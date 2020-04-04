| 12.4°C Dublin

Football's time of reckoning dawns as pandemic exposes financial house of cards

Eamonn Sweeney

Hold the Back Page

Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Barcelona's Lionel Messi

Barcelona have asked their players to take a 70 per cent pay cut. The players at Juventus have agreed to waive their next four months' wages.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have cut their players' wages by 20 per cent. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Newcastle United plan to have their non-playing staff paid under the British government's 'furlough' scheme whereby 80 per cent of a worker's wages come from the government.

The Covid-19 shutdown has plunged the world of professional soccer into financial chaos. In doing so it's revealed that clubs widely regarded as commercial behemoths are to a large extent built on sand.

