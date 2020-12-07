Explainer: Best and worst case scenarios for Ireland and where you can watch today's World Cup draw

The road to Qatar 2022 is set to take shape on Monday evening, with the draw for World Cup qualifying taking place.

Where is it happening, and what time does it start?

As with most events in 2020, the draw ceremony will be a virtual event staged in Zurich, the home city of world governing body and World Cup organisers FIFA.

It is due to start at 17.00.

How will it work?

The 55 nations will be split between 10 groups, five containing five teams and five containing six teams. The teams will be placed in six seeding pots, with pot one containing the highest-ranked sides and pot six the lowest.

Who could we end up facing?

A disastrous autumn for new manager Stephen Kenny means Ireland drop into Pot 3 and the Boys In Green could potentially find themselves in a group with England and Wales, with Gareth Southgate’s team in the top pot of seeds alongside the world’s number one-ranked team Belgium and reigning world champions France.

🌍 UEFA #WCQ seedings announced 📢



👀 Find out which pot your team will be in for the preliminary draw on 7 December 🏆#WorldCup | @UEFAcom — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2020

Wales are in pot two, where other dangerous potential opponents for Ireland include Poland, led by Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

Northern Ireland and Scotland are also in pot three so we can't be drawn against either of them.

England beat the Republic 3-0 in a friendly in November, but have not been in competitive action since a 1991 qualifier for the following year’s European Championship. On the other hand, Ireland have faced Wales in the last World Cup qualifying group and in both Nations League campaigns.

Who else is in what pots?

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands.

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania.

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland , Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Finland.

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg.

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra.

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino.

Which groups will have five teams and which will have six?

Groups A to E will feature five teams, with F to J containing six. England have only got a one in six chance of being in one of the five-team groups. This is because fellow top seeds Belgium, France, Italy and Spain, as Nations League finalists, will be awarded places in five-team groups in order for them to also fit in that UEFA tournament in October next year.

The five teams in pot six will be only be drawn into one of the six-team groups.

What's the best case scenario?

Avoiding one of the big hitters in Pot 1 is imperative. Old rivals Denmark or Crotia are probably the best options here. In Pot 2, the prospect of a pair of battles with Slovakia and Romania should hold no fear with the penalty shoot-out defeat in Slovakia the best of the performances under Kenny so far.

Look below to Pot 4 and landing Luxembourg would be our best option.

BEST CASE: Denmark, Slovakia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

What about the worst?

Any of Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany or the Netherlands look ominous at present. Switzerland and Poland both kook strong in Pot 2 while Bosnia and North Macedonia have both qualified for next year's Euros and are best avoided. The familiarity factor Georgia would bring not something fans would want to see again.

NIGHTMARE DRAW: France, Switzerland, Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Malta

REUNION TIME: Denmark, Wales, Ireland, Georgia, Cyprus, San Marino

When will the qualifying matches be played?

The games will take place between March and November next year. Qualification play-offs will be played in March 2022. The fixtures are determined by computer these days so should also be confirmed tonight.

Matchday 1: 24–25 March 2021

Matchday 2: 27–28 March 2021

Matchday 3: 30–31 March 2021

Matchday 4: 1–2 September 2021

Matchday 5: 4–5 September 2021

Matchday 6: 7–8 September 2021

Matchday 7: 8–9 October 2021

Matchday 8: 11–12 October 2021

Matchday 9: 11–13 November 2021

Matchday 10: 14–16 November 2021

Play-offs: 24, 25, 28, 29 March 2022

How many teams qualify?

In total, 13 European countries will feature at Qatar 2022. These will be the 10 group winners, plus three further countries via the play-offs.

The play-offs will feature the 10 group runners-up, alongside the two Nations League group winners ranked highest in the 2020-21 tournament who have not already qualified as a group winner or secured a runner-up spot.

Those 12 teams will be split into three separate paths, with the winner of each booking a ticket to Qatar. Needless to say, Ireland's Nations League campaign has closed that door so qualification through the group is the only option.

When will the tournament take place?

For the first time ever the World Cup will be played in November and December of 2022 to avoid the intense summer heat in the Middle East.

Where can I watch?

The draw will be televised live on RTE News Now with coverage beginning at 17.00.

