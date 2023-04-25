Ex-Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne ‘excited’ to join Newcastle from Bristol, as Bears’ Irish coach Conor McPhillips to also exit

Former Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne says he is relishing a fresh chapter in his career as he gets set to join Newcastle Falcons next season.

Byrne has spent the last couple of years with Bristol, but the Carlow native will leave Pat Lam’s side this summer.

The 29-year-old’s twin brother Ed captained Leinster in South Africa last weekend and is still a key squad member.

Byrne, who has signed a two-year deal with Newcastle, played 44 games in just over three seasons at Bristol, having spent the previous five-and-a-half seasons with Leinster, for whom he played 47 times.

Byrne was a PRO14, Heineken Champions Cup and B&I Cup winner during his time with his home province, having been capped for Ireland Under-20s, 19s and 18s.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity to come to Newcastle, which I’m looking forward to,” Byrne said.

“I spoke on the phone with Alex Codling, who is coming in as the new head coach, and he was talking about the vision for the club. That’s definitely something I want to be a part of, and the brand of rugby that Newcastle are playing is really exciting.

“You’ve got that mixture of really talented young players and a tough forward pack, which was very appealing for me. I’ve played against the Falcons quite a few times – it’s never an easy fixture and I’m really enthusiastic about being a part of things up there."

Giving Falcons fans an idea of what to expect, Byrne said: “Set-piece would probably be the strength of my game, and around the pitch, I’ll back myself defensively.

“When I was playing over with Leinster, I would say my attack was a strong point of my game, whereas at Bristol, the role became more system-led. With the way Newcastle are looking to play, I’m excited about being able to contribute a bit more in attack if that’s how the coaches see things, and playing eyes-up rugby.”

Newcastle forwards coach Micky Ward added: “Bryan has got some great experience with Bristol and Leinster, so he’s played at a good level and knows what the Gallagher Premiership is all about.

“Having people who have been in those kind of top-end environments is going to be good for us, and as much as it’s great to have our really talented young players coming through, you do need to mix that with experienced guys who are coming in as seasoned professionals.

“His lineout is really solid and he’s good around the field, which is a great foundation with how we want to play the game.”

Meanwhile, Bristol have confirmed that Attack and Backs coach Conor McPhillips will depart the club at the end of the 2022/23 season.

The 42-year-old Dubliner, who joined the Bears from Connacht in 2017 alongside Director of Rugby Pat Lam, leaves the club after six seasons at Ashton Gate.

McPhillips also helped the Bears to a maiden European title in 2020 and a first-place finish in the Gallagher Premiership in 2020/21.

Director of Rugby, Pat Lam, said: “Conor has been an outstanding servant to the club for the past six seasons as we transitioned from the Championship into an established Premiership team.

“His work ethic, attention to detail and all-round understanding of the game has seen, not only the team improve, but also the players that he has worked with.

“After working with him for ten years, I understand his reasoning for seeking a new challenge and although we will miss him at the Bears, we wish him Niamh, Nathan and Dylan well for their next chapter.

McPhillips added: “Before Christmas, I had some really good conversations with Pat about what my future looks like going forward. I felt at this stage of my coaching career I needed to challenge myself in a new environment and gain new perspectives as a coach. While it was a tough decision, I am excited by what the future holds for my family and I.

“I have worked with Pat for the last 10 years and gained lots of experience and learnt what a winning environment looks like. There have been many ups and downs, but I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“I cannot speak highly enough of the people I’ve worked with - I have been very fortunate to have coached some amazing players at the Bears and hopefully, I have contributed to their development as rugby players.

“Pat has known of my plans for a long time and has been 100% supportive of me every step of the way. I’d like to sincerely thank Pat for his role in my development as a coach and a person and for the opportunities he has given me.

“I would also like to extend my appreciation and adoration to everyone at the Bears for their support over these past few years, I would like to wish them and all the players and coaches every success for the future.”