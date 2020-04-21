| 8.4°C Dublin

Coronavirus: 'Contact sport in Ireland is a long way off' - Leading expert's stark warning

Croke Park could be lying idle for the rest of the year. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Croke Park could be lying idle for the rest of the year. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Conor McKeon, Rúaidhrí O’Connor, Frank Roche, Michael Verney and Aidan Fitzmaurice

ONE of the country's most prominent medical experts has warned that it will take near elimination of coronavirus or the development of effective treatments to allow any contact sport to be played again in this country.

On the day the Government said all licensed events attracting crowds of 5,000 would not be allowed before September, Professor Sam McConkey told the Irish Independent he couldn't foresee any sport with physical contact taking place in this country for some time.

However, he predicted that "soon we could be living in a world where there is lots of sport", with social restrictions expected to ease over the coming weeks, although it raises fears that even a return to club-level Gaelic games, soccer and rugby is still a long way off.

