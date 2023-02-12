Dog days aren’t over for Ireland’s coursing subculture

This is a column on coursing. It’s not for it and it’s not against it. It’s about it.

Shortly after two o’clock on Tuesday afternoon Ballymac Major and Masonbrook Ger met in the final of the Derby at the national coursing meeting in Clonmel. Like the All-Ireland football final it was a clash between Kerry and Galway. It was also a showdown between two of the sport’s most successful trainers.

The final ‘buckle’, as the contests are known, was the last of more than 200 over three days. But it was also the culmination of something much larger. An entire season of qualifying events took place all over the island throughout the winter, from Tubbercurry to Templetuohy, Dungannon to Dundalk, Cavan to Cappoquin, Macroom to Mooncoin, to produce 64 contenders for the Derby. The Clonmel meeting is the sport’s Cheltenham, its annual carnival, a gathering of the coursing clan.

Who are the coursing people? There’s a striking coincidence between the sport’s strongest areas, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Cork, Limerick, South Galway, East Clare, and the traditional hurling heartlands. These are sports for fields large enough to puck a ball or run a dog in. Kerry, perhaps the most powerful area of all, might seem an exception but even there the coursing and hurling heartlands largely coincide.

The general atmosphere is that of a ploughing match or club GAA game. There are plenty of older people and children. Woolly hats proclaim allegiance to Mayo and Roscommon, there are a lot of Northern accents, some English and Scottish ones, and even a small group of Asian enthusiasts. There are Munster rugby scarves and jackets too.

Coursing may be a distinct subculture but it’s not entirely removed from the Irish mainstream. The most famous dog in the country’s history, Master McGrath, earned that status with a hat-trick of wins at England’s Waterloo Cup in the 19th century.

The Derby win of Mullaghroe Hiker (1967) was a big sporting landmark for Gurteen, where I was born, as was that of Big Fella Thanks (1999) for Skibbereen, where I live. Coursing’s place in Irish sporting history may be deplored but can’t be denied.

Its geographical reach is reflected by the Derby quarter-finals containing dogs from all four provinces, contenders from Gort, Portlaoise and Rostrevor taking on the Munster brigade.​

Several thousand people attend each day. On day one those protesting against it number around 30. There appears to be no protest at all on day two or three. Such a turnout would be mocked by those on either side of the current pro and anti-refugee protests.

Social media, with its ability to create the impression of instantaneous mass outrage, has been a boon to anti-coursing campaigners. Opinion polls have shown a majority in favour of banning the sport.

But for most people, more concerned about housing, the cost of living, immigration, a United Ireland etc, the fate of coursing is a relatively insignificant issue. They have, you might say, no dog in this fight.

For its followers the sport is a way of life. At Clonmel, there is a notable disparity between the size of the crowd and the size of the protest. With politicians ever mindful of such things, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy’s bill proposing a ban faces an uphill battle later this year.

Ethical considerations aside, the sport’s appeal can seem elusive to the outsider. The hare is released and shortly afterwards so are two dogs. Whoever reaches the hare first, ‘turns’ her in coursing parlance, wins. This takes 12 and a half to 13 seconds.

It can seem pretty predictable. But an Oaks semi-final when outsider Catunda Lauren, owned by the Dublin-based Kilmardinny syndicate, and hot favourite Ballymac Zena are locked together stride for stride up the hill gives an inkling of the sport’s visceral appeal. A packed stand erupts as the favourite edges it. The one-on-one nature of such a close contest is undeniably compelling.

What about the third party? Ninety per cent of the time you’d wonder how any greyhound ever caught a hare. Once overtaken the hare turns back downfield and a few yards later turns upfield again before dashing to safety at the end of the course. This very simple manoeuvre almost always outwits the pursuing dogs. Sometimes the hare will weave between them like Lionel Messi beating Jerome Boateng.

