From Conor McGregor to Shane Ross and Ireland's Call: Things we don't miss in sport during Covid-19 crisis

Shane Ross lingers behind Katie Taylor as she returns home to Dublin Airport. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Shane Ross lingers behind Katie Taylor as she returns home to Dublin Airport. Photo: Frank McGrath

Roy Curtis Twitter

COVID-19 has so pitilessly shut out the sunshine, a microscopic highwayman ransacking every last satchel of hope, that any notions this holding-cell purgatory might have yielded a sporting upside seem absurd.

Even for those of us so far mercifully blessed with robust health, life is reduced to a parade of pilfered tomorrows and stolen joys.

And yet, the drill-bit of the imagination is not required to probe too deeply to strike some lockdown oil.

