Dan Leavy's return on ice as Leinster leave him out of 'A' interpro against Ulster

Dan Leavy's return to action has been put on hold for another week as Leinster left him out of their A side to face Ulster at the RDS tomorrow night.

The Ireland flanker had been expected to play for the first time in 16 months in the interpro, but the coaching staff have decided to put the brakes on for another week.

Former Ireland U-20 captain David Hawkshaw will make his own return from a serious knee injury off the bench where Ireland international Rhys Ruddock will also get some minutes ahead of next week's season kick-off.

None of the players who faced Saracens last weekend are involved, with Harry Byrne leading the backline and Ciaran Frawley named at inside centre.

Second-row Charlie Ryan captains the side, with Ireland international Max Deegan named at No 8.

Ulster have a strong side out for the game which, as it stands, will not be streamed by Leinster and will take place behind closed doors.

New Zealander Matt Faddes starts at outside centre after coming off the bench last weekend against Toulouse, while South African born, Irish qualified tighthead prop Gareth Milasinovich - who missed last season with injury - gets a run.

Leinster A v Ulster A, RDS, Friday 7.0

Leinster 'A': M Silvester; T O'Brien, J O'Brien, C Frawley, C Kelleher; H Byrne, H O'Sullivan; P Dooley, J Tracy, C Parker; J Dunne, C Ryan (capt); J Murphy, S Penny, Deegan. Reps: T Clarkson, N Comerford, C Foley, D Hawkshaw, J McCarthy, J McKee, M Milne, M Moloney, R Molony, S O'Brien, R Osborne, R Ruddock, A Smith, A Soroka, L Turner.

Ulster 'A': E McIlroy; C Gilroy, M Faddes, S Moore, A Sexton; B Johnstone, D Shanahan; K McCall, A McBurney (capt), G Milasinovich; D O'Connor, K Treadwell; D McCann, Marcus Rea, G Jones. Reps: T Stewart, C Reid, R Kane, A Allison, R Crothers, L Finlay, B Houston, C Rankin, H Hyde.

Online Editors