Dundalk striker Patrick McEleney makes move to Oldham

The 25-year-old former Sunderland youth player joins the League One club from last season's League of Ireland runners-up where he scored 13 goals in 49 appearances since making the move from hometown club Derry in December 2015.

A statement on the official Oldham website read: "Oldham Athletic have signed Patrick McEleney on a two-and-a-half year deal, subject to EFL and international clearance. "The former Dundalk man can operate in a number of positions and will link up with Richie Wellens' squad from January 1."

McEleney is looking forward to making the move to Boundary Park and playing under manager Wellens. He said: "It was an easy decision after I met the manager and I had been around the place.

"The style of play is going to suit me and I'm looking forward to getting started now. "My first target is to get into the team and then after that I'll take it from there.

"Getting into the team is the main thing because I can't just expect to roll up and jump straight in, I need to get myself fit and get myself sharp but I back myself to do well."

