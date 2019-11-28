Ewan MacKenna: 'It's tennis and golf country as Shane Ross' La-La Land forgets what sport is really about'

When a medal has been won, he'll be there. When a trophy has been raised, he'll be there. It got to the stage where there was some surprise that he missed out honouring, celebrating, and taking credit around the Blackrock guys return with the inaugural Koh Samui Cup.

From Dominant Puspure to Dave Kearney, from Thomas Barry's sprinting to Shay Given's goalscoring exploits, from Shane Kenny's managerial efforts to much early cheerleading of the FAI, it's obvious he doesn't have a clue about sport.

That's slightly unfortunate given his political position and, allied to his marbles-in-the-mouth rhetoric and silver-spoon trot that has him coming off as Minister for West Britain at times, it makes him easy not to like.

Much of that may be deserved.

Some of it however isn't.

It's obvious that he sees sport first and foremost as a vehicle for self-gain rather than any greater good, no matter what those around him put out in public relations. Back in May, as an example, right before the local elections he announced €10m in equipment funding for clubs with a spokesperson insisting that the timing had "absolutely nothing to do with the local elections". But of course we know better. Granted, while his intentions may not be pure, what's crucial is context and that means asking if his intentions are different?

After all, Bertie Ahern was happy to pour money into Dublin GAA and Kerry swimming pools found grants when John O'Donoghue was a minister. This is why this area matters in the Dáil. On one occasion in the late Sunday Tribune, with the political editor and his team desperate to get hold of Ahern when Taoiseach, an announcement came through from reception saying he was on the line. But for the sports department. In an instant he'd returned a call and did a weekly quiz on Gaelic football in his home county and topped the leaderboard with 10 from 10 as well.

Ross is now following in the footsteps in this regard, for sport in political circles is cheap and easy populism.

He's playing to his people but from cause, that brings us to the effect.

His people.

In truth, a shift in this sphere was happening before he took the hot seat and handed out the cheques. It first dawned one day at the 2016 Olympics. A joke was made amidst Annalise Murphy's push for a podium about kids back home surely dragging their sailing boats to water having seen her triumph, and next on the Irish agenda were some dancing and prancing horses and their green-jodpurred riders half-way across the city. However Ross has accelerated this.

Last week on RTÉ's Drivetime, a segment ran looking into the latest round of grants and the results were far from surprising. While successful boxing clubs got a €25,000 award on average, while successful soccer clubs got €32,000, and while successful GAA clubs got €37,000, this was dwarfed by the €43,000 per tennis grant and €48,000 per golf grant.

That's not to say everyone can be pigeon-holed as if class and sport fit perfectly, but we know there is a general trend there and this was in keeping with the division in Ireland.

Ross has been here before. Last year there was €150,000 given to Wesley College for a hockey pitch, while leaked documents showed that a similar award was given but not really needed for an astro-turf pitch and changing rooms in his local Jesus and Mary College in Goatstown. It read: "Although not a private school, it does appear to already enjoy sports facilities well above the average - including an existing hockey pitch and tennis courts. The school has demonstrated considerable financial resources in its application - and a decision to award a maximum Sports Capital Programme grant in this case may well be highlighted."

Much wants more. Here and now much gets more.

There are those who will make a defence of such numbers, saying any money means a lot to any who receive it, regardless of their societal standing and that would be fine if there was an endless pot. But while golf clubs are given huge public resources - one was given six figures to do work to lessen the steepness of a walk between holes that was tiresome for some members - the likes of Esker Boxing Club in Lucan is struggling to pay the €1,300 month for an industrial unit to keep kids out of trouble in what amounts to social work through sport.

It's a story repeated over and over.

A few years back, when the going got a little tougher for those at the top, those at the bottom said they didn't know there'd been much of a boom. Doing a series about sport on the fringes of society, what was heard could not be unheard.

In Moyross, those behind the soccer club spoke of annoyance at favourable contracts of €30,000 to destroy a single house there, while they'd fallen short and gotten just €3,000 to keep the team going, meanwhile the players spoke of how even as kids they were offered rides on horses to deliver parcels of drugs; a PE teacher talked of self-harm, eating disorders and teen pregnancy but how their under-16 girls' basketball team made "a noticeable difference in terms of participation, social skills and general wellbeing"; In Neilstown Boxing Club they were fundraising to keep the heat on, in an area where a 17-year-old called Robert Hoey was the latest to die by suicide not long before, but they clung to the fact they had managed to give him some good days in their gym.

Talking to them all recently they repeated the financial struggles.

This is what sport at its most important is about, but back in La-La Land it's about getting votes. Ross knows that, with his latest stunt involving a man-of-the-people look by getting photographed having that working-class staple of chips at that working-class pastime of soccer when Ireland played Denmark. All around him colleagues are the same, with anecdotes of whoops and fury from those who got and didn't get to leak news to clubs in their constituency of incoming money.

And when it comes to votes, we know money matters for those with higher incomes and better lifestyles are more likely to go to the ballot box. We can talk about Ross's nurture, but this is the very nature of Leinster House. It wasn't even his fault but, as a point in case, Dublin's latest sporting facility in a place short of real facilities - sporting or otherwise - will be a white-water rafting arena beside the IFSC that tourists can pay for to kill some time.

We're all partying, except those that have never got to party.

To be fair to the sports grants system, that it exists is a step in the right direction. But how it exists is problematic. It's why for a funding tool whose purpose is stated as designed to "prioritise the needs of disadvantaged areas and groups (such as people with disabilities)", it's outrageous but telling that Simon Coveney, Heather Humphreys, Simon Harris, Denis Naughten, Paul Kehoe and Jim Daly, have all vouched for significant sums for golf clubs in their areas. Meanwhile Moyross, Ballyfermot and Neilstown can't play this game.

That's what it's been reduced to and so out of shape is not just this, but the political landscape, that it's not even right-leaning enough for some in government. Upon hearing of how Ratoath BMX Club received only €17,000, and Ashbourne Golf Club got a mere €29,000, Regina Doherty had a cut off Ross as if he was a working-class hero. "You don't exclude people who pay taxes as there is a need to look after the disadvantaged," she said aloud.

It reeked of those who try and take class out of such situations, when almost exclusively they are the ones benefiting from such a divide. "There's class warfare alright," the American multi-billionaire Warren Buffett once noted so accurately and honestly of modern methods and ways. "But it's my class, the rich class, that's making war. And we're winning."

