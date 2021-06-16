Mayo fears of losing Cillian O'Connor for championship increase as Achilles surgery confirmed

Mayo forward Cillian O'Connor is to undergo surgery on his Achilles tendon

Fears that Cillian O’Connor could miss the entire championship have increased following confirmation from the Mayo football camp that their attacking talisman is facing a "procedure" for an Achilles tendon injury.

The championship’s all-time record scorer limped out of last Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 2 promotion play-off in Ennis, prompting inevitable concern about his readiness for Mayo’s Connacht SFC opener away to Sligo on Saturday week – and beyond.

Those doubts have now increased after the Mayo county board revealed that O’Connor has damaged his Achilles.

“Following last Sunday's NFL game versus Clare GAA, all injured players received further assessment with the Mayo medical team,” a statement began.

“Cillian O’Connor sustained an Achilles tendon injury that will require a procedure this week.

“We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible.”

Contacted by Independent.ie, a Mayo spokesperson declined to clarify the precise nature of O’Connor’s injury, citing the player’s wish for privacy.

Achilles injuries can obviously vary in severity, but full ruptures require surgery and usually entail a very lengthy period of rehab, often of six to seven months.

This year's Sam Maguire race is being run off on a straight knockout basis and will wrap up on August 29, just ten-and-a-half weeks from now.