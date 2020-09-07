Curran sees off rivals to take national title

Army rider Capt Geoff Curran (40) was crowned 2020 Irish National Showjumping champion yesterday at the Horse Sport Ireland Premier Series league final in Portmore, Co Down.

Riding the 10-year-old grey, Glengarra Wood - bred by Myles Somers in Wexford and owned by the Minister for Defence - the Waterford-born showjumper was lying second going into yesterday's deciding leg. And his fifth-place finish, with a single fence down, saw him overtake league leader Ger O'Neill and MHS High Hopes whose eight faults in round two proved costly.

Kevin Gallagher secured victory in this final class with Ballypatrick Flamenco, and the quickest round against the clock was posted by Mikey Pender, who had to settle for fourth place with a fence down for Javas Gucci, the promising eight-year-old with which he captured Saturday's Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix.

Versatile horseman Curran has also enjoyed success in the sport of Eventing at top level, competing at the 2008 Olympic Games in Hong Kong and lining out at the World Equestrian Games in Aachen, Germany in 2006 and Kentucky, USA in 2010.

On Saturday, German-based Wexford rider Bertram Allen (25) posted an excellent win with the eight-year-old gelding Pacino Amiro at the 3-Star international fixture staged in Aachen.

And on Friday, Shane Sweetnam of Cork, riding Indra van oud Heihof, shared top honours with America's Nathalie Dean and Don Diamant in the Welcome Stakes at the 2-Star international at Great Lakes, Traverse City, USA.

