Credit card betting banned in Britain in bid to make 'gambling safer'

Betting with a credit card is banned in Britain from today onwards in an effort to prevent gamblers from betting with money which they do not have.

Online gambling through credit cards has risen significantly in recent years with many problem gamblers building up significant debt and this legislation is welcomed having first been announced in January.

Industry regulator the Gambling Commission and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport claim that the move – which extends to credit-card gambling through e-wallets such as PayPal – will help to protect customers from financial harm.

Research by the Gambling Commission showed that 800,000 people in Britain use credit cards to gamble with 22 per cent of those believed to be problem gamblers in financial distress as a result of a gambling addiction.

Gambling Commission chief executive Neil McArthur welcomed the ban's arrival as a method of consumer protection, particularly during the Coronavirus crisis where people are bored during lockdown.

"The ban comes at a vital time as we are seeing an increase in the use of some online products, such as online slots and virtual sports, and our online search analysis shows an increase in consumer interest in gambling products since the lockdown began," McArthur said.

"This highlights just how important it is for gambling operators to keep people safe and the credit card ban will help that. This is another milestone and we will continue to look for ways to make gambling safer."

Bookmakers have been hit by this decision with Paddy Power Betfair's parent company Flutter Entertainment outlining that a ban on credit cards will reduce their core profits by £14m-£17m per year.

A similar ban on credit card gambling is not in place in Ireland but it would be strongly recommended by Problem Gambling Ireland with chief executive Barry Grant stating that it is a "serious issue in Ireland".

"We work with people every day of the week who have racked up massive gambling debts on credit cards," Grant told Extra.ie earlier this year.

"In some cases, people are using family members' credit cards, without their knowledge. Bookmakers and casino owners would never allow a customer to gamble on credit.

"However, banks allow people – many of whom, clearly have a history of problematic gambling, which would be visible on their bank statements – to gamble on credit.

"Many of our service users have taken out multiple credit cards and maxed them out, in an effort to recoup losses. In most cases, people are also saddling their loved ones with debt.

"Having unmanageable debts can be a major trigger to relapse. Also, banks look for gambling transactions, when assessing loan applications, so gambling on credit cards can impede a family’s ability to get a mortgage."

