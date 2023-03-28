| 11.1°C Dublin

FAI’s struggle to secure primary sponsor for men’s team may force new strategy

Declan Lee

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny during a training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The FAI have a new problem child and it’s not the League of Ireland. The Irish senior men’s football team has gone from one of the most sought-after sponsorship properties in Irish sport to an ongoing issue.

It’s almost three years since Three stepped down as the primary sponsor of the FAI and the senior men’s team, leaving the Association with a €2m-a-year hole in their pocket.

