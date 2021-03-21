Different view of broadcasting is here to stay for sports bodies

A year on from trying to predict the impact of Covid-19 on sport and the only thing we can say for certain is that predictions in a pandemic are pointless. This time last year society began to shut down and almost all live sport and entertainment was affected and, in many cases, obliterated.

Over the past year the global sports calendar has been cut in half, leading to a 50 per cent reduction in planned revenue — a loss of over $60 billion even though desperate attempts were made to keep the show on the road.

Other entertainment industries such as music fared far worse. Somehow sport found a middle ground to survive. Most of the highest profile events in Ireland such as the Six Nations and the All-Ireland championships were completed despite all the challenges the pandemic threw at them. The flagship sporting competition in the UK, the Premier League, proceeded with fixtures spread throughout the week in a seemingly endless supply of top-level football matches on television.

While the lack of fans left a huge dent in the sports industry’s coffers, the successful staging of many flagship competitions safe-guarded another crucial revenue stream for the industry, sponsorship.

Yes, extended benefits and renegotiation talks were widespread between rights holders and sponsors, the staging of the competitions meant sporting associations such as the IRFU and provincial rugby clubs were largely able to satisfy big-name sponsors like Guinness, Vodafone, Bank of Ireland, Energia and Laya Healthcare. The same went for the GAA and the FAI. There were enough matches and sufficient goodwill to see the partnerships through in the short term, which is all you can wish for in a crisis.

Read More

Like other industries, sport scrambled to keep the spotlight on itself and explored ways to diversify its offering. As you would imagine during a lockdown, people spent a lot of time watching TV and streaming services. And while the decrease in the sports calendar will impact year-on-year total viewing figures, there was no doubt that those sports that did make the cut received a bounce in consumption.

Sky Sports thrived during the second lockdown in the UK, breaking their audience records for two consecutive months late last year. A triple header of sport across their channels in November featuring Chelsea v Tottenham in the Premier League, England’s second Twenty20 international in South Africa and Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix contributed to a peak of four million viewers. This surpassed their previous month’s record of a 3.3 million peak which featured Aston Villa’s thrashing of Liverpool 7-2.

In Ireland, 13 sporting events made the top-50 most-watched television shows of 2020. Dublin’s six-in-a-row ranked fifth, behind the annual favourite, The Late Late Toy Show (1.7m), and a trio of news broadcasts as the nation entered higher Covid-19 restrictions.

From a global perspective, golf’s main professional events went ahead, with the notable exception of The Open. The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida last weekend saw the return of a significant number of fans to add to the atmosphere of golf’s ‘fifth Major’ and once again the viewing figures benefited. US broadcasting giant NBC has seen its coverage of the PGA Tour increase 30 per cent year-on-year, according to data from Nielsen.

The staging of these events despite the pandemic and the subsequent high television ratings will go some way to help keep momentum of the sports industry going. It also keeps the fierce television bidding war stakes high and a recent casualty of this has been Virgin Media Television, who will miss out on future Uefa Champions League action after losing out in the bidding process for the Irish television rights for the next three seasons. The inflation in the price has led to speculation that the new bidders will be a streaming service rather than terrestrial TV, however the winning bidder is yet to be revealed.

The digital and streaming sports revolutions were already on their way, the pandemic has only served to speed up their arrival. With more time on their hands and less live sport taking place during the pandemic, fans quickly turned to video content with daily consumption in the US and the UK increasing by over 80 per cent in both markets.

Sports rights holders are reacting to the increase in demand. Early in the pandemic, Fifa, opened its archives across their own channels, streaming old World Cup classics.

Others created new digital events, with over 30 million people watching the 2020 Virtual Grand Prix series. Initially seen as a substitute for the suspended Formula 1 season, it took place again this year with a host of well-known sports stars taking on the gamers.

With online consumption of content in all shapes and forms on the increase, sports lovers needed their fix during the pandemic and took it in any form they could; live, replays, bitesize and feature length documentaries. Releasing a sports documentary during the pandemic was a masterstroke, generating talking points on social media with fans. Michael Jordan’s series on Netflix, The Last Dance, quickly became the world’s most in-demand documentary soon after its release.

So, what does this mean for sport and our future consumption habits? Having 50,000 people at one of this week’s Australian rules season-opening matches highlighted that fans will return to live sport but what legacy will the pandemic leave?

Two key trends are worth watching out for. Firstly, ‘Over-The-Top’ (OTT) viewing will continue to increase. OTT is a media service offered directly to viewers via the internet, bypassing cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms; the companies that traditionally act as a controller or distributor of such content.

With rights holders unable to fulfil some of their sponsorship, there may be a lag in some sponsorship agreements as they play catch-up on fulfilment. In some cases where the event did not take place for example, it is likely the sponsorship agreement will be extended by a year which means a loss of income for the rights holder. But they have an opportunity to increase their digital content offering to sponsors, therefore providing a higher return-on-investment, enabling the process to catch-up on itself.

Secondly, we might see ‘Co-Viewing’ becoming a more regular part of our future live sports experience. Over the course of the last year, people became accustomed to group video calling for social purposes. Virtual gatherings mean co-viewing in sport is on the increase with fans beginning to watch sport together from the comfort of their separate couches, sharing the experience on a video group call.

The NFL have been quick to spot the trend, launching Watch Together, a new platform consisting of a co-viewing experience that enables fans to video chat on their phones while watching live games in the Yahoo Sports App in the US. The thinking is that it lets viewers feel like they are watching the game together.

It will be interesting to see how sporting organisations and sponsors this side of the Atlantic utilise the pandemic, and the new digital and viewing trends that have emerged, to make their mark.

Kevin Moore is managing director of Legacy Communications