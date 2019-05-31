For women in sport, publicity's an elusive goal

But a look at our media output might suggest otherwise. In a handful of last weekend's newspaper sports supplements, female athletes appeared (at best) once or twice within 12 pages. The number of bylines by female journalists? Zero.

Of the 40 sports fixtures outlined in one newspaper's TV sport guide, one pertained to a women's sports fixture (soccer).

Granted, there are several respected female sports journalists in Ireland today, among them Cliona Foley, Emma Duffy, Elaine Buckley and Sinead Kissane. RTE's sports department is particularly strong at putting women in the thick of the action: Evanne Ní Chuillin, Joanne Cantwell and Jacqui Hurley have been central to the broadcaster's output.

And women hold major positions at several sports organisations, among them Mary Davis (Special Olympics), Georgina Drumm (President at Athletics Ireland), Cliona O'Leary (Head of TV Sport at RTE), Rea Walshe (COO, FAI), and Mary O'Connor (CEO, Federation of Irish Sport).

But despite all that, recent research commissioned by the 20x20 campaign - an initiative set up by creative agency Along Came A Spider and the Federation of Irish Sport - found that significantly less than 20pc of all media coverage of sport relates to women's sport and mixed sport. The objectives of the campaign are to increase media coverage, participation and attendance at women's sporting events by 20pc by the year 2020.

Joanne O'Riordan

Despite their myriad achievements, few female athletes are household names in Ireland (can you name the captain of the women's hockey team or any of the young athletes who shone at last year's Under-20s World Championships in Finland or are you aware of Susan Moran, the only Irish player to ever play in the WNBA in America?).

Last year's Teneo Sports and Sponsorship Index findings bear this out. The Index examines the public's attitudes towards sport and last year, part of the research specifically examined the views of Irish people towards women's sport. Over half of those surveyed (58pc) believe that women's sport does not receive sufficient media coverage.

Only 41pc of respondents said they have watched a female sports event either on TV or online and this dips to 35pc when it comes to females only (males only is at 48pc). Only 13pc of Irish people said they attended a women's sports event in 2018.

But things are improving. For a week last year, the country rallied around the Irish Women's Hockey Team, who made it to the final of the World Cup despite having no state funding. Over 40pc of Irish TV viewers tuned in to watch the women win an historic silver medal. Outside GAA, rugby and soccer, the hockey final registered RTÉ Sport's highest viewing figures since Katie Taylor's gold medal triumph at the 2012 Olympics.

The State broadcaster has become more proactive in highlighting women's sports in Ireland by screening the Camogie Championship from the quarter-finals stage onwards, as well as the Women's Six Nations and Women's FAI Cup Final every year.

And with the news that RTE and TG4 have teamed up to show the Women's FIFA World Cup this summer for the first time here (coverage starts June 7), Sarah Colgan, MD of Along Came A Spider, notes the importance of increasing visibility.

"Overall, seeing women's sport is hugely important and one of the pillars of that is media coverage," says Colgan.

"If young girls see a thing like men supporting women's sports - like the male GAA players going to the ladies' final - that is very potent.

"In terms of advertising and magazines, sports brands use athletes in a certain way - we're so used to men being muddy and sweaty and muscly, but there are different clichés around how female athletes are supposed to look."

Colgan also worries about the nature of media coverage of sportswomen and women's sports: "We have noticed that articles where they interview a female athlete will start with something like, 'she walks in with a beaming smile', and then describes what she's wearing. The big thing that a lot of sportswomen have spoken out about is how their technical ability isn't criticised in the same way (as their male counterparts)."

"We need to start creating backgrounds and building stories in terms of (women's sporting) events. I don't think anyone is going around blindly saying, 'stick women in 50pc of the sports pages'. Men's sport sells newspapers and tickets, but only because we have the backstory and are invested as an audience."

Last week, 20x20 held a robust and insightful panel discussion in Dublin, covering issues around barriers to participation, role models and perception of women of sport.

"There's talk about women's Gaelic football being more interesting because of the style of play... but it's not reflected in media coverage. So I don't know what women need to do. Media need to take leadership on this," noted Cork camogie/football player Rena Buckley.

And Stephanie Roche pointed out that her FIFA Award-nominated goal for Peamount United would never have been seen if it weren't for Twitter. "If you really want to support women in sport, get out there and watch women's games," she said.

Where male GAA matches are broadcast on Sky and RTE One, ladies' games command healthy ratings on TG4. The Irish-language broadcaster showed all 17 games in the Ladies' Championship, as well as the League Finals in Divisions 1, 2 and 3, and the All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Club Finals.

"In 2017, the audience for the Ladies' All-Ireland Final between Dublin and Mayo was 563,000, and in 2018, it was 476,000, but only because attendance in Croke Park was up considerably that year," says Jackie Cahill of Ladies' Gaelic Football.

There's no doubt traditional media is held to certain constraints that make it difficult to cover all sporting events. Newspaper pages have been cut, editorial teams have shrunk, and limited resources need to be invested in the big three - soccer, GAA, rugby - that ensures reader engagement.

Yet in a very encouraging development, a slew of Irish podcasts about women's sport have emerged: Off The Bench (part of the Off The Ball franchise on Newstalk), Fair Game, The Joanne O'Riordan Podcast and PlayXPlay.

"I can only speak for myself, but we have a commitment to covering female sport in a really robust and balanced way, but it's not where it should be," says Adrian Russell, Editor of The42.ie. "There is that 'chicken or egg' cliché - if demand was there in an overwhelming way, it would be an easier commitment, but instead it's been a more gradual thing.

"There are more games than ever in GAA and soccer, and while sports are expanding and getting bigger, newsroom budgets aren't. We don't make editorial decisions necessarily based on that, we do know what our audience is most interested in, and you do the best job you can based on those interests."

Social media has no such budget constraints and Twitter, in particular, has been instrumental in bringing attention to Ireland's sportswomen.

"It's fair to say that the reaction on Twitter to men's and women's sports is exactly the same," says Twitter spokeswomanAnne Kiely. Colgan adds: "I think lots of things on Twitter are holding up various publications and sports supplements that forces them to stop and think in terms of their editorial decisions."

Other encouraging changes are afoot: UEFA will launch their #weplaystrong campaign here later this year. And major brands like VHI, Lidl, Bank of Ireland, AIG and Continental Tyres are recognising the value of investing in female sports.

"I can see other positive things happening," adds Kiely. "My niece is on the Under-15 Dublin GAA team and her coach will say to her, 'if you don't have girls to practice with, go play with the boys'. It's a fantastic message, albeit one I'd like to see played out at club or international level."

Irish Independent