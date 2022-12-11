For David Clifford, club and county are equally important - and that's what makes him great

David Clifford’s appearance in today’s Munster club junior football final epitomises what is best about the GAA. This unique quality makes it worth any amount of World Cups.

Four and a half months ago Clifford starred for Kerry as they won the All-Ireland final in front of over 80,000 spectators. There’ll be, perhaps, a few thousand in Mallow today when he lines out for Fossa against Cork champions Kilmurry. Yet the game will be just as important in Clifford’s eyes.

The crowds which Gaelic football and hurling, amateur games in a small country, draw to big matches are phenomenal. But big crowds attend major finals elsewhere. And while the amount of work the GAA does at grassroots level is extraordinary, other sports in other countries can boast of similar achievements.

What makes the GAA unique is the abiding link between the top and the bottom levels. That is its superpower.

At just 23, Clifford is by some distance the best Gaelic footballer playing at the moment. He may become the greatest ever seen. Like the immortals in other sports, he gives the impression of having worked out exactly how the game should be played.

It’s not surprising that a player like this would hail from football’s greatest county. But even Kerry people hardly expected the heir to Mick O’Connell and Jack O’Shea to come from a club almost no-one outside the county had ever heard of.

Fossa is one of those small rural clubs whose very existence constitutes a triumph. In over 50 years of existence it had never even reached a junior final before this year. Its proudest moment was the opening of its own pitch in 2000 after almost a decade of fundraising.

The Fossas of this world neither get nor expect headlines. So how on earth must the people at the club have felt when they started to realise what Dermot and Ellen Clifford’s young lad could do with a football? Maybe they couldn’t quite believe their eyes at first. Maybe they felt like they’d just won the Lotto.

There have been other contributors to Clifford’s rise, coaches at St Brendan’s, Killarney and with various Kerry teams. But before they came on the scene, Fossa had to teach him the game. They gave Gaelic football its biggest ever superstar. Not bad for a small club no-one had ever heard of.

In other sports, this is where the relationship between club and player ends. Jude Bellingham started off with a schoolboy team in his home town of Stourbridge near Birmingham, Bukayo Saka began his career with Greenford Celtic in West London and Kylian Mbappe got the ball rolling with AS Bondy in the Parisian suburbs.

But once they were picked up by the underage set-up of professional teams, that was that. The attitude of the big clubs was summed up when the manager of Marcus Rashford’s old schoolboy team revealed Manchester United wouldn’t even give them a few footballs to help out.

Imagine Bellingham, Saka and Mbappe going back to tog out for Stourbridge, Greenford and Bondy once their Premier League and Ligue 1 seasons were over. That’s how anomalous the GAA’s perpetual club and county tie is. Even Irish rugby players don’t play with their clubs anymore.

Fossa gave Clifford the game. Now he’s giving back. “My father was always fond of county players who came back and played well for their clubs,” he recalls. Family matters in the GAA.

The Kerry junior championship is the best there is, producing five of the last seven All-Ireland champions. Even Clifford’s talent couldn’t make things easy for Fossa, who squeezed past Ardfert by a point in the semi-final and had to go to extra-time before winning the final against Listry.

Clifford scored 2-12 that day but was keen to portray the victory as a team triumph. That suggests a belief in the old country music maxim, ‘Don’t get above your raising’. But it’s also an acknowledgement of the truth. Even the most gifted footballer can’t win games on his own. Fossa also have his All Star brother Paudie and their top scorers in the Munster semi-final against Castlemahon were the O’Shea brothers, Emmett and Tadhg.

They wouldn’t have won the county title without their star all the same. Just like Kerry wouldn’t have won the All-Ireland. Yet while his inter-county teammates are on a celebratory team holiday in Dubai and Mauritius, Clifford will be enjoying a wintry afternoon in Mallow.

It’s been a long year. Even the best player could be worn down by a campaign which began on January 22 in the McGrath Cup final against Cork. Kilmurry, who are a good team, will not make it easy for Clifford. No-one ever has.

No GAA player in history was the subject of so much hype before even kicking a ball at senior level. His debut against Donegal in a routine league game was a major event. While still a teenager, he was charged with the responsibility of bringing the Sam Maguire back to Kerry. Everything he did in every game has been under the microscope.

The pressure was so extraordinary it would have been understandable had the youngster been overwhelmed. How could anyone fulfil such expectations? Yet the wonder boy proved to be everything he was cracked up to be. He has become the best player in the game. Kerry have won the All-Ireland. This has been the Year Of Clifford.

The very sweetest moments may have come with Fossa, but might not have been possible had Clifford been forced to juggle his club and county commitments in the summer.

He was just one of many players enabled to give his best for both thanks to the split season. Critics of the GAA’s decision overlooked the unique nature of the organisation. They neglected the fact that for someone like Clifford, club and county are equally important.

That’s why the former should never be set adrift to benefit the latter. The link between club and county is what makes the GAA special.

David Clifford is every bit as extraordinary a talent as the players currently on show in Qatar. It doesn’t matter that he’ll never make the same money. He has other riches to draw on.

The King of Fossa has inherited a treasure laid down long ago which grows more valuable as the years go by. So has everyone in the GAA. There really is nothing like it.

Purdy makes big move out of the shadows to NFL centre stage

Mr Irrelevant is one of the great sporting nicknames. It’s given to the very last player selected in the NFL Draft. With over 250 others selected before them, it’s no surprise few of the title holders make any impact.

Only one Mr Irrelevant has started for a Super Bowl winning team, only two have been picked for the Pro Bowl (the last in 1961) and before this season none of the six MI quarterbacks had even completed a pass.

Step forward Brock Purdy. When San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went off with a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday the former Iowa State quarterback got his big chance. It looked a tall order but Purdy made history by throwing two touchdown passes as the 49ers won 33-17.

With first choice Trey Lance out for the rest of the season, the unlikely hero now has the starter’s job at one of the Super Bowl favourites. It’s quite the turnaround for a player few would have expected to ever throw a pass in the NFL.

The 49ers have signed another history maker as back-up. In 13 years Josh Johnson has had a record 14 clubs and made just four starts. Brock might be a better bet.

Big three flops prove wisdom of early changes

The big three European flops of the World Cup might serve as grim proof of the maxim, “If it’s broke, fix it.”

Germany’s group stage exit wasn’t that surprising considering the last World Cup. That should have spelt the end for Jogi Low. Instead he continued to a European Championships where Germany came within six minutes of being eliminated in the group stages by Hungary before surrendering to England in the round of 16.

With just over a year to turn things round, Hansi Flick was handed a poisoned chalice. The idea that reluctance to jettison the previous boss stemmed from innate Teutonic caution doesn’t hold water. When Low took over in 2006, he was the fifth German manager in eight years.

Roberto Martinez’s appointment as Belgian manager will always remain one of football’s great mysteries. So will the question of how that golden generation would have done under better management. The marriage of elite players and a journeyman boss was destined to fail.

Few would dispute Luis Enrique’s credentials, but Spain’s timid exit against Morocco suggested the game may be leaving him behind. The laborious tiki-taka style appeared anachronistic as the best teams employed pace and directness to telling effect.