Formula One preview: A lap of the Australian Grand Prix
Tom Leese
Facts and figures ahead of the Australian Grand Prix as Red Bull look to continue their early season dominance, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez sitting top of the standings.
Latest Sport
Breaking | Burnley claim Championship title with derby victory at Blackburn
Tyrone Mings ensures things get better for upwardly-mobile Aston Villa
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Cork advance to Munster MHC final with three-point win over Limerick
West Ham thrash Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup
Tipperary bow out of Munster MHC with victory over Waterford
‘Bumper’ opening to Punchestown Festival as Independent.ie columnist Patrick Mullins tips 14/1 winner in treble
Emmet Mullins denies Willie Mullins a grade one treble at Punchestown
Top Stories
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Latest NewsMore
Breaking | Burnley claim Championship title with derby victory at Blackburn
Tyrone Mings ensures things get better for upwardly-mobile Aston Villa
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Grandmother tragically killed in dog attack ‘likely to have been breaking up fight’
Warner Bros ups the ante at CinemaCon 2023 with multi-blockbuster presentation
Cork advance to Munster MHC final with three-point win over Limerick
West Ham thrash Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup
Tipperary bow out of Munster MHC with victory over Waterford