End doubt and stand by Kenny

The FAI should stop pussyfooting and award Stephen Kenny a contract till the end of the European Championships qualifying campaign.

It’s hard to see why they haven’t done so already. Many people expected it to be a formality immediately following Ireland’s impressive finish to the World Cup qualifiers.

But that was a month ago and there’s been no apparent further progress since new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill announced that the Association would be examining Kenny’s contract as part of an overall review into the team’s performance during the qualifying stages.

Part of that was to include a meeting between the FAI and Kenny so it’s possible that Hill might already have tipped Kenny the wink that he’s sorted. But if that’s the case, the FAI should go public with what most Irish football followers would regard as a morale boost. They should make the most of this rare opportunity to be the bearers of good news.

It’s also possible the FAI are considering the suggestion, advanced by notable Kenny sceptics such as Noel King and Liam Brady, of granting the manager an extension to the end of next year’s four-match Nations League campaign.

Yet this is hardly a reasonable compromise. A handful of matches in a secondary competition offer a poor basis for making definitive judgements on a manager who’s just been through an arduous qualifying campaign. You’d suspect that the proponents of this idea are mainly interested in the potential for an embarrassing 2022 loss to reopen the debate over Kenny’s continued employment.

Effectively putting the manager on probation for another year would do a desperate disservice to him and a team which doesn’t need an added element of uncertainty heading into the European qualifiers.

Allowing Kenny the chance to qualify a team for a European Championships as well as a World Cup always seemed the fair thing to do. World Cup qualification is a very big ask, with only 13 teams from the continent making it through. How big can be seen from the fact that one of the last two European champions, Portugal and Italy, who also missed the last finals, won’t make it to Qatar.

The 2024 Euros are a much more reasonable target. That’s a tournament Ireland should qualify for, which is why Kenny’s position as manager should be made contingent on his emulating the feats of Giovanni Trappatoni and Martin O’Neill.

Forget talk about attractive football, long-term development and all the other stuff, an unsuccessful attempt to reach Germany can only be seen as a failure. That’s how Kenny should be judged. The Nations League is by the way, though a good campaign there will offer the chance to make the Euros by the play-off route.

One objection raised against the extension of Kenny’s contract is that it would leave the FAI on the hook for a pay-out if they jettisoned him before the qualifiers were over. There’s a certain cheapness about this argument which, among other things, would make the current manager pay for the exorbitant severance arrangement made with Mick McCarthy.

All the special pleading on Kenny’s behalf can’t disguise the fact that he had a catastrophic start to international management. The long goalless spell, the loss to Luxembourg and the draw with Azerbaijan were hugely dispiriting.

But even the manager’s deadliest foes can hardly deny that both manager and team seemed to learn on the job. They improved, like the character in the The Sun Also Rises who explains he’d gone bankrupt, “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

Expand Close Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Kenny’s bullish confidence that things would turn out alright in the end has not been entirely confirmed but he doesn’t sound like Comical Ali anymore.

If there are solid footballing reasons for the FAI to show they’re firmly behind their manager, there are other things they should take into consideration.

As the sordid revelations about John Delaney’s time in charge mounted, the leaching away of affection for soccer in this country was palpable. It seemed like it would be a very long time before the FAI would ever again have any credibility.

Yet, incredibly, the national team currently enjoy a level of public goodwill which probably hasn’t been seen since before Mick McCarthy’s side made their fateful trip to Saipan. The team might have produced one of the most underwhelming qualification campaigns in Irish history but people love this side.

This strange turnaround is almost entirely Stephen Kenny’s doing. His decision to entirely change the team’s style of play, his willingness to gamble on young players and above all the sheer enthusiasm and integrity exuded by the man have earned him a spot in the public affection which he’s never consciously sought. Few public figures are as difficult to dislike on a personal level.

The enthusiasm of youngsters such as Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, Jason Knight,

Chiedozie Ogbene and Adam Idah and the intrigue surrounding the question of just how good they might become over the next few years adds to the team’s appeal. Kenny and his Kids seem inextricably intertwined at international level. They’ve got a good thing going.

In a country currently, and perhaps understandably, bedevilled by cynicism, Kenny is the last romantic, a Don Quixote tilting at windmills left and right. It hasn’t always gone smoothly for him but, as was the case with the Don, even his failures have a touch of nobility.

If a computer had designed a figure to rehabilitate the good name of an organisation which in terms of reputation lies somewhere between cowboy tarmacking firms and Eir customer service, it would have come up with something like Stephen Kenny. The FAI are lucky to have him on board at this time in their history.

Denying the manager a contract extension would be a mean and shoddy act. Stephen Kenny faces a big enough task over the next few years without having to watch his back for another year.

It’s time for the FAI to end the suspense and stand foursquare behind Stephen Kenny. What better Christmas present could there be for the Irish sporting public?

In the immortal words of the man who met Alan Partridge and Tony Hayers in the BBC canteen, “Give him a second series, you swine.”

Group stages of Champions League are as dull as our provincial football championships

With all the stick the GAA get about the structure of the All-Ireland football championship it’s worth noting that the Champions League has a similar problem.

The group stages of the latter competition bear a striking resemblance to the provincial competitions in the former, as large amounts of time are spent playing matches with largely preordained results while everyone waits impatiently for the real stuff to start.

With all the main contenders already qualified, last week’s dead-rubbers made the group games seem even more of a waste of time than usual. Even the ostensible big surprise elimination, that of Barcelona after their 3-0 defeat by Benfica, was hardly a big shock considering that they currently lie seventh in La Liga.

The Spanish league’s decline was underlined when a 1-0 loss to Salzburg saw a Sevilla side currently lying second there miss on the knockout stages. Doubts over the worth of reputations gained in the Bundesliga will be enhanced by the failure of any German side other than Bayern Munich to get through.

The ease with which Liverpool handled Serie A leaders Milan further illustrated the gap which has opened between the Premier League and all its old rivals. It’s hardly surprising the Italian and Spanish guns wanted out of a system which sees them grow steadily weaker.

Furlong earns his just reward with World selection

The Irish rugby team’s most important player is Tadhg Furlong. It’s no coincidence that the revival of Andy Farrell’s team this year coincided with the return of Furlong to the starting line-up. Introduced as a sub in the Six Nations defeats by Wales and France, Furlong was in need of game-time after a year’s injury lay-off.

But once the Wexford man was restored to his customary number three jersey he played a leading role as Ireland won three on the spin and have kicked on since. So it’s good to see him getting due recognition by being the only Irish player named on World Rugby’s Team of the Year.

If Furlong doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, it’s partly because what happens in the scrum sometimes seems largely mysterious to pundits who’ve actually played there never mind the rest of us. Scrummaging is the particle physics of sport, a strange business which even its adepts struggle to clearly explain in concrete terms.

Nevertheless you don’t need to be an expert to see that any scrum with Furlong in it seems to do very well indeed. Fair play to a whole-hearted warrior whose progression to the very top from a GAA playing school is something the IRFU might make more of to counter accusations of elitism.