Different view of broadcasting is here to stay for sports bodies

The pandemic forced all stakeholders to look again at how they operate

Empty stadium Expand

Kevin Moore

A year on from trying to predict the impact of Covid-19 on sport and the only thing we can say for certain is that predictions in a pandemic are pointless. This time last year society began to shut down and almost all live sport and entertainment was affected and, in many cases, obliterated.

Over the past year the global sports calendar has been cut in half, leading to a 50 per cent reduction in planned revenue — a loss of over $60 billion even though desperate attempts were made to keep the show on the road.

Other entertainment industries such as music fared far worse. Somehow sport found a middle ground to survive. Most of the highest profile events in Ireland such as the Six Nations and the All-Ireland championships were completed despite all the challenges the pandemic threw at them. The flagship sporting competition in the UK, the Premier League, proceeded with fixtures spread throughout the week in a seemingly endless supply of top-level football matches on television.