But sometimes the hare doesn’t get away immediately. When this happens an uneasy murmur, like that of passengers on a plane suddenly encountering turbulence, runs through the crowd. On one occasion as the dogs closed in an old man next to me who’d been muttering, “go on hare, go on hare, go on hare”, declared with obvious relief, “they’re great animals”, as the hare darted away through the smallest possible gap.

This attitude may seem contradictory for someone watching an event which involves the pursuit of hares. But it probably reflects coursing’s roots in the agricultural community. After all farmers take good care of and sometimes feel affection for animals destined to be killed. With their intimate knowledge of how beef, lamb and pork arrive on the nation’s plates, they’re not inclined towards what they’d dismiss as sentimental anthropomorphism.​

English writer Laura Thompson, in her great sporting memoir The Dogs, suggested English and Irish coursing followers were different. The former, often aristocratic aficionados of fox hunting, relished the kill while the latter’s interest was in gambling. Whether that’s true or not, if bloodlust was part of Irish coursing before muzzles were introduced in 1993, it’s long gone. Hare deaths are extremely rare.

The focus is on the competition and the whittling down of the initial 64 to a final two. The top half of the draw goes according to plan. Ante-post favourite Ballymac Major, owned and trained by Liam Dowling of Ballymacelligott in North Kerry, sees off Gigantor, Station Chief, Iron Born and Charlie Chip to make the semis.

A fairytale final appearance looks on the cards when Barrack Boru leads

There, Major faces Barrack Boru, trained in the Limerick village of Tournafulla by Shane Curtin and owned by his young nephew Michael. That Michael’s sister Emily and Shane’s kids Orna and Cathal also have dogs in action epitomises the family connection which may be coursing’s most attractive element. A fairytale final appearance looks on the cards when Barrack Boru leads halfway up the course before the favourite makes up the ground to win by half a length.

Things have been more unpredictable in the bottom half. The Athenry trained Masonbrook Ger is 16/1 at the start of day one and expected to lose his first-round meeting with more experienced kennelmate Montpelier Hulk. After winning that easily his odds are cut to 12/1 but he’s still just joint-eighth favourite at the start of day two. Ding Dong Derry, from Down, bites the dust next before Masonbrook Ger disposes of the Kerry trained Central Invite.

On the final day he pulverises Ballymac Devito in the quarters and in the semi-final has plenty to spare against his half-brother Tree Top Tyson (their father Newinn Wonder sired 21 of the 64 Derby dogs).​

This sets up a decider against Ballymac Major, whose trainer has been enjoying Willie Mullins levels of dominance. Dowling had both dogs in the Oaks final, Ballymac Zena was awarded victory after Ballymac Pippin withdrew injured. When Masonbrook Ger, so utterly discounted at the start of the week, gets out to an early lead and holds it all the way, it should feel like a heartening underdog victory.

But it doesn’t really. In June 2021 trainer Gerry Holian was convicted of possessing anabolic steroids outlawed for use in animals. His dogs haven’t run on the track since. But they did run under his name at Clonmel, run by the Irish Coursing Club rather than Greyhound Racing Ireland. Masonbrook Ger was one of them.

Dog day afternoon ends under the shadow of the Comeragh Mountains. Connoisseurs of Ireland’s most controversial sport must face the possibility that the last days of the dog men and women may be at hand.

Yet were coursing to be banned, the biggest victims might not be the sport’s fans but the Irish hare population. A survey carried out by Neil Reid, lecturer in Conservation Biology at Queens University, found hare population density to be 18 times greater in the conservation areas administered by the coursing clubs than elsewhere. The netting of hares for coursing caused an annual death rate of just 0.1 per cent.

Those figures prompted the doyen of Irish nature writers Michael Viney to observe that: “On such ecological analysis, coursing is indeed ‘good’ for hares. In today’s precarious natural world, wildlife survival must sometimes depend on such varieties of human enthusiasm, even those quite alien to one’s own.”

Make up your own mind.