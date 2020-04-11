GAA's wait and see policy might be wisest as others reveal their plans for return to action

Amid the depredations of Covid-19 some semblance of a sporting season is beginning to take shape.

It's likely that the Bundesliga will be the first major league to take the plunge back into competition. Germany has coped with the virus better than most and its football clubs are already back in training with a view to being back in action by the start of next month.

Should that happen, it's likely that the title battle between Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipizig will attract interest all across the continent from a football-starved public.

The Premier League is considering a restart on June 1 while the English Football League also plans to return the same month. Given the suffering the virus has inflicted on Spain it seems incredible that La Liga might come back on May 28. But that's one of the dates being discussed, along with June 6 and 28. The League of Ireland's provisional restart date is June 19.

June could also see Royal Ascot take place on its planned dates from the 16th to the 20th, but behind closed doors. It's likely that the classic season will begin shortly afterwards as the value of these races as a pointer for the bloodstock market makes cancellation untenable.

Fans of motorised, rather than equine, speed may be cheered by the FIA's belief that they can still fit in 19 Formula One Grand Prix races before the end of the year, beginning with the French Grand Prix on June 28. Like the other June fixtures this would almost certainly take place behind closed doors.

Other sports are adopting a more cautious approach. Both tennis and golf have dropped their flagship British events, with Wimbledon and the Open Championship biting the dust. The former expects that the US Open, as planned all along, will begin on August 31.

The French Open has been rescheduled to a September 20 start though there's been controversy as the organisers took the step without consulting the players and the tournament will now clash with the Laver Cup, a recently instituted and fairly pointless match between Team Europe and Team World. There's even talk that some players may boycott the Paris event.

Golf's first Major should be the USPGA Championship on August 6. There's a frantic burst of action planned for September with the US Open beginning on September 17 and the Ryder Cup getting underway eight days later. The Masters will bring the curtain down with the final round taking place on November 15.

It's envisaged that the Six Nations will now wind up on October 31. On the other hand, Major League Baseball are considering a May start to their season with the plan being that at the start all clubs would be based in Arizona and all games played behind closed doors in the 11 ballparks within a 50-mile radius of Phoenix. The NBA are considering a similar innovation with Las Vegas being named as a possible venue.

The GAA's silence about its championship plans has drawn the ire of Cavan manager Mickey Graham who's called for "a wee bit of leadership from Croke Park. I think we should be allowed to see what is Plan A, what is Plan B, what is Plan C. But there hasn't been that at all, there's been no feedback at all really."

However, this may change after next Friday when an online Special Congress is being held in order to give the Association's Management Committee the power to reschedule the championships in light of the virus related disruption.

The GAA's caution about making plans might well be the wisest attitude. Covid-19 has already made nonsense of ill-founded optimism on the part of sporting bodies.

England's Rugby Premiership had initially planned on an April 24 return for example, but on Wednesday suspended the season indefinitely.

Fans everywhere are keen to see a resumption of sporting action but one thing we know for sure about this virus is that it has no respect for anyone's plans. For the moment it might be as well to consider those return dates as written in water rather than stone.