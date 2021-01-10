Formula for success: Aspiring Formula 1 driver Lucca Allen on racing in Japan

For 18-year-old Lucca, scion of the Allen empire, choosing the somewhat off-brand profession of racing driver must have seemed like the perfect vehicle to speed him from bucolic, rural Co Cork to more glamorous locales. Currently, however, it has him parked up in the even more bucolic, even more rural, Niigata prefecture in Japan.

Lucca is the middle child of Rachel and Isaac Allen - he's the younger brother of Joshua (21) and elder of Scarlett (11). After a pandemic-induced hiatus, he is continuing his ascent towards the summit of Formula One.

Last season, he pinged back and forth between Asia and completing his Leaving Cert. Then, when he had finished, Covid-19 had wrought confusion so he stayed on in Shanagarry until October, waiting for news of his departure date. As he wasn't driving during lockdown, he went out with friends and "got it out of my system" before he had to knuckle down.

"There weren't really any questions asked - as soon as I knew I could get out to Japan, I was just so eager to get out. I didn't mind when I was going to be coming home again. With Covid-19 and the quarantine, it was the only option to stay out here."

While the F1 lifestyle might be fast and furious, life in the foothills of F3 is somewhat, well, slower. Lucca is currently billeted in a one-room apartment in a tiny Japanese village where, he says, no one speaks English.

"I live in a small village, not too much bigger than Shanagarry at home," he says. "It feels a bit like home. I walk up to the high school to go to the gym every morning and then come back to the apartment, which is one room and a small kitchen. There's no restaurants around here or anything like that but I can cycle to the track around 40 minutes away.

"I have a convenience store, a 7/11, near me, about 10 minutes away. They have their own brands so there's usually some small English writing on the packaging. There's been a few times where I've had to guess what I'm buying just by looking at it."

If the intention was to immerse Lucca in the culture - he is now training with the Japanese Super Formula Lights Team, Albirex-RT - then it's certainly had him in at the deep end, complete with feeling a bit out of his depth. His team manager speaks some English but the team has also supplied him with a translator.

"The culture question is quite important to the Japanese. I don't want to seem like an ignorant European coming over," he says, earnestly. "The food's nice but I haven't been too adventurous just yet. Maybe next year - with the raw fish and stuff like that - but everyone's really friendly. No one speaks any English here so I've been trying to learn small Japanese words because people appreciate that. It's a great experience to have when you're young, but it's a totally different world."

If Lucca is bored by his ascetic new life, he hides it well. He is calm, open and self-deprecating. He says he enjoys the absence of distraction and remarks that, if he really wanted to go out, Tokyo's Irish bars are only a two-hour bullet train away.

He is relishing the chance to concentrate on getting to F1, the cars he has wanted to race since he watched the championships with his father as a child.

"It's been my dream to race since I was five and I've been doing it since I was nine. School didn't suit me as much as other people and I never thought college was the be-all and end-all. I've always thought there were more options elsewhere. I could be eating my words in five years' time but, career-wise, racing is the only thing I'm focused on."

The "Japanese route", as he describes it, is one of the established feeder avenues for F1 drivers. Eddie Irvine and Michael Schumacher previously drove the circuit.

Lucca is now within shouting distance of F1 - he's currently racing Super Formula Lights, equivalent to F3. In 2019, he took the South East Asia Formula 4 Championship, winning 12 of the 40 points he needs to qualify for his 'super licence' for F1.

"F4 is the first step on the ladder to F1," he explains. "If you win that, you get 12 points. I'm not looking at points this year because, obviously, I missed half the season. Next year, if I win the Super Formula Lights championship, I'll probably get about 20 points. And then Super Formula [equivalent to F2] would be quite high points."

In the absence of the normal distractions of an 18-year-old, what does he do with his time?

Fitness and strength training take up a large portion of his week, something, he muses, many people can underestimate in racing. "There's no power steering so you're moving the whole car with you; the steering input needs to be so smooth so you're absorbing all the bumps in your arms. If you don't have a strong core, the G-force can affect your ability to breathe going around corners and stress your head and your neck," he says.

"I've played other physically demanding sports like rugby and hockey but racing demands mental concentration when you're physically exhausted, so it takes a lot of preparation. There's a lot of reaction training when our heart rates are very high so when you're driving at 250km an hour, you can make the right decision."

The rest of his time is taken up with racing and racing prep. "There's a massive amount of organisation that goes on before you can step into the car. You have about two days of testing before the race begins. We've a great engineer and we're trying to develop the car."

The desire to become more involved in the mechanical and engineering aspects of the profession has been inspired, he says, by the Irish former F1 driver, Derek Daly, whose book, Race To Win, is currently on his nightstand.

"I've taken a different approach to my career this year, I've really tried to step it up. It's quite hard to improve yourself as a driver because you can't train that much. The book brought me through the different areas where you can improve off the track.

"Now I'm trying to improve my mechanical understanding so my engineer gives me a set-up sheet every day. After every session, I write down how the car feels around fast corners, how the tyres are working, and hopefully I'm getting a good understanding of how the car works and what it needs to go faster."

But ability, knowledge and endurance are only some of the requirements of success at this level. There is also the question of ongoing sponsorship. His contract is part-subsidised by his team but in addition he needs to raise upwards of €100,000, rising to almost €400,000 for a full, non-subsidised season. He is sanguine about the pressure, but he is clearly acutely aware of the responsibility to perform.

"The Japanese Super Formula Championships is kind of the same tier as F2. So that's one of the places F1 teams look for drivers, because they know how competitive it is. The financial burden is a bit of extra pressure because if you don't drive well, you're not just letting yourself down but a big group of people who are supporting you.

"My team has subsidised my driving, but for a full season it would be about €360,000. It's a big figure but that's where the business side comes into play. I need to network with as many people as possible. Tokyo's quite good for that, you can meet a lot of people and I've already got some contacts. It's an additional factor but it's no more than you'd have in tennis or showjumping. It does give me another bit of motivation to work hard."

Lucca's racing season begins in April and it's obvious he is keen to get back to the circuit. But still, a long way from his friends and family, and under so much pressure, does he occasionally get a pang of longing for what it might be like being an ordinary teenager?

"If you're asking me would I rather work towards being a professional racing driver or go out every weekend, I know which one I'd pick."

