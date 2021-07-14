Fletcher family picked for Irish judo team flying to Tokyo Olympics

Ben and Megan Fletcher who will represent Ireland in judo at the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Siblings Ben and Megan Fletcher have been selected to compete in Judo at the Tokyo Olympic Games which begin on Friday week.

This final team announcement bring the number of Irish athletes selected to a record 116. The previous biggest team was in 1948 when Ireland sent 81 athletes to the London Games. There was no pre-qualification process in those days.

This is the first time Ireland will have representatives in both the male and female judo Olympic tournament.

There will be heightened local interest in the competition as judo is the national sport in Japan. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 regulations no spectators are being allowed. The Fletchers compete in the Nippon Budokan on the 28-29 July.

Judo was one of the sports that saw a significant alteration to the qualification journey. In regular Olympiads the qualification journey is complete in the April prior to the Games, and prior to the postponement of the Games, the Fletchers were working to a pre-determined schedule.

The amended qualification route involved a restructuring of the 2021 season to extend the ranking period to the end of June, as well as including three significant events – the European Championships, Masters and World Championships.

Ben Fletcher is a Rio Olympian, having previously competed for GB, has had a dramatic run-in to his second Games. He broke his leg in two places in February. But his strong position going into 2020 ensured he held onto his ranking position by the close of the qualification window. He will compete in the - 100kg event.

First time Olympian Megan Fletcher fights in the -70kg category.

The selection of the Fletcher siblings means that Ireland will have two sets of siblings in Tokyo. Michaela and Aidan Walsh compete in boxing.

As well as the 116 athletes selected an additional 11 reserves will be travelling to Japan.