Ewan MacKenna: 'While it may not be time to legalise doping, it’s high time to openly have that conversation'

Whatever about who did what, that they've ended up in a 1980s mob-style courtroom scenario says everything you need to know about the place we've reached with cheating. This of course comes hot on the heels of not only athletics, but anti-doping bodies, congratulating themselves and one another on yet another failure. Glance back at the back slapping by Travis Tygart and USADA for instance, after Alberto Salazar came a cropper four years after the damning evidence of his deeds went public. Worse again, as with Balco and Lance, it took the FBI to get anything done, showing that not only was there doping but that authorities did/could do squat about it.

It's long since gotten to the stage where you'd wonder if there's a point in even trying.

For on and on it goes. The truth is we've lost. The war is finished. The new leaders are in place. And it's practical at that moment to try and maximise benefits within that reality. Therefore, while it may not be time to legalise doping yet, it's high time to openly have that conversation.

This isn't to defend current dopers in a stacked system, but to admit and accept that there is that stacked system which enables some and creates plenty of other dopers. Step away from Salazar and from Team Sky briefly, from the little peeks behind the curtain. Draw the drapes fully back and ask yourself two questions. Who is this system working for? And who is this system failing?

There's a powerful clip from 2011 when American journalist Graham Bensinger is interviewing Floyd Landis. He asks the former cyclist about how to make the anti-doping structures fair, and Landis's facial expression was a thorough answer in itself. Regardless, he proceeded to back it up with some words as he noted that sport, the same as with life, isn't fair. He was right.

For is it fair that Ciara Mageen is stuck in a race with Siffan Hassan? For is it fair that, like Declan Browne and Matty Forde before him, Brendan Murphy is one of the superior footballers out there but will never win anything based on an accident of birth? For is it fair that some Irish rugby players come from wealth and are, by extension, sent to private schools that allow them to build on what skills they have more so than others, thus making them more likely to be internationals?

It turns out Bensiger had asked the wrong question.

As with making doping legal, this isn't about making anything fair.

It's simply about improving on what's there and making it more fair.

* * *

On 6 February, 2011, Riccardo Riccó's trolley broke through the doors of the emergency ward. With his kidneys rapidly failing, and with his fiancé present, he admitted to the doctor that he'd tried a blood transfusion with a sample he'd kept in his fridge and that was about 25 days old.

The obvious argument is to say this is the danger of allowing doping.

That's the problem with accepting the obvious though, for this was the result of doping within the current structures.

As an example, if done with those who are trained properly, what he'd attempted isn't that complicated. However the logistics and practicalities are what's difficult if you want to keep it a secret and maintain the omerta. It's then that you need experts who are on the books and paid to keep quiet. That's what many of the best about do because they and their teams can afford it, with a chicken-and-egg scenario in terms of winning and earnings, earnings and winning.

Down the ladder, the likes of Riccó are reduced to a home-made version on the shadows.

It's those further down the results pages that do it wrong, get caught, and are the bad guys.

It's those further down the results pages that do it wrong and, worse, become the dead guys.

Meanwhile the stars are setting these standards far more safely. That's the reality today.

So many arguments against legalising doping ignore this present situation. They assume that what would happen doesn't already exist en masse. That making it okay would lead to a free for all. That removing the ban would endanger lives. That accepting it would lessen clean athletes' chances of winning. There's even an argument that tearing up rules would create a Formula One-style scenario where podiums are engineered by experts away from the track.

There are worthy expressions in there, but the dream and the lie is that this isn't already the situation. So consider former Giro d'Italia winner Danilo di Luca who said that 90 per cent of riders in the grand tour were doping, and "that 10 per cent don't care about the Giro d'Italia, they are preparing for other races and therefore not doping". Don't think it's just his sphere either as look at the shapes and sizes of the rugby players we are told are glorious freaks, of soccer players we are told don't need drugs as it's a skill game, of GAA players we are told just have better morals.

Besides, those points have counters in a legalised doping world, where everyone at least would have a rough idea of the proportions and sacrifices needed and can choose what to do knowing the full story. Via that, in this new version, at least then athletes would be at the same starting position, with the same openings, making the same decisions, with the same political-free punishments. And if there was a baseline of doping allowed, which was healthy and improved performance, the marginal gains to be had from unregulated doping would lessen substantially.

For sure, with legalised doping, children's genetics could be looked at in terms of how they'd respond to drugs. However that is illegal now, as it always will be, and it hasn't stopped this happening in privately, and state-sponsored programmes.

Perhaps the most gripping defence of the status quo though is health, but drill a little and even that ground is less solid than you think.

As an example, Johannes Draaijer who took EPO died in 1990 yet the link between that and his death is still unproven. It did however spark claims of an epidemic in the sport around doping leading to mortality but who were these people? If we want to talk about the risks on the human side, what about the lives ruined in terms of mental health because we need the odd sacrificial lamb? What about driving the physical risks so far underground?

You could argue beyond a certain haematocrit level, you are a walking heart attack but that's like saying you shouldn't take 24 Panadol. You take drugs as directed and to that point the dangers are limited. It's the same with anything. Go to the off licence and stock up a van with Vodka, go home and drink as much as you can and it won't end up great. In the same way, if one person takes a syringe of EPO, someone else will always try five. A handful of years ago, a study of students showed .8 per cent would use a drug if it meant an Olympic gold medal combined with death in a decade. You cannot account for the lunatics. Whether doping is legal or not.

Drugs have issues. People have issues.

You regularly hear the story of bodybuilder Andreas Münzer whose autopsy when only 31 saw his liver disintegrate like wet cardboard. As Bill Hicks used to say though, the story of the guy on LSD trying to fly by jumping off a building shouldn't ruin it for everyone else. Anyway, many sports aren't safe regardless of doping. Michael Rasmussen spoke of the risk of cycling down mountains at 80 miles an hour. Concussion in rugby is lethal. In fact in certain activities, warning about drugs can be like telling a soldier on an off day that the beer in his hand could damage health.

This isn't perfect, and no one is saying it is.

But there is no perfect solution.

It cannot simply be a knee-jerk and South Park-esque drugs are bad situation, for the whole issue here is fairness and health standards. If the former can improve with the latter even staying still, that's better sport for more, which is the point of all this in the first place. Yet it still comes back to a system which is really doing its job, as it pretends to be about that fairness and those health standards.

Those too naive think there's a will to make it better, and also a way despite human nature.

In this area, we are trying to apply standards that humans cannot adhere to in other aspects of their lives, while waving about greater benefits than in other aspects of life. We don't have morals when it comes to double parking, speeding, getting drunk, yet we expect moral superiority when it comes to Type A personalities and their victories.

It's never going to happen thus what we rely on has the feel of the actual war on drugs, with time and resources spent to not so much help the problem, but to maintain an illusion. After all, when in any area of society has prohibition actually worked on our species?

That's not to say it's the right way, but it is worthy of discussion rather than derision.

Particularly when you realise that what we have now is definitely the wrong way.

