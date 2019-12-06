Donal Conway to step down as FAI President at next month's EGM

Donal Conway will step down as FAI President at the association's EGM on January 25 next.

The FAI made the announcement on the long-serving official to their council members this morning ahead of the announcement of the FAI's accounts for 2017 and 2018 at 1.0pm today.

The statement to council members read: "Donal Conway has today announced his intention to step down as President of the FAI at an EGM to be held on the 25th January 2019.

"This EGM will be convened for the purpose of electing his successor. Donal will address the Members of the Association at the reconvened AGM to be held on the 29th December 2019 at noon in Citywest Hotel regarding his decision.

"In accordance with FAI Rules, where a casual vacancy arises, the Board shall seek nominations for the vacant position, on such terms and subject to such conditions as it may consider appropriate and shall call an EGM within 30 days of the vacancy occurring to elect a replacement officer for the balance of the term of office remaining.

" The Association shall seek nominations after the 29th December for the position of President of the FAI.

"Any person who is a serving member of Council and who has been a member of Council for two years, which service need not have been consecutive, shall be eligible to be elected as President of the FAI."

Online Editors