Conor McGregor fined for Dublin pub assault

Conor McGregor has been fined 1,000 euros (£861) for assaulting a man in a pub in Dublin.

The 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault on Friday.

Dublin District Court earlier heard that the victim, Desmond Keogh, did not want to give a victim impact statement.

UFC fighter Conor McGregor arrives at Dublin District Court (Brian Lawless/PA)

The court was told that McGregor apologised to the victim and paid him compensation, however the amount was not disclosed to the court.

CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.

McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines said that his client accepted what he did was wrong and fully accepts the incident.

He told the court that the victim did not suffer any physical injury.

I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again. Conor McGregor

McGregor stood up in the court to address the judge.

He said what he did was “very wrong” and that he would like to apologise to the victim and to the court.

“I assure you nothing of this nature will happen again,” he added.

PA Media