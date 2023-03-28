FAI’s struggle to secure primary sponsor for men’s team may force new strategy

The FAI have a new problem child and it’s not the League of Ireland. The Irish senior men’s football team has gone from one of the most sought-after sponsorship properties in Irish sport to an ongoing issue.

It’s almost three years since Three stepped down as the primary sponsor of the FAI and the senior men’s team, leaving the Association with a €2m-a-year hole in their pocket.

There has been significant upheaval since then for the FAI, both on and off the pitch.

The Association went with a longer-term vision when appointing a successor to Mick McCarthy, with Stephen Kenny taking the reigns in April 2020. Kenny has won nine of the 32 games he has been in charge of since then, missing out on European Championship and World Cup qualification in that period.

While the build-up to the latest campaign was punctuated with the announcement of several new lower-tier sponsors, the team began with a nervous win over Latvia and a spirited loss at home to World Cup runners-up France. It will be a challenge to qualify for Euro 2024 out of a difficult group also featuring the Netherlands and Greece.

With that in mind it may be March 2025 before Ireland have another meaningful game outside of the Nations Cup. For the first time in a long time a men’s national team game did not make the Top 50 most watched TV programmes in 2022. Not exactly enticing for a sponsor.

It has been the perfect storm for the FAI, with the fallout from the previous regime coupled with taking a chance on a new manager and then a pandemic that has changed the economic backdrop for sponsorship. It’s tougher than ever to attract a big headline sponsor.

With that you have big hitters like Dublin GAA entering the fray as their partnership with AIG ends this year and potentially the IRFU on the lookout for new sponsors as their agreement with Vodafone ends next year. A small pool is getting smaller.

The Irish sponsorship market is still very active but so many other sports have leap-frogged the FAI’s headline sponsor package.

The GAA showed their strength in the market as Allianz joined their top-tier sponsors in the football championship with Eir moving codes to the hurling championship following Littlewoods exit last year. ​

Another factor to consider is next year’s Olympics in Paris. After the fallout from the 2016 Rio games, the Olympic Council of Ireland, unlike the FAI, were quick to reposition themselves and rebrand to the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI).

This helped them secure good sponsorship for the 2020 Tokyo games and they will, no doubt, again be active in the market over the next 12 months with a very attractive property for sponsors to engage with.

A recent report by Onside showed that rugby is still the best show in town for Irish sponsors but also 37pc saw golf as an attractive property. Some may be looking to play the long game with a 2027 Ryder Cup ahead at Adare Manor, as Irish golfers continue to compete at the top end of the game internationally.

It’s not all bad news for the FAI though. In that period the senior women’s team have attracted headline sponsorship with Sky and qualified for the World Cup later this year. Their stock is rising by the day.

​It’s a younger fanbase and a family-friendly brand they’ve created – their sing-songs aside. The women’s team has a much higher ceiling for growth at the moment and for a sponsor that’s an exciting journey to be on.

This is coupled with an expanding Women’s National League, which continues to grow year on year. With the Sky deal up in 2025 the FAI may look to attract a sponsor that will work across both men’s and women’s, selling on the current strength of the women’s team and the potential of the men’s – something not many people would have imagined three years ago.

The FAI also have a growing League of Ireland on their hands. Year on year there is increased interest in the League and you have clubs like Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk making European progress along with the likes of Bohemians and Sligo Rovers who are sustainably building futures on and off the pitch – something that was a rarity.

As the League of Ireland steadily grows, they are also nearing the end of the road with sponsor SSE Airtricity who have committed to the end of this season.

A recent rebrand of the League has seen them separate the sponsor and the property in the branding as supporters and media had gotten comfortable with the SSE Airtricity League. Another headache for the commercial team as they may have to replace the €340k-a-year the energy provider were paying for the rights.

However, given the ongoing PR issues energy companies are having right now SSE may well remain at the helm of the domestic game.

The FAI’s rebrand has been almost four years in the making since the initial fallout began. The new ‘Ireland Football’ branding has been welcomed across the board but the decision by the Association to retain the toxic ‘FAI’ acronym is a strange one. A simple move to ‘FA Ireland’, already their Twitter handle, would have been a subtle but impactful change, helping them to banish the old FAI once and for all.

The FAI have a depreciating asset in the men’s team. Unless they qualify for the Euros, it’s unlikely to attract the €2m per year previously secured.

They may well take a lot less than this and look to rebuild the asset along with a supportive partner.

The narrative from the FAI seems to be that their new brand and a new apparel partner in Castore are the final pieces of the jigsaw to secure a big-name sponsor, but as the team’s fortunes fluctuate on the pitch, sponsors will be wary of jumping on board for the long haul despite the repeated green shoots emerging.

As everything else in the Irish game starts to flourish at underage, women’s and domestic level, the FAI will be keen to secure a headline sponsor for the men’s team and finally complete what they will feel is their redemption as an association.​

Declan Lee is a PR & marketing consultant who has worked with a range of Ireland’s sports national governing bodies and national and international brands.