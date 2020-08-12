FAI announce partial lifting of soccer restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The FAI have announced a partial lifting of restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

The FAI have today announced a partial lifting of restrictions on soccer activity in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

Soccer clubs in those counties - which suffered a partial lockdown by the Government last Friday due to outbreaks of the Covid-19 virus - can now engage in non-contract training, the association has revealed.

A FAI statement read: "The Football Association of Ireland has today partially lifted the cessation of all football activity in counties Kildare, Offaly and Laois to permit the return of non-contact training, as per Government guidelines, in those counties.

"The cessation order on all football in the three counties was imposed last Friday, following the announcement of new Government restrictions.

"The FAI has since sought Government guidance on the return of football activities and is now allowing the return of non-contact training in groups of 15 or less in the counties and under strict Protocol guidelines which have been made available to all affiliates.

"The FAI will monitor the situation in Kildare, Offaly and Laois on an ongoing basis in conjunction with the Government and their agents. The health and safety of all stakeholders remains the key focus of the FAI in this regard as we continue to adopt a cautious approach to the return of all football activities in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

"The FAI urges all stakeholders to follow HSE guidelines in the battle against COVID-19."

Online Editors