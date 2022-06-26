26 June 2022; David Clifford of Kerry and Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry have overcome the challenge of Mayo to set up an All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash with Dublin.

The highly-fancied Kingdom had to wait until halfway through the second half before they were able to pull away from James Horan's battling Mayo side.

Not even David Clifford's first-half goal created a gap with Mayo keeping within a point of their rivals until the Connacht side tired in the final quarter.

Clifford overcame an early injury scare in the fourth minute when he appeared to injure his right ankle on the slippery Croke Park surface.

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry in action against Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch of Kerry in action against Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

But the Kingdom's talisman battled on and produced a fine finish in the first half, but Jack O'Connor's men still only went in a point to the good at half time.

Clifford lasted all the way until the 67th minute before making way as Kerry finished with an eight-point win.

