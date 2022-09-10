Football’s showy over-reaction is a recipe for resentment

British soccer’s decision to postpone all games this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth is an absurd and showy over-reaction.

There have been attempts to explain why soccer is a complete outlier on this matter, with its status as ‘national game’ and the Queen’s position as patron of the FA being invoked. But these hardly seem to justify the cancellation of every match from the Premier League down to the smallest schoolboy match when every other major sport is going ahead.

Soccer may have jumped the gun in the expectation everyone else would do the same thing before finding itself in splendid isolation. Or it could be a reflection of the game’s desire to always outdo everyone else. Whether it’s OTT Remembrance Day ceremonies or taking the knee long after everyone else has stopped, the Premier League in particular has a serious weakness for the extravagant gesture.

Former England international Peter Crouch hit the nail on the head when declaring, “I know it’s only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend. Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal Band playing etc to the millions around the world watching. Isn’t that a better send off?”

Gary Neville agreed, calling the decision “ridiculous,” and the lack of any major backlash suggests their viewpoint has plenty of support among English fans.

The Premier League’s decision may well end up splintering rather than bolstering the national consensus. Forcing football fans, some left out of pocket by the postponement, to sit idle while other sports do their thing this weekend seems a recipe for resentment rather than reflection.

Does any English person seriously believe cricket, golf, Rugby Union and Rugby League are less patriotic games than soccer? Yet those, after a brief pause, all resumed business this weekend.

The famous Great North Run will take place in Newcastle on Sunday, while racing hosts its final classic of the season, the St Leger, at Doncaster. That final fixture may be the most significant of all. Because if there’s any sport which can claim to have an inkling of what Queen Elizabeth would have wanted, it’s horse racing.

The love affair between the Queen and the sport of kings began on Monday May 21, 1945. That was the day she attended her first race meeting, at Ascot. The second world war accounted for the 19-year-old Princess Elizabeth’s late start but she made up for lost time, begging her parents to let her stay on when they left before the end.

Seven years later, on the morning of her Coronation, asked by one of her ladies in waiting if everything was OK, the Queen replied that it was, her horse Aureole had just put in an excellent workout prior to the upcoming Derby.

Her devotion to racing was legendary. In 1968 the composer Arthur Bliss, Master of the Queen’s Music, told the royal biographer Kenneth Rose, “When people ask me if the Queen is interested in music, I reply ‘she is interested in all things, but most of all in horses.” The ‘Burke’s Guide to the Royal Family’ put it even more bluntly, “The Queens’s greatest interest is horses.”

When President Reagan visited Britain in the 80s he presented the Queen with a computer programmed to follow the fortunes of her horses. It was a superfluous present as, no matter where she was in the world, she made sure to find out their results. Her tour of the Irish National Stud was, by some distance, the personal highlight of her historic visit in 2011.

Queen Elizabeth’s greatest racing years came early in her reign, with leading owner titles in 1954 and 1957. There was an Irish connection to her 50s triumphs with the Westmeath-born trainer Cecil Boyd-Rochfort saddling Hypericum to win the 1956 1000 Guineas, Pall Mall to win the 1958 2000 Guineas and Aureole, who’d come second in the Derby four days after the Coronation, to win the 1954 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Boyd-Rochfort’s ancestral home, Middleton Park near Castletowngeoghegan, would later be bought by the legendary gambler Barney Curley with the proceeds of his famous Yellow Sam betting coup whose audacity the Queen, as a daily reader of the Racing Post, would surely have admired.

Her decline in fortunes on the turf during the 70s also had a connection from this country with a decision not to use Irish stallions, the best in the world, because of the Troubles weakening the Queen’s stable. That decade still produced probably her finest horse, Dunfermline, which followed a triumph in the 1977 Oaks with a shock win in the St Leger over Vincent O’Brien’s great Alleged, later the winner of two Prix de L’Arc de Triomphes.

That win meant the Queen had won four of the five classics, though she never managed to win the Derby. The decision to sack the great Dick Hern from his post as Royal trainer in 1988 while he was recovering from heart surgery damaged her reputation within the sport.

Yet all that had long been forgotten when, in 2013, the Michael Stoute-trained Estimate made her the first reigning monarch to win the Ascot Gold Cup. The season just gone by provided a memorable swansong with 36 winners, her best ever total.

At today’s St Leger, flags will fly at half mast, jockeys will wear black armbands and there will be silence before the sport the Queen loved more than anything else. In the words of British Horseracing Authority Chief Executive Julie Harrington, “it provides an opportunity for the sport and its supporters to pays its respects to Her Majesty.”

That’s how you do it.