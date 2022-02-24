FAI ‘awaits outcome of UEFA ExCo meeting’ on Friday for decision on June’s Nations League trip to Ukraine

THE FAI say they are awaiting the outcome of a UEFA Executive Committee meeting tomorrow ahead of the proposed Nations League games against Ukraine in June.

Ukraine are due to host the Republic of Ireland on June 14th. It had already been flagged by the FAI that the tie would be moved from Kyiv to Lviv but since today's invasion of Ukraine by Russia, there is no prospect of the game being played in Ukraine, with a likely move to a neutral venue like Poland.

In a statement today, the FAI said they were prepared to host Ukraine in Dublin in June in their home leg of that Nations League tie but more information will be available after UEFA's ExCo meet tomorrow, where there will be pressure on to impose sanctions on Russia, such as removal of the hosting rights for St Petersburg for the Champions League final and even Russia's participation in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Nations League.

"The FAI will continue to communicate on an ongoing basis with our Government, our colleagues at UEFA and the Ukraine Association of Football with regards to the latest developments and the implications for the Ukraine v Republic of Ireland fixture in the UEFA Nations League, currently fixed for Lviv on Tuesday, June 14th," the FAI said today.

"The FAI will also welcome Ukraine to Dublin on June 4th for the opening fixture in the UEFA Nations League campaign. The FAI awaits the outcome of the UEFA ExCo meeting on Friday, February 25th which has been called to discuss the current situation in the Ukraine."