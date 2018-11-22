The Left Wing: James Ryan on beating the All Blacks, his dream year and looking ahead to 2019
Neil Francis: 'Irish victory over All Blacks can't mask the need for Conor... International Rugby
'He bears grudges' - RTE's Tony O'Donoghue reacts to Martin O'Neill's... International Soccer
'The game has been mis-managed here for years' - Brian Kerr gives his verdict... International Soccer
'It's not up to us to persuade him' - Johnny Sexton admits players in dark over... International Rugby
Private patients face hospital bills over insurers' row Personal Finance
Kerry football star avoids prison after biting garda in drunk spree Courts
Mick McCarthy and Robbie Keane: the 'dream team' after O'Neill's €1m departure International Soccer
Dublin-based Irish Fairy Door Company signs 'game-changer' global animation deal Irish
Quinn children in Revenue tax row over house deposit 'gifts' from parents Courts
Sport Newsletter
Editor's Choice
'I generated millions for the FAI; put up with crap hotels; suffered death threats...
Kevin Palmer: 'Roy Keane is the biggest loser in a story that should have ended...
Ewan MacKenna: 'Amateur boxing may have destroyed itself last weekend'
'There's nobody from the professional game' - Ireland legend Liam Brady calls for...
Liam Brady has called for people with...
Ireland's Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne are just two shots off the lead at the World Cup...
Ryder Cup team-mates Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton fired a...
Robert Kubica returns to Formula One eights years after crash left him with...
Robert Kubica has completed his remarkable return...
James Ryan reveals the data points he focuses in post-game analysis and the man...
It was one of the iconic moments of last...
World Rugby says referees must produce more yellow and red cards for dangerous...
World Rugby chief executive Brett Gosper has called for...
Didier Drogba on how divine aid helped Chelsea win Champions League - 'I...
Didier Drogba’s eye was drawn towards the chocolate...
Football rumours from the media
Jose Mourinho has drawn up his January wish list and the Portuguese wants to...
Mick McCarthy backed for Republic of Ireland return as Martin O’Neill reign ends
Mick McCarthy has been backed to return as Republic of...
Daniel McDonnell: 'Time for the FAI's decision-makers to pay the penalty too'
The final game of Martin O’Neill’s era was...
Massive potential in new Kerry set-up, insists Burns
Whatever happens in Sunday's Munster Club SFC final, Micheál Burns will likely...
WATCH: Footage of Mick McCarthy admitting he would love the Ireland job
Mick McCarthy was talking at the Paddy Power...
WATCH: South African Gaelic football teams steal the show at global GAA tournament
Aidan O'Shea was over in Bangkok to coach South...
WATCH: Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane leave Republic of Ireland positions
Martin O'Neill has left his position as Republic of...
VIDEO: Tiger v Phil: Woods and Mickelson face off ahead of $9million match
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face the press...
WATCH: Martin O'Neill hot under the collar with Michael Obafemi situation being...
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was...
VIDEO: Steve Hansen - 'As of now they're the number one team in the world'
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was magnanimous in...
WATCH: Schmidt talks Ireland v All Blacks, where he gets his moves and looks ahead to...
Inspirational Ireland secure a first-ever win over the...
VIDEO: 'God Save the Queen' booed before Northern Ireland game
Some Republic of Ireland fans can be heard booing...