Conor McGregor wants Irish military to help with lockdown

Conor McGregor has urged people to adhere to the Irish government's lockdown

Conor McGregor has called on the Irish military to be deployed to help enforce the country’s lockdown.

The Irish government told people to stay at home for two weeks on Friday night in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus and UFC star McGregor says the police will need help ensuring people stick to it.

“If you do not enter the game, you cannot win it. We have now entered the game and with strict adherence to the methods we will win,” the 31-year-old said in a video posted on Facebook.

“We must abide by this and I pray for health of the country that we do so.

“We cannot go by chance here.

“I urge our government to utilise our defence forces.

Conor McGregor

“Our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardai (Police) but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.

“Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do – it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.

“You are doing your country an incredible deed by staying put.”

