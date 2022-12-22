Former Ireland hooker James Tracy announces retirement on medical grounds

Former Ireland hooker James Tracy has announced his retirement from professional rugby on medical grounds due to a neck injury.

The 31-year-old Leinster forward has not played since sustaining the issue during training in April.

Tracy was capped six times by his country between 2016 and 2017, scoring one try, in addition to representing his province 141 times.

“I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from rugby as result of injury,” he wrote in a statement released by Leinster.

“I cherished every moment of my career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have.”

Tracy made a try-scoring debut for Ireland as a replacement in a 52-21 win over Canada in November 2016, before collecting a further five Test caps the following year.

He made his Leinster debut in 2012, with his final appearance coming in the 26-21 Heineken Champions Cup victory over Connacht on April 8. His career included a Champions Cup medal in 2018, plus four PRO14 titles.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “It is always a sad day when a player has to retire early due to injury, so we were all gutted to hear the news that James is being forced to hang up his boots.”