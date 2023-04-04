Experienced administrator John Foley appointed as new chair of Sport Ireland

John Foley was been named the new Chairperson of Sport Ireland.

The Limerick native is one of the country’s most experienced sports administrators.

A former chief executive of Athletics Ireland, he also had spells as interim CEO of Cycling Ireland and Tennis Ireland.

Before becoming involved in sports administration, he had a long business career and was chief executive of Waterford Crystal for nearly nine years.

In 2019, he turned down an interim chief executive role with the FAI following the departure of John Delaney.

Foley succeeds Kieran Mulvey, the long-time chairman of Sport Ireland and its predecessor, the Irish Sports Council. The role is one of the most significant in the corridors of power in Irish sport.

The announcement was made in a joint statement from the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for Sport, Thomas Byrne.

Congratulating him on the appointment, Minister Martin said: “I believe that he will make a valuable contribution to the work of Sport Ireland and the development of Irish sport over the next five years.”

Educated at Mungret College in Limerick, Foley was a talented middle-distance runner. He won an athletics scholarship to McNeese State University in Louisiana.

After graduation, he worked in marketing positions with several companies, including Johnson & Johnston and Bord na Móna, before moving to Waterford Crystal, where he became director of sales of marketing in 1997.

He was appointed chief executive two years later. He resigned as CEO in 2009 after Waterford Wedgewood went into receivership.

His sports administration career began when he became the interim chief executive of Athletics Ireland in September 2009.

He later became the full-time CEO of the organisation, retiring from that role in 2018. Since then, he has filled interim CEO roles with Cycling Ireland and, more recently, Tennis Ireland.