| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

End doubt and stand by Kenny

Eamonn Sweeney

&lsquo;Stephen Kenny faces a big enough task over the next few years without having to watch his back for another year.&rsquo; Expand
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

&lsquo;Stephen Kenny faces a big enough task over the next few years without having to watch his back for another year.&rsquo;

‘Stephen Kenny faces a big enough task over the next few years without having to watch his back for another year.’

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

‘Stephen Kenny faces a big enough task over the next few years without having to watch his back for another year.’

The FAI should stop pussyfooting and award Stephen Kenny a contract till the end of the European Championships qualifying campaign.

It’s hard to see why they haven’t done so already. Many people expected it to be a formality immediately following Ireland’s impressive finish to the World Cup qualifiers.

Most Watched

Privacy