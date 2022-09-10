| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Football’s showy over-reaction is a recipe for resentment

Eamonn Sweeney

Queen Elizabeth II watching a horserace through a pair of binoculars at Longchamp racecourse in 1972 Expand

Close

Queen Elizabeth II watching a horserace through a pair of binoculars at Longchamp racecourse in 1972

Queen Elizabeth II watching a horserace through a pair of binoculars at Longchamp racecourse in 1972

Queen Elizabeth II watching a horserace through a pair of binoculars at Longchamp racecourse in 1972

British soccer’s decision to postpone all games this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth is an absurd and showy over-reaction.

There have been attempts to explain why soccer is a complete outlier on this matter, with its status as ‘national game’ and the Queen’s position as patron of the FA being invoked. But these hardly seem to justify the cancellation of every match from the Premier League down to the smallest schoolboy match when every other major sport is going ahead.

Most Watched

Privacy