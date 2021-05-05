Contact training for sports will return from May 10

Sean Hussey, Richie Barrett, Finbar Holland (Manager) and Aaron McDonnell of Geraldines P Moran Foxrock hurling team who are looking forward to returning to training on May 10. Picture: Owen Breslin

Training for contact sports will return from May 10 for both adults and children, Sport Ireland has clarified.

However, it is only permitted in pods of a maximum of 15 people.

From June 7, outdoor sports matches can recommence, however, spectators are not permitted to attend.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) both released statements today outlining the return of training from next Monday.

The IRFU said training can be contact, non-contact, or a blend of both, however, this is on a strictly opt-in basis by players.

“After ongoing dialogue, we welcome the clarification from Sport Ireland that contact training can resume in the Republic of Ireland from May 10,” IRFU rugby development director Colin McEntee said.

"We want to see a summer of fun for our sport – clubs, teams, pods and players will be able to choose how and when they get back out onto the pitch.

“With matches permitted in the Republic of Ireland from June 7, there will be a wide variety of game options available and clubs will be able to play each other at a local level from that time.

“It is anticipated that a return to competitive structures will commence in August 2021 for all men’s and women’s adult teams, U20s, school, youth and minis starting at local and provincial level. This will be confirmed in due course.”

The FAI confirmed today that all adult amateur and youth teams can return to training from Monday.

“We have informed all our clubs today of this most welcome news from Government,” FAI head of grassroots Ger McDermott said.

"The return to training for our adult amateur and Youth (U19) teams will now coincide with the return to contact training in pods of 15 for all our players.

“Football has proven itself to be a safe environment for all our players and volunteers through this pandemic and we again thank all our clubs and stakeholders for their commitment and adherence to the Government guidelines.

"We are getting closer to a return to play for all our teams and we thank the Government, the Expert Medical Group and Sport Ireland for their help in getting us to this point.”