FAI request delay in Oireachtas hearing until after KOSI report into association's affairs

The FAI have asked for a delay in their appearance before an Oireachtas committee later this month until after the publication of the KOSI report into the Irish soccer body's affairs and the appointment of four independent directors to the association's board.

The Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport had requested that an FAI delegation attend a hearing on October 16 to discuss "Governance at, and funding to, the Football Association of Ireland, and related matters".

Government funding, via Sport Ireland contributions and capital grant projects, have been frozen for six months.

But the FAI have today contacted the Committee to state that, due to the fact that FAI staff will be in Geneva for the Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland the previous day, they are not in a position to attend on the October 16th.

Rea Walshe, the FAI's Company Secretary, added: "We also note that Sport Ireland have requested that their meeting scheduled for the same day be postponed until after the release of the Kosi report and we would ask the same, particularly in circumstances where our independent Directors including the Independent Chair are due to be appointed in the coming weeks."

The Kosi report, commissioned by Sport Ireland, was due to be published next Monday but that was delayed in the aftermath of the FAI's confirmation that former CEO John Delaney had resigned his Executive Vice President role.

Online Editors