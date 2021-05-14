Peter Keane names strongest possible Kerry line-up for Galway clash

Peter Keane has chosen one of his strongest possible Kerry line-ups for their Allianz FL opener against Galway – but one of the headline selections is that of Paudie Clifford alongside his brother David in the full-forward line.

Saturday's mouth-watering Tralee clash will be the elder Clifford’s first senior start for Kerry, having previously come off the bench during the closing stages of a league game in Monaghan last October and then during extra-time of their championship calamity in Cork the following month.

With Keane doubtless itching to exorcise the ghosts of last winter, he has chosen ten of the team that started against Cork, while four of the five promoted players came off the bench in Páirc Uí Chaoimh: Killian Spillane (who shot 0-4 that evening), Jack Barry, Gavin Crowley and Clifford.

The odd man out, now restored to the attack, is two-time All Star Paul Geaney who was carrying an injury last November.

KERRY (SF v Galway): S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, T Morley, J Foley; P Murphy, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, K Spillane, P Clifford.