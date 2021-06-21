| 16.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Fans at Derry v Offaly show GAA what it's been missing - and what it badly needs again

Conán Doherty

Supporters stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 3 final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin last Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Supporters stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 3 final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin last Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Supporters stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 3 final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin last Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Supporters stand for the playing of Amhrán na bhFiann before the Allianz Football League Division 3 final match between Derry and Offaly at Croke Park in Dublin last Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

You know when Barney pops up on your WhatsApp during work, something’s either happened in the club that requires urgent attention or, more pressingly, your social media activity needs pulling up.

Do you think Barney enjoys taking issue with your posts? He’s got enough to be doing without having to worry about the sh*t you’re putting online but if he doesn’t ask the questions, who will?

So, once again, he reluctantly steps forward – not because he wants to, because he has to. Does he get any thanks for it? Rarely. Does he get results? Almost always. And he gets straight to the point too.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy