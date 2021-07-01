Flogas Irish Scratch Series returns

Andrew Doyle won the opening Flogas Irish Scratch Series event of the season at Seapoint Golf Club.

He shot a gross 72 to win the top prize with Michael McCaughey the nett winner with a 73.

Set up in 2020 by Gary and Valerie Keating to give professionals and elite amateurs more competitive golf, the Series is open to male and female professionals and elite amateurs.

Past winners include LPGA professional Leona Maguire, current Irish internationals Marc Boucher and Lauren Walsh and professionals Conor O’Rourke and John Ross Galbraith.

The next event will take place on the South Course at The K Club on Monday, July 19.

The timesheet opens next Monday, July 5 and the entry fee is €50 for professionals and amateurs and €40 for members.

The Irish Scratch Series team plans to bring the event around the country in 2021 and more events will be announced soon.

For more information please email Valerie Keating at vkeating@gkevents.com.



