everyone in Croke Park today, the legendary former captain was a late addition to the bench for today’s Division 2 game against Louth.

The return was teased by the official Dublin GAA Twitter channel, who posted a video of the squad emerging from the dressing-room, with the cryptic message: ‘a few familiar faces back in the panel today.’

Cluxton hasn’t played for Dublin since the 2020 All-Ireland final, when he lifted Sam Maguire for a record seventh time as captain, winning his eighth medal.

Paul Mannion also hasn’t played for Dublin since that game and was added to the bench, along with Cluxton and Paddy Small.

But it was the return of Dublin’s legendary goalkeeper that sent shockwaves around Croke Park.