‘Every single person is welcome’ – Michael Darragh Macauley wants basketball club NEIC Trojans to make impact

NEIC Community Sport & Wellness co-ordinator and former Dublin football Michael Darragh Macauley poses for a portrait at the Football for Unity festival launch at Richmond Park in Dublin in 2022. The six-week festival, organised by SARI and Dublin NEIC, will once again showcase the potential of football as an educational tool which can bring communities together and promote social inclusion for newcomers to Ireland. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Former Dublin footballer Michael Darragh Macauley has hailed the launch of a new inner-city basketball club as a major boost for this traditionally neglected area of the capital.

“Every single person is welcome at the club,” Macauley stressed, highlighting the hugely diverse membership make-up of the North East Inner City Basketball Club, otherwise known as NEIC Trojans.

The club was established by Dublin City Council, with Macauley, the retired Dublin midfielder and eight-time All-Ireland SFC medallist, a founding member.

Insurance company AIG - involved in a number of NEIC projects in recent years - has also come on board, offering practical playing and logistical support for the 2023 season.

Speaking at a launch today announcing AIG’s sponsorship of the NEIC Trojans, Macauley outlined how the club came into existence.

“We started working in the north-east inner city four years ago,” he explained, “and basketball was one of the first projects we started. So straight away we had a huge number of kids that were interested.

“We had run successful academies for kids from four to 13 over the last four years. This year is the first year we have formalised it and put it into a club.

“We will have four teams, boys and girls, this year. And then we are going to look to push on every year after this.

“It dawned on me a couple of years ago when I was talking to some kid that wanted to progress in the sport. [He said], ‘I would love to play for a club.’ I was like, ‘Ah yeah, you should’ … [He said], ‘Where do I go?’ I was like, ‘Jesus you’ll have to go to … there’s one in Glasnevin. Or else Sutton.

“He ended up going out to Clondalkin. I was like, ‘Jesus, why isn’t there a club in the inner city?’ Such a densely populated place and a sport that has traditionally grown in urban areas, where we mostly struggle to facilitate Gaelic football. We don’t struggle to facilitate basketball.

“That’s when I suppose the cogs started turning on getting a basketball club going, so that’s how it started. We are at the beginning of this journey. We have had a great start, and hopefully, we can push on.”

The club was first established in 2022, welcoming members from Dublin 1 to train and play at Larkin Community College and St Laurence O’Toole’s Recreational Centre. The initial plan is to enter teams in underage league competition this year, but Macauley added: “The hope would definitely be to push on as far as senior in the coming years when we have the capacity to grow like that.”

Membership is currently hovering around 200. “We have to grow that at the same pace we grow our volunteer base as well. Because that’s a big issue. One of these things that I probably did take for granted,” Macauley admitted.

“I go back to Ballyboden [St Enda’s GAA Club] and I see just hundreds of parents on the sidelines, coming out kicking balls and stuff. That’s the kind of thing we have to tap into if it’s going to be successful and going to be sustainable.

The 2013 Footballer of the Year also confirmed that asylum seekers in the area are “very much” welcome to join.

“The club is hugely diverse. We must do a country background check to see how many countries we do actually have involved,” he said.

“We're as open as possible. Every single person is welcome at the club. We work a lot with Sport Against Racism as well and they do great work in that space.

“Off the back of some tensions that arose previously, we've organised football tournaments in and around the area to bring together the Brazilian groups, North African groups, all the different asylum seekers from all over Ireland, basically.

"They came together for a football tournament and this will be the third year running it. It's called Football for Unity. So we'll run that again.

“Sport is only a vehicle to even start conversations around these things.

"We don't think that people playing basketball is going to change the whole game, but it opens up those conversations and normalises things between communities and kind of breaks down some of that xenophobia when people start living together and going outside their comfort zone."