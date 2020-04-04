Football's time of reckoning dawns as pandemic exposes financial house of cards

Barcelona have asked their players to take a 70 per cent pay cut. The players at Juventus have agreed to waive their next four months' wages.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have cut their players' wages by 20 per cent. Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Celtic and Newcastle United plan to have their non-playing staff paid under the British government's 'furlough' scheme whereby 80 per cent of a worker's wages come from the government.

The Covid-19 shutdown has plunged the world of professional soccer into financial chaos. In doing so it's revealed that clubs widely regarded as commercial behemoths are to a large extent built on sand.

When it became apparent that a cessation of football activities was imminent, most speculation focussed on the impact of this on various league title and cup races. Few predicted that the financial effect on major clubs would be so immediately devastating.

The appalling consequences for small and medium sized businesses were obvious, but the giants of European football seemed to operate in a different sphere altogether.

These are businesses which turn over massive amounts of money each year, which have huge commercial operations, which pay enormous salaries to players, managers and executives, hand over mouth-watering transfer fees without blinking an eye and go about their business in monstrously expensive stadiums.

They seemed less like sports clubs than major corporations. And major corporations don't tend to go into meltdown when faced with a few weeks of adverse trading conditions.

Football clubs are different because the financial model adopted by many of them verges on the unsustainable. The current unforeseen calamity threatens to topple the houses of cards.

Barcelona's 70 per cent player wage cut is the most drastic readjustment because the Spanish champions are in the most drastic financial position. Barca are over €200m in debt and over 80 per cent of their budget goes on wages. Real Madrid by comparison are €20m in debt and spend less than half of their budget on wages.

When the current crisis struck, Barcelona's over-extended financial position left them absurdly vulnerable.

They are, perhaps, Europe's most admired club, but their current situation, where for example Lionel Messi stands to lose €50m, shows the extent to which that position has been purchased by the type of financial recklessness which a properly run sport wouldn't allow.

Yet the circumstances surrounding the 70 per cent cut does the Catalan club some credit. The players took a big hit so that the club could continue paying the rest of their staff all of their wages. Uniform cuts across the board ignore the fact that losing 20 per cent of your wages is a far more serious prospect for someone on €500 a week than someone earning €50,000 a week.

In normal times the type of financial profligacy practiced by Barcelona is not just tolerated, but encouraged by fans of the club involved and envied by the supporters of other clubs.

That owners are not spending enough to challenge for honours is a perpetual plaint all over the football world.

Journalists blithely write about clubs "being prepared to break the bank" to give their manager a "war chest". Why not spend as big as possible? It's not like Barcelona or Juventus or Spurs were ever going to run out of money.

There was an enormous wastefulness about the way clubs went about their business. Premier League clubs handed out £260m in agents' fees last season and lavishly overpaid players.

Take the saga of Alexis Sanchez's ill-fated sojourn at Manchester United. Since he arrived at Old Trafford in January 2018, and proceeded to play the worst football of his career, Sanchez has cost the club £64.5m between wages, signing on fee and bonuses.

United paid the Chilean £391,000 a week, a £6.7m signing on fee and £75,000 appearance fee for every game he started.

When he moved on loan to Inter Milan at the start of this season the Italians were only prepared to pick up £4.5m of Sanchez's £16m salary, leaving United on the hook for the rest of it.

United's hopes of recouping money through a transfer faltered when the striker scored just one goal in 15 games. So he'll be returning to United and, get this, picking up a £1.1m loyalty bonus for doing so.

United are better fixed financially than most, but the Sanchez story is a classic example of the kind of devil may care extravagance which meant many apparently wealthy clubs were merely paper tigers. Years of over-indulgence have severely weakened soccer's immune system.

It's also possible that some clubs are putting on the béal bocht at the moment. Spurs are perhaps the prime example.

Only four months ago it was announced that Tottenham had become the eighth richest club in the world, taking in £459m in 2019. The club has just moved into a new stadium which cost £1 billion to build.

Now Spurs have cut the wages of its non-playing employees by 20 per cent to make them eligible for the government Furlough Scheme while not touching player salaries.

Barcelona made the richest people in the club, the players, shoulder the burden on behalf of the lowest paid. Spurs' plan is to make the British taxpayer pay for their non-playing staff while they continue to give players an average weekly wage of £76,842.

To make matters worse, the announcement came on the same day it was revealed that chairman Daniel Levy had been awarded a £3m bonus for the completion of the new White Hart Lane project.

This despite the fact that the project was completed eight months late and wildly over budget.

Another club seeking public funding to pay its staff is Newcastle United, which turned over £178m last year and whose owner Mike Ashley has a personal fortune of just under £2 billion.

Spurs' owner Joe Lewis is worth substantially more. It wouldn't occur to either of these high rollers to pay club employees themselves with what would be a miniscule percentage of their total fortunes.

"This exposes the crazy economics in English football and the moral vacuum at its centre," says Julian Knight, the Tory MP who chairs the UK parliament's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, "This isn't what it's designed for. It's not designed to effectively allow them to continue to pay people hundreds of thousands of pounds, while at the same time furloughing staff on hundreds of pounds."

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp agrees, pointing out, "The government were going to pay ordinary people who are struggling and help small businesses who are struggling.

"But you are talking here about a club where their players earn £10-£12m a year. Tottenham are owned by Joe Lewis, one of the richest men in the world, and his club are cutting the wages of all their non-football staff by 20 per cent. I can't believe it."

The 'moral vacuum' isn't universal within football.

By taking a voluntary pay-cut, Brighton manager Graham Potter has ensured that not just full-time club staff, but also match-day staff, will be paid full whack till the end of the season.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has taken the same kind of cut with a similar result, though the club are furloughing some of the staff. And in Belgium, Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany has offered to pay his players' salaries for the next month if they suffer financial hardship after a wage cut.

Clubs' room to manoeuvre has been reduced by the fact that Professional Footballers Association chairman Gordon Taylor has advised players not to accept wage cuts.

Taylor would prefer wage deferrals but in a situation where the Premier League stands to lose £750m in TV money because of cancelled games, the authorities aren't keen on the idea. The PFA and the players it represents are receiving considerably more opprobrium than the plutocrats who own the clubs. So it goes.

The problems faced by the bigger clubs pale into insignificance next to the plight of those lower down the ladder.

Many of those clubs were struggling to keep their heads above water already and the shutdown has been particularly problematic for them as lower division teams derive a much larger proportion of their income from ticket sales than Premier League sides.

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally has urged Premier League clubs to pay £2.5m each to help keep their lesser brethren afloat.

"That would give us about £50m and that £50m would probably get the League One and League Two clubs through the next three months," he suggests.

Given the Premier League's resistance to altruism, this seems to be a forlorn hope on the part of Scally, who describes the current situation as "D-day for the industry, a time of reckoning for football."

The crisis has already claimed its first scalp. MSK Zilina, seven-time Slovakian champions and Champions League group stage participants ten years ago, have been liquidated after players refused to accept the 80 per cent wage cut necessary to keep the club alive. Others will follow.

It looks like the Chinese government's failure to clean up its wild animal markets has ended up bringing football's chickens home to roost.

Meanwhile, poor penurious Spurs are putting out the begging bowl. Joe Lewis's art collection is worth $1 billion and his yacht cost £113m. But the club he owns can't afford to pay its staff. Covid-19 isn't the only sickening thing in the world at the moment.

According to Spanish magazine Sport, Barcelona won't let their current problems prevent them from making big money signings in the summer. They're hoping to acquire Neymar from Paris St Germain and Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan.

That should cost around €200m plus player swops. Crisis? What crisis? The madness never ends.